As readers of this Substack may have come to understand, the direction of my research has recently centered on the hypothesis that the Spike Protein induces a disease of chronic macrophage activation. I arrived at this conclusion beginning with having been puzzled by how many different autoimmune diseases are induced in individuals after being exposed to the Spike Protein. Then, it finally dawned on me. Macrophage activation is the common element underlying the initiation of all these diseases.

This activated macrophage hypothesis has been forming in the back of my mind for years. Eventually, the evidence started pouring in, including this discovery:

There have been concerning reports about people experiencing new onset persistent complications (greater than 30 days) following approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines (BNT162b2 (Pfizer), mRNA-1273 (Moderna), Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AstraZeneca)). We sought to determine the immunologic abnormalities in these patients and to investigate whether the potential etiology was similar to Post-Acute Sequalae of COVID (PASC), or long COVID. We studied 50 individuals who received one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines and who experienced new onset PASC-like symptoms along with 45 individuals post-vaccination without symptoms as controls. We performed multiplex cytokine/chemokine profiling with machine learning as well as SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein detection on CD16+ monocyte subsets using flow cytometry and mass spectrometry. We determined that post-vaccination individuals with PASC- like symptoms had similar symptoms to PASC patients. Of the S1 positive post-vaccination patients, we demonstrated by liquid chromatography/ mass spectrometry that these CD16+ cells from post-vaccination patients from all 4 vaccine manufacturers contained S1, S1 mutant and S2 peptide sequences. Post-COVID vaccination individuals with PASC-like symptoms exhibit markers of platelet activation and pro-inflammatory cytokine production, which may be driven by the persistence of SARS-CoV-2 S1 proteins in intermediate and non-classical monocytes.

Persistence of S1 Spike Protein in CD16+ Monocytes up to 245 Days in SARS-CoV-2 Negative Post COVID-19 Vaccination Individuals with Post-Acute Sequalae of COVID-19 (PASC)-Like Symptoms

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.03.24.24304286v1?s=08

Combined with:

To further understand the role of macrophages in hyperinflammatory responses during SARS-CoV-2 infection, we infected a THP-1 human derived macrophage cell line with SARS-CoV-2. Our results show that, though macrophages do not support viral replication, infection with SARS-CoV-2 still results in the upregulation of the mRNA of cytokines TNFα and CXCL10, which are markers of COVID-related hyperinflammation. In addition, we identified SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein S1 subunit as one viral factor involved in the upregulation of cytokines in macrophages.

SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein S1 subunit Trigger Proinflammatory Response in Macrophages in the Absence of Productive Infection

https://journals.aai.org/jimmunol/article/210/1_Supplement/71.30/264443

Earlier this month I wrote about how the mechanism of activated macrophages can induce autoimmune disease.

Rethinking Spike Protein-Induced Autoimmune Disease: It is Not SLE, T1D, RA...: It Is Macrophage Dysfunction

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/rethinking-spike-protein-induced

Now we have evidence that the cognitive impairment occurring in those with Long COVID/vaccine injury is associated with activated microglial cells. For those who may not know, microglial cells are the macrophages of the central nervous system. In a preprint published online May 15th, the brains of mice with Long COVID cognitive impairment symptoms exhibited the same microglial activation as humans.

Notably, we observed increased expression of microglia and astrocyte activation which has been implicated in virus-induced cognitive impairment 75, memory disturbances, fatigue and insomnia 75. Notably, microglial activation and altered coagulation are strongly linked with neurological malfunctions in LC 58. Microglial activation is associated with loss of oligodendrocytes leading to myelin loss which impairs the structure and function of neuronal networks 4,16,75. There is evidence from post-mortem examinations of the brains of COVID-19 patients of alterations in astrocytes, microglia and myelin pathways 7657,77. Reactive-astrocyte-mediated loss of the BBB integrity is also linked to brain pathology in LC patients 57, like what we observe in the LC mouse.

AI-based decoding of long covid cognitive impairments in mice using automated behavioral system and comparative transcriptomic analysis

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.05.14.654036v1.full#F6

Please note this may also explain the MS-like effects being observed post Spike exposure and the issues of BBB integrity.

And, this all makes sense. Microglial activation plays a key role in neurodegenerative diseases/chronic neurodegeneration. Again, very much like the autoimmune situation – it's not so much the induction of a specific neurodegenerative disease as the induction of neurodegeneration due to dysfunctional microglia.

Microglia, the resident innate immune cells in the brain, have long been implicated in the pathology of neurodegenerative diseases. Accumulating evidence points to activated microglia as a chronic source of multiple neurotoxic factors, including tumor necrosis factor-α, nitric oxide, interleukin-1β, and reactive oxygen species (ROS), driving progressive neuron damage. Microglia can become chronically activated by either a single stimulus (e.g., lipopolysaccharide or neuron damage) or multiple stimuli exposures to result in cumulative neuronal loss with time. Although the mechanisms driving these phenomena are just beginning to be understood, reactive microgliosis (the microglial response to neuron damage) and ROS have been implicated as key mechanisms of chronic and neurotoxic microglial activation, particularly in the case of Parkinson's disease.

Microglial Activation and Chronic Neurodegeneration

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878747923002003

I will continue to peel back the layers of this nefarious onion. I will also search for ways to combat the damage and, hopefully, reverse it. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. A note of thanks and appreciation for those who have served our country on this Memorial Day. For those of us in America, and the rest of the world, please have a blessed, peaceful and hopeful Monday.