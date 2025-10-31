We have discussed the benefits of Quercetin in combating SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein several times. Now there is additional evidence supporting how Quercetin is highly instrumental in combating diseases of aging – diseases which the Spike Protein has been shown to induce and/or accelerate. Today we will discuss how it is beneficial in combating two of those diseases – cancer and neurodegenerative disease.

You may not realize it, but Quercetin is King when it comes to the daily flavonoid intake of humans – 65% - 75%! And it is actually safe!

Quercetin is an essential flavonoid derived from plants, accounting for 60 % to 75 % of the daily dietary flavonoids intake in humans [[1], [2], [3]]. In recent years, it has gained significant attention due to its diverse physiological activities, including antioxidant, free radical scavenging, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and anticancer properties [4]. Additionally, Quercetin is non-toxic and safe for long-term consumption, making it an ideal natural therapeutic agent. In China, the extraction and preparation process of Quercetin has become well-established, providing both cost advantages and convenient conditions for large-scale application. These factors, combined with Quercetin’s excellent physicochemical properties, form a solid foundation for its development in drug therapy and therapeutic intervention [5,6].

Dual binding modes of Quercetin to BSA: Insights from spectroscopy and molecular simulations in amyloid suppression

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1386142525014003

Earlier this week, we discussed how the Spike Protein enhances the expression of a protein called PD-L1. This is a protein expressed by cancer cells allowing them to hide from the immune system, which would otherwise destroy them. Please see Monday’s post for a detailed explanation.

Here Quercetin comes to the rescue as it inhibits the expression and interaction of PD-L1, allowing the immune system to “see” “cloaked” cancer cells and resume destroying them.

As a safe dietary supplement, quercetin (Que) is one of the richest dietary flavonoids found in a wide range of vegetables and fruits. Que has various health benefits and exerts antioxidant, antibacterial, immunomodulatory,anti-inflammatory, and anti-allergic effects that enhance resistance to disease. Recent studies investigating the anti-tumor effects of Que have suggested that Que can play a role in cancer treatment through autophagy, apoptosis, EMT, and oxidation [204], [205], [206]. Jing et al. found that Que dihydrate had a high affinity for PD-L1 and blocked the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed that Que dihydrate induced significantly elevated protein levels of CD8 + , GZMB, and IFN-γ, further demonstrating that Que dihydrate reactivated T cell-mediated tumor cell killing [157]. Another study reported that Que increased the phosphorylation of JAK2 in the JAK/STAT1 pathway and increased nuclear localization of p-STAT1 by activating IFNγ-R on tumor cells, thereby decreasing PD-L1 expression on breast cancer cells. Notably, Que promoted the proliferation of Vδ2 T subsets of γδ T cells, thus enhancing the killing effect on breast cancer cells [96]. In addition, pentamethylquercetin, obtained by methylation modification of quercetin, inhibited the progression of hepatocellular carcinoma caused by high expression of PD-L1 in obese mice and demonstrated that it downregulated adipocyte-induced PD-L1 expression at least partially through IFN-γ signaling, the relevant mechanisms are under further investigation [158]. A series of studies has expanded the understanding of the immunomodulatory activity of quercetin and demonstrated the exciting potential of this natural compound as a cancer chemopreventive agent.

Focus on immune checkpoint PD-1/PD-L1 pathway: New advances of polyphenol phytochemicals in tumor immunotherapy

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332222010071

Fantastically, a just-published paper (currently available online, in print in March) shows that Quercetin also DEFINTIVELY inhibits the formation of amyloid fibrils. This is a panoptical benefit as it applies to many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Huntington’s disease. Of course, readers of this Substack will know that the Spike Protein is itself amyloidogenic in addition to being oncogenic.

This study elucidates the anti-fibrillation mechanisms of Quercetin through its interaction with BSA. By integrating ThT-ANS-CR multi-spectral analysis with molecular simulations, we established a multi-dimensional framework to decipher protein fibrillation suppression. ThT fluorescence quantified β-sheet formation kinetics, ANS probes monitored hydrophobic exposure dynamics, and CR absorption spectroscopy validated mature fibril β-sheet stacking, collectively corroborating Quercetin’s inhibitory efficacy. UV–vis and variable-temperature fluorescence spectroscopy revealed a hydrophobic burial-driven static quenching mechanism at Sudlow site I, stabilized by hydrogen bonding and π-π stacking. Molecular docking and SEM confirmed a 1:1 binding stoichiometry and Quercetin’s capacity to reduce fibril density and length, underscoring the critical roles of Trp-214 and polar residues (e.g. SER-192, HIS-145) in complex stabilization. This work constructs a complete evidence chain spanning macroscopic phenotypes to molecular interactions, demonstrating that the multi-technique approach outperforms single-method analyses by mitigating technical bias. These findings highlight Quercetin’s potential as a biocompatible, low-toxicity inhibitor for treating neurodegenerative diseases linked to protein fibrillation, while the integrated methodology offers a universal paradigm for studying biomolecular interactions in amyloid-related pathologies.

Bearing in mind all the previously discussed benefits of Quercetin, it is a tremendous comfort to learn that Quercetin is also a significant orchestrator in the prevention and treatment of two of the greatest scourges of the aging human. By addressing cancer and neurodegenerative disease, Quercetin, once again, shows its worth, along with Vitamin D, as one of the greatest stars in the therapy firmaments of Spike Protein disease/injury, cancer and neurodegenerative disease. As I posted recently on X, Quercetin may be my favorite molecule.

The pioneers of our great nation were certainly onto something when they created a unique (to say the least) recipe – that happens to be a Quercetin supernova! I will conclude today’s post with this recipe, as it is also apt for Autumn, and will make Halloween less scary for all of us. Please have a blessed weekend.

Sautéed apples and onions was once a pioneer favorite. Yes, it sounds weird, but it’s delicious. You’ll want to have something to go with this that has some protein, like a garden burger or a brown rice packet, both of which you can microwave. Sautéed apples and onions only takes about 10 minutes, a few dollars and it’s delicious as a topping for rice or even by itself for a light snack.

Sauteed Apples and Onions

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/283031/sauteed-apples-and-onions/

