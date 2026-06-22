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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
10h

We are becoming a necrotocracy!

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
10h

... "Exposure to this pseudovirus resulted in damage to the lungs and arteries of an animal model—proving that the spike protein alone was enough to cause disease." Exactly and absolutely, Q.E.D. It is hard (as in next to impossible) NOT to strongly consider that was the plan all along. As the late essayist, author, and social commentator Gore Vidal stated "I am not a conspiracy theorist. I am a conspiracy analyst."

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