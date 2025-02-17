TGFβ and Myofibroblast presence contributes to adipose tissue fibrosis in cancer cachexia. a Immunohistochemistry for myofibroblasts with αSMA antibody. Note that almost immunoreactivity in WSC is in vessel walls, whereas CC shows positive cells among adipocytes and in (F) fibrotic areas. b-c TGFβ immunohistochemical analysis in subcutaneous AT illustrates its possible role in inducing cachexia-associated fibrosis, whereas (c) Smad4 shows activation of this pathway. Counterstaining (blue) with Mayer’s Haematoxylin was performed. The groups were identified as Control (n = 5), Weight-stable cancer (WSC; n = 5), Cancer cachexia (CC; n = 5). Fibrotic areas are indicated (F). Arrows indicate positive labeling. d-f qPCR analysis of fibroblast marker (d) FSP1 (S100A4) (control, n = 13; WSC n = 6; CC n = 12), (e) Smad3 (control, n = 9; WSC n = 6; CC n = 7), and (f) Smad4 (control, n = 11; WSC n = 7; CC n = 12). Data presented as median and 1st and 3st quartile. *p < 0.05 CC vs control; # WSC vs control

Four years ago, I observed that Long COVID closely resembled, even mimicked cancer cachexia. I called this phenomenon “cancer without tumors.”

If one replaces "Tumor" in the above image with "COVID-19" one has a clear clinical picture of COVID, and Long COVID.

CANCER CACHEXIA CAN APPEAR BEFORE ANY DETECTABLE TUMOR

https://wmcresearch.org/cancer-cachexia-can-appear-before-any-detectable-tumor/

The question that I have been seeking to answer is HOW. How is it that SARS-CoV-2 is able to induce a state that is, in essence, cancer cachexia? I am now able to offer an explanation. And, not surprisingly, it is due to the Spike Protein.

As readers of this Substack know, I have been focusing on the actions of the Spike Protein AFTER it invades the Endothelium. All of the research strongly indicates that the Spike Protein then proceeds to invade the Extracellular Matrix as a mechanism to induce organ damage.

However, I believe this invasion of the Extracellular Matrix can also explain Long COVID. Let us focus today on the muscle weakness/wasting that occurs in Long COVID.

An article published in 2022 provides us with the groundwork for understanding how the Spike’s invasion of the ECM may explain Long COVID.

Pulmonary fibrosis is an important clinical observation in patients with severe Covid‐19 and is strongly associated with dysregulation of the transforming growth factor β (TGF‐β) pathway following SARS‐CoV‐2 infection. 52 Members of the TGF‐β pathway have also been implicated in skeletal muscle fibrosis. 53 Autopsies from 26 patients with Covid‐19 showed an increased expression of angiotensin I‐converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and genes involved in fibrosis, as well as a two‐fold higher degree of fibrosis in the diaphragm muscle, compared with ICU patients without Covid‐19. 29 This fibrosis contributes to a lower specific force generating capacity of the diaphragm and possibly to dyspnoea. 29 Whether similar results are observed in limb skeletal muscles in patients with Covid‐19 is currently unknown. Patients recovering from critical illness myopathy have a distinct gene expression signature where genes involved in skeletal muscle regeneration and extracellular matrix deposition are altered, contributing to the development of fibrosis. 27 This may be an important factor to understand the persistent muscle weakness in patients with PASC.

Skeletal muscle alterations in patients with acute Covid‐19 and post‐acute sequelae of Covid‐19

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8818659/

And this is precisely how cancer cachexia induces muscle weakness/wasting.

Cancer-cachexia is the largely irreversible wasting of lean body mass as a result of cancer progression, affecting ~80% of all cancer patients with as much as ~40% of cancer-related deaths being attributed directly to cachexia. Cachexia has been associated with increased fibrosis and reduced physiological function in cardiac muscle, but the possible role and development of fibrosis and associated extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling in skeletal muscle has lacked evaluation. CONCLUSION: The development of cancer cachexia results in dysregulation of ECM remodeling and increased collagen deposition within skeletal muscle. This dysregulation could negatively affect skeletal muscle’s ability to maintain muscle mass and respond to other environmental stressors.

The Development of Cancer Cachexia Negatively Impacts Skeletal Muscle Extracellular Matrix Remodeling

https://journals.lww.com/acsm-msse/fulltext/2019/06001/the_development_of_cancer_cachexia_negatively.1505.aspx

Furthermore, cancer cachexia, like the Spike Protein, is associated with activated fibroblasts.

In order to assess the contribution of fibroblasts with an activated phenotype, myofibroblasts, to the excessive deposition of ECM components in cancer cachexia, we measured α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA) expression. Our results demonstrate (Fig. 3a), as expected, higher expression of αSMA, restricted to vessels walls in sections of WSC when compared to the control group and CC. Interestingly, the presence of myofibroblasts was often found in AT of cachectic patients, specially surrounding adipocytes. The gene expression of the fibroblast-specific protein (FSP1) (also called S100A4) was similarly evaluated. As shown in Fig. 3d, there was a 20-fold increase of FSP1 mRNA levels in CC, compared to controls (p < 0.05). Thus, this confirms the presence of activated myofibroblasts with enhanced ECM proteins synthesis due to cachexia.

Adipose tissue fibrosis in human cancer cachexia: the role of TGFβ pathway

https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-017-3178-8

I will be further investigating the role of the ECM in other aspects of Long COVID. Of course, these findings lead to many additional questions, such as:

Why do only certain people exposed to the Spike Protein develop this ECM condition?

What is the ultimate result of the Spike Protein’s “remodeling job?”

Is this gene-mediated, being a faster process in some while taking far longer in others?

I will continue to research and report back. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. As I state in my Substack button below, I cannot do this without you. I am forever grateful.