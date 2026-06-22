Microvascular phenotyping by quantitative sublingual video microscopy. A Median and IQR values of vascular density of healthy controls (green), and long-haul COVID-19 (orange) patients based on the diameter class from 4 to 25 µm. A historical cohort of hospitalized COVID-19 patients (pink) is shown for reference. *q < 0.05, **q < 0.01, ***q < 0.001. B–D Boxplots of B capillary density (D4–6 µm) and C PBR4–25 µm and D MVHS™ of healthy controls (green), long-haul COVID individuals (orange), COVID-19 patients (pink). COVID-19 Coronavirus disease 2019, CR capillary recruitment, D diameter, PBR perfused boundary region, RBC red blood cell, VRBC red blood cell velocity, MVHS™ microvascular health score

As readers of this Substack know, my focus from the beginning has been on what I have called SPED – Spike Protein Endothelial Disease. Over the years I have continuously honed this hypothesis. In April of this year, I posited that the ultimate “goal” of the Spike Protein is to slowly erase the microvasculature – with devastating consequences. One of the most dramatic being Sudden Cardiac Death. Could SPED be the initial step in a larger disease which I shall call ASSD – Acquired Systemic Sclerosis-like Disease.”

I now present evidence that this indeed is what the Spike Protein is doing to the microvasculature. A study published in 2022 definitively gave proof that Long COVID results in persistent capillary rarefication (obliteration).

Measurements and main results Although dimensions of the glycocalyx were comparable to those of healthy controls, a µm-precise analysis showed a significant decrease of vascular density, that exclusively affected very small capillaries (D5: − 45.16%; D6: − 35.60%; D7: − 22.79%). Plotting VRBC of capillaries and feed vessels showed that the number of capillaries perfused in long COVID patients was comparable to that of critically ill COVID-19 patients and did not respond adequately to local variations of tissue metabolic demand. MVHS was markedly reduced in the long COVID cohort (healthy 3.87 vs. long COVID 2.72 points; p = 0.002). Conclusions Our current data strongly suggest that COVID-19 leaves a persistent capillary rarefication even 18 months after infection. Whether, to what extent, and when the observed damage might be reversible remains unclear.

Persistent capillary rarefication in long COVID syndrome https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10456-022-09850-9

Remember, the Spike Protein alone damages the endothelium.

While the findings themselves aren’t entirely a surprise, the paper provides clear confirmation and a detailed explanation of the mechanism through which the protein damages vascular cells for the first time. There’s been a growing consensus that SARS-CoV-2 affects the vascular system, but exactly how it did so was not understood. Similarly, scientists studying other coronaviruses have long suspected that the spike protein contributed to damaging vascular endothelial cells, but this is the first time the process has been documented. In the new study, the researchers created a “pseudovirus” that was surrounded by SARS-CoV-2 classic crown of spike proteins, but did not contain any actual virus. Exposure to this pseudovirus resulted in damage to the lungs and arteries of an animal model—proving that the spike protein alone was enough to cause disease. Tissue samples showed inflammation in endothelial cells lining the pulmonary artery walls. The team then replicated this process in the lab, exposing healthy endothelial cells (which line arteries) to the spike protein. They showed that the spike protein damaged the cells by binding ACE2. This binding disrupted ACE2’s molecular signaling to mitochondria (organelles that generate energy for cells), causing the mitochondria to become damaged and fragmented.

The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness

https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/

And the Spike Protein is found circulating in those with Long COVID.

