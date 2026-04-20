Gut microbiota in Long COVID outcomes: a hypothetical model. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 is associated with alterations in the gut microbiota. The reduction of beneficial commensals and the increase in opportunistic microorganisms lead to dysbiosis; this alteration of the microbiota increases intestinal permeability, facilitating the translocation through the gut barrier of viral and microbial products. Furthermore, it triggers the release of cytokines and chemokines, thus activating pro-inflammatory pathways and recruiting immune cells. This perspective hypothesizes that the prolonged dysbiosis and chronic inflammation associated with Long COVID may increase the risk of developing more serious conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Some get hypertension after exposure to the Spike. Some get ulcerative colitis. Some get Parkinson’s. Why? Well, let’s take a step back to answer that question. It all starts with how the virus enters our cells. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the Spike is the party crasher and it likes ACE2. The thing about ACE2 is that it is virtually everywhere. What I see emerging is that where an individual has weaknesses in tissue connected with high ACE2 expression, they are far more likely to either develop a new chronic disease or have an existing one become much worse.

Let’s take a look at how this may happen.

GUT

If you already have issues with gut permeability, you are at a greatly increased risk of developing Long COVID (Spike Persistence).

Results: 415 participants were enrolled in this study; 37.83% (n=157) had prior COVID diagnosis and among COVID+, 54% (n=85) had PASC. The median zonulin among COVID- was 3.37 (IQR: 2.13, 4.91) mg/mL, 3.43 (IQR: 1.65, 5.25) mg/mL among COVID+ no PASC, and highest [4.76 (IQR: 3.2, 7.35) mg/mL] among COVID+ PASC+ (p<.0001). The median ox-LDL among COVID- was 47.02 (IQR: 35.52, 62.77) U/L, 57.24 (IQR: 40.7, 75.37) U/L among COVID+ No PASC, and the highest [76.75 (IQR: 59.95, 103.28) U/L] among COVID+ PASC+ (p<.0001). COVID+ PASC+ was positively associated with zonulin (p=0.0002) and ox-LDL (p<.0001), and COVID- was negatively associated with ox-LDL (p=0.01), compared to COVID+ No PASC. Every unit increase in zonulin was associated with 44% higher predicted odds of having PASC [aOR: 1.44 (95%CI: 1.1, 1.9)] and every one-unit increase in ox-LDL was associated with more than four-fold increased odds of having PASC [aOR: 2.44 (95%CI: 1.67, 3.55)]. Conclusions: PASC is associated with increased gut permeability and oxidized lipids. Further studies are needed to clarify whether these relationships are causal which could lead to targeted therapeutics.

Increase in gut permeability and oxidized ldl is associated with post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37251403/

ADIPOSE TISSUE

If you have an excess of adipose tissue (obesity) when the Spike comes calling, you are, again, far more likely to develop Long COVID (Spike Persistence).

Results Participants with overweight/obesity were associated with an increased developing LC (OR 2.85; 95 % CI 1.38–5.87) and experiencing moderate to severe functional limitations (OR 2.65; 95 % CI 1.32–5.31), compared to those with normal weight. Obesity was also associated with a higher likelihood of developing specific LC symptoms, including asthenia, dyspnea, headache, brain fog, anxiety, and myalgia. Underweight status showed less consistent associations. Conclusion Pre-infection obesity is an independent factor for the development LC and its functional consequences. Individuals with obesity may be considered a high-risk group and prioritized in public health strategies.

Association of body mass index on long COVID: Predisposing factors, symptom severity, and functional status in a Spanish cohort of COVID-19 patients

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213398425002854

CNS

BBB dysfunction is observed in long COVID and appears to be amplified in individuals with underlying neurological or genetic risk factors, suggesting that baseline vulnerability may influence outcomes.

Long COVID is characterized by lingering symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 infection, which may include neurological and cognitive complaints. Hypothesized mechanisms, including blood-brain barrier (BBB) dysfunction and neuroinflammation, are shared with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related dementias. To address concern that long COVID may accelerate cognitive decline and neurodegeneration, this study examined neuroimaging-based markers of BBB breakdown and brain microstructure among older adults with long COVID, and modification by AD risk factors. Individuals with persistent cognitive complaints following SARS-CoV-2 infection (neurological long COVID, NLCV) and cognitively normal controls (50–90 years, 61% women) underwent neuropsychological evaluation, genotyping, dynamic contrast-enhanced MRI to measure BBB permeability, and multi-compartment diffusion MRI to measure brain microstructure. Cognitive and brain measures were compared between NLCV and controls using analysis of covariance, and associations among measures were assessed using linear regression. Interaction models probed modification by sex and AD genetic risk, quantified with a polygenic hazard score. Compared to controls, NLCV exhibited cognitive impairment, BBB breakdown, and subcortical microstructural abnormalities. NLCV-related BBB leakage was widespread across the brain and more pronounced among men, whereas white matter and subcortical microstructural differences were stronger among women. AD polygenic hazard score modified associations of BBB permeability with memory and microstructure, such that higher caudate BBB permeability correlated with worse immediate recall, and higher white matter permeability correlated with higher free water only for those with elevated genetic risk. BBB dysfunction and microstructural compromise may contribute to cognitive symptoms of long COVID in older adults.

Long COVID-related blood-brain barrier breakdown and microstructure in older adults are modified by sex and Alzheimer’s disease genetic risk

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12319845/

VASCULAR

If you have preexisting vascular disease the Spike will be more likely to make itself at home and accelerate that disease (Long COVID – Spike Persistence).

Vascular sequelae following (SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus disease) (COVID)-19 infection are considered as “Long Covid (LC)” disease, when occurring 12 weeks after the original infection. The paucity of specific data can be obviated by translating pathophysiological elements from the original Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Corona Virus (SARS-CoV-2) infection (In a microcirculatory system, a first “endotheliitis,” is often followed by production of “Neutrophil Extracellular Trap,” and can evolve into a more complex leukocytoklastic-like and hyperimmune vasculitis. In medium/large-sized vessels, this corresponds to endothelial dysfunction, leading to an accelerated progression of pre-existing atherosclerotic plaques through an increased deposition of platelets, circulating inflammatory cells and proteins. Associated dysregulated immune and pro-coagulant conditions can directly cause thrombo-embolic arterial or venous complications.

Vascular “Long COVID”: A New Vessel Disease?

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9895315/

New question: Is Long COVID a more involved disease state beyond how it may manifest as a condition of its own?

It remains an open question whether subclinical persistence or low-level biological effects may occur more broadly than currently recognized. Long COVID may not be a single disease, but a set of tissue-specific persistence syndromes shaped by host vulnerability. We need population-wide studies to look for biomarkers and Spike persistence. I still have in my mind the image I saw in my mind when I first read about the Spike and what I believed it could do to humanity: Grond the battering ram relentlessly striking our defenses until they inevitably give way. I will continue to seek understanding and therapeutics which may change the malevolent course of this pathogen. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. I cannot do this without you – and I wouldn’t want to. We have a great community of people who care and think. Please have a blessed week.

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