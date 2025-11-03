Signaling pathways leading to protein turnover in skeletal muscles. Muscle growth occurs following physical, neuronal, and hormonal stimulations. While a gain of muscle mass is mainly associated with resistance training, endurance training also improves muscle function by improving mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and modulating inflammation. Following unloading, age-related muscle wasting, sarcopenia, or diseases such as cachexia induces muscle atrophy. Muscle atrophy occurs as result of an increase in protein degradation, inflammation, oxidative stress, and apoptosis. The main pathway involved in protein synthesis is the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway, which is activated both by growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor IGF-1. Protein breakdown involves the activation of the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) and the autophagy-lysosome system (ALS), which are mainly regulated by FoxOs and NF-κB, leading to muscle atrophy. NF-κB also inceases pro-inflammatory cytokine production and ROS, accentuating muscle loss. TGF beta, myostatin, RANKL, TNF-α, and IL-6 induce NF-κB activation. However, IL-6 can act as both a pro- and an anti-inflammatory cytokine as it induces anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 production and is mainly involved in stem cell proliferation leading to muscle growth.

One aspect of Long COVID that has always concerned me (among many) is that those who suffer from Long COVID appear to have what could be considered a form of cancer cachexia, which involves muscle wasting. I wrote about this several years ago in my article IL-6, Long COVID and Cancer Cachexia. In fact, one Long COVID patient was kind enough to send me their labs:

IL-6, Long COVID and Cancer Cachexia

https://wmcresearch.org/il-6-long-covid-and-cancer-cachexia/

A paper published last month shows us that those with Long COVID definitively experience a loss of muscle mass.

Although the mechanisms underlying long COVID remain unclear, changes in muscle architecture can contribute to persistent musculoskeletal symptoms19,20. Muscle architecture, referring to the arrangement of muscle fibers with respect to the muscle tendons, directly influences the axis of force generation and overall muscle function, and can be reliably assessed using B-mode ultrasonography13,21,22. COVID-19 patients exhibited reduced cross-sectional area (CSA) and muscle thickness (MT) in the quadriceps muscles, along with increased echogenicity, indicating diminished muscle quality within the first 10 days of hospitalization19. Similarly, even 6 months after infection, Appelman et al. (2024) reported a reduction in the CSA of type 1 fibers of the vastus lateralis muscle in individuals with long COVID.

Persistent neuromuscular disorders associated with changes in tibialis anterior and gastrocnemius lateralis muscle architecture in long-covid: an observational longitudinal study

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-17126-7#Sec14

This reduction in muscle mass is precisely in line with a disorder related to aging and similar to, often alongside cancer cachexia – Sarcopenia. I find this especially relevant in light of the fact that the Spike Protein activates the NF-kB inflammatory pathway.

Sarcopenia is characterized by chronic low-level inflammation that develops with advanced age, which is also called inflammaging. This inflammation may contribute to muscle loss associated with aging. Pro-inflammatory cytokines, including members of the TNF family, as well as downstream transcription factor NF-κB, are significant regulators of muscle atrophy (Thoma and Lightfoot, 2018). The NF-κB signaling pathway increases the expression of several proteins of the UPS involved in the degradation of specific muscle contractile proteins and can also interfere with myogenic differentiation (Li et al., 2008) (Thoma and Lightfoot, 2018) (Cai et al., 2004). Furthermore, Pasco et al. (2020) recently summarized the mechanisms of muscle atrophy involving the weak inducer of TNF-like apoptosis (TWEAK) and its associated receptor, fibroblast growth factor 14 (Fn14). The TWEAK/Fn14 signaling pathway maintains chronic inflammation and induces the secretion of profibrotic cytokines (Zhang et al., 2021).

In addition to the Spike Protein’s dysregulation of mitochondria, ROS and Ca2+ dynamics.

At the cellular level, mitochondrial function deteriorates in sarcopenia. Mitochondrial dysfunction involves various processes, including the production of ROS, mitochondrial biogenesis and turnover, Ca2+ dynamics, energy sensing, and apoptosis (Gonzalez-Freire et al., 2015).

The inflammatory response, a mixed blessing for muscle homeostasis and plasticity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9726740/

Yet, this pathology is just one of many which can develop in Long COVID. If we look at all of the symptoms and syndromes experienced by those with Long COVID, they are MUTED inflammatory reactions parallel to the life-threatening Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome.

Stage 5 manifests in MODS with persistent dysregulation of both SIRS and CARS response. At a cellular level, noninfectious noxious stimuli, an infectious agent, or an endotoxin or exotoxin produced by an infection activate a multitude of cells, including neutrophils, macrophages, mast cells, platelets, and endothelial cells. The early response mediated by these inflammatory cells involves the following 3 major pathways:

Activation of IL-1 and TNF alpha

Activation of the prostaglandin and leukotriene pathway

Activation of the C3a to C5a complement pathway

Interleukin 1 (IL1) and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-alpha) are the early mediators within the first hour. Their role is of paramount importance in tilting the scale towards a proinflammatory overdrive. Their actions can broadly be divided into the following 3 categories

Propagation of the cytokine pathway

Alteration of coagulation, causing microcirculatory abnormalities

Release of stress hormones

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK547669/

Where does all this lead? To the unmistakable conclusion that the body is desperately trying to rid itself of the unnatural Spike Protein. After all, that is the foundation of SIRS.

Systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) represents an exaggerated immune response to a range of stressors, including infections, trauma, surgery, or malignancy. This response aims to isolate and eliminate the insult but often results in a widespread inflammatory cascade, potentially causing reversible or irreversible organ dysfunction.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK547669/

Moreover, it also shows us how remarkably cruel Long COVID is. We must also include the vaccine injured here, as mRNA is also a source of the Spike Protein. SIRS can kill within hours or days. However, the Spike Protein seems to keep this “SIRS” Long COVID response on a low simmer, instead of a high boil, creating a long-drawn-out torture on the body.

The Spike Protein must be hiding/replicating in the body. Is it doing so in all of us? I don’t know. It is clearly doing so in some. But how? Is it integrating into our DNA? There is some evidence for that. Is it hiding in macrophages? There is some evidence for that, as well as for several other possibilities. Then there are reinfections and repeated Spike mRNA exposures. I will continue to search for answers and for therapeutics to combat this malevolent protein and its virus. Please have a blessed week.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog and readership. Great thanks to the one new paid subscriber since Friday. Each week, between now and Christmas, I am asking if at least one reader or subscriber would please become a Founding Member of this Substack. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.