Other case reports indicate that the Spike protein can be detected in the tissues of patients with LC up to a year after infection [93,97,105,129,130,131,132,133,134,135,136,137,138,139,140,141,142,143,144,145,146,147,148,149,150,151,152,153,157,158,160,161,162,163,164,165]. One study reported that the presence of recombinant Spike protein has been detected in the blood of individuals who received the mRNA Spike protein-based vaccine up to 3 months post-vaccination, regardless of antibody titer [166]. The study employed mass spectrometry analysis of biological samples to detect the presence of specific fragments of the recombinant Spike protein in subjects who received mRNA-based vaccines [166]. The minimum and maximum times at which the Spike protein was detected after vaccination were 69 and 187 days, respectively. Other studies have also reported the persistence of the Spike protein in patients with LC for 6 [166] and 15 months post-acute COVID-19 infection, with the absence of viable virus confirmed by negative PCR and RNA assays [156]. Spike protein and nucleoprotein were both detected in the colon, appendix, ileum, hemorrhoids, liver, gallbladder, and lymph nodes from five patients who recovered from COVID-19, up to 180 days after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 using conventional immunohistochemistry [121]. However, the study was unable to detect vRNA in some patients’ tissues, possibly due to a higher mRNA degradation rate compared to protein, and the timing of detection, which occurred after recovery from acute infection [121]. Circulating Spike protein linked to extracellular vesicles with and without vRNA fragments appeared to persist in patients with LC up to one year after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection [128,155]. Finally, a study detected the Spike protein 219 days after the original positive endoscopy in the gut lining of 15 out of 132 subjects, despite the absence of replicating SARS-CoV-2 cultured from these patients’ gut tissues, which showed viral antigen persistence [107]. Residual Spike, the protein S1 subunit, was detected in patients with LC 8 and 12 months after COVID-19 resolved [128,167]. These data suggest that the circulating Spike protein and its S1 subunit may serve as a potential biomarker for persistent viral reservoirs [128,167].

Insights into Persistent SARS-CoV-2 Reservoirs in Chronic Long COVID

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8757925/

When we examine what happens in those who develop Systemic Sclerosis, the obliteration of the microvasculature is the PRIMARY EVENT in the pathogenesis of Systemic Sclerosis.

Systemic sclerosis (SSc, scleroderma) is a chronic, multisystem connective tissue disorder affecting the skin and various internal organs. Although the disease is characterized by a triad of widespread microangiopathy, fibrosis and autoimmunity, increasing evidence indicates that vascular damage is a primary event in the pathogenesis of SSc. The progressive vascular injury includes persistent endothelial cell activation/damage and apoptosis, intimal thickening, delamination, vessel narrowing and obliteration. These profound vascular changes lead to vascular tone dysfunction and reduced capillary blood flow, with consequent tissue ischemia and severe clinical manifestations, such as digital ulceration or amputation, pulmonary arterial hypertension and scleroderma renal crisis.

Mechanisms in the loss of capillaries in systemic sclerosis: angiogenesis versus vasculogenesis

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3828842/

And ultimately, it is the outcome of this damage, including Sudden Cardiac Death and damage to the heart, lungs and kidneys that gives us context. We may now look upon Long COVID as an Acquired Systemic Sclerosis-like Disease.

Findings Fifty-nine SSc cases (64 years, 81 % female) were matched to 59 controls (62 years, 81 % female). Myocardial fibrosis was 11-times more common in SSc (95 %CI 4–29, p < 0.01), inflammation 39-times more common (95 %CI 2–672, p = 0.01) and small vessel vasculopathy 27-times more common (95 %CI 2–485, p = 0.02), despite no difference in epicardial coronary artery disease (p = 0.24). Two-thirds of SSc cases had myocardial fibrosis with no identifiable secondary cause (e.g., coronary/valvular lesions). Pulmonary fibrosis, inflammation and vasculopathy ranged from 23 to 100-times more common in SSc. Renal fibrosis/scarring, inflammation/infiltrates and vasculopathy were 3–6-times more common in SSc. Among SSc cases, combined pathologies (≥2 of fibrosis, inflammation or vasculopathy) were seen concurrently in 31 % of hearts, 41 % of lungs and 45 % of kidneys. Interpretation The high frequency of unexplained myocardial fibrosis in SSc provides insights into the mechanism of excess mortality and sudden cardiac death observed in SSc. This matched autopsy study demonstrates the mechanisms and complexity of organ damage in SSc, with 30–45 % of organs displaying multiple concurrent pathologies.

Pathological contributors to organ damage and mortality in systemic sclerosis: a nationwide matched case-control study

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0049017225001106

What we must determine is whether or not this is occurring to some degree after ANY exposure to the Spike Protein. We need population-wide studies of capillary density based on COVID infection, vaccination, reinfection, antibody status and circulating Spike Protein status data.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support of my work. Your readership, dialogue and financial contributions keep the engines running and keep me inspired to continually seek understanding and share that knowledge with you. Great thanks to the generous donation received since Friday. Please have a blessed week.

One-Time Donation (Donor Decides Amount)

https://buy.stripe.com/6oUbJ0auFaWkcLs2ZXeUU00