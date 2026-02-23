WMC Research

User's avatar
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
7h

Just reading about how Pavlov’s dogs used in his research on conditioned response and how they were caught up in the horrible flood of St Petersburg in 1924. Water poured into the basement laboratory where the dogs were kept in kennels. They were struggling to keep their noses above the water while caged! They lived like this for hours until Pavlov’s lab helpers discovered them. The aids had to shove the dogs down under the water to pull them through the kennel doors. Then the dogs were made to swim a quarter of a mile to safety. The stress of this caused many of the dogs who were once friendly with the lab helpers to become shy and withdrawn. The most amazing part was that when the dogs were retested for salivating when they heard a bell, they had lost their learned responses. Anyone who thinks the stress of the pandemic and anxiety associated with Covid is not a serious threat to health, needs to take another look at this post.

Red Brick Road's avatar
Red Brick Road
7h

💯 truth. My anxiety is one of the last remaining issues of long covid....at times it's through the roof.

