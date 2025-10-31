WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
1d

More research citations on quercetin inhibiting cancer, etc.:

https://www.resolvx.health/VIR-X

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janice's avatar
Janice
21h

A commenter (at WMC ? or perhaps elsewhere on substack) recently referred to Quercetin as something like "the shooter that fires Zinc into Ace2 receptors". Kind of easy to remember, as emphasizing the power of Quercetin, and part of its anti-Spike action.

As always, thank you WMC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture