Most physicians are familiar with Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS)—a rare but devastating condition in which macrophages become explosively activated. Patients develop overwhelming inflammation, high fevers, liver dysfunction, dangerously elevated ferritin, and in severe cases, multiple organ failure. It is an immune system in hyperoverdrive.

Fortunately, very few people with COVID-19 or Long COVID develop MAS.

But what if the opposite problem is occurring?

What if macrophages aren’t exploding...

What if they’re simply refusing to stop?

A Different Kind of Macrophage Disease

Instead of producing an acute cytokine storm over days, imagine macrophages remaining partially activated for months—or even years.

Rather than causing dramatic organ failure, they quietly simmer, producing inflammatory cytokines, recruiting additional monocytes, stimulating fibrosis, remodeling blood vessels, and gradually impairing normal tissue repair.

I would like to propose this chronic state as a hypothesis:

Smoldering Macrophage Syndrome (SMS).

Unlike MAS, the fire never becomes an inferno.

Instead...

It simply never goes out.

What brought me to this hypothesis? The Spike Protein persists for a VERY LONG TIME in macrophages. And, as I have stated FROM THE BEGINNING. SPIKE IS SPIKE. The source matters not. It is evident from both infection – and vaccination.

We next assessed if Mac (Macrophages) were a viral source by quantifying spike protein in BALF CD45+CD64+ Mac using intracellular flow cytometry (Fig. 2b). Spike+ Mac was detected in 12 of 15 WCM and 8 of 10 OCM (Fig. 2c). Spike+ Mac frequency was 41% in WTMhi and OMhi, 25% in WTMlo and OMlo and 8.6% in WTMneg and OMneg (Fig. 2c). Spike+ Mac frequency correlated positively with viral RNA in total BALF cells and negatively with BALF Mac survival in culture (Fig. 2c). To further assess SARS-CoV-2 replication in Mac, we examined double-stranded RNA and nonstructural protein 3 (NSP3) protein expression in BALF Mac over an 18-h culture period (Fig. 2d–f). At 8 h of culture, viral dsRNA and NSP3 proteins were increased in BALF Mac in all 8 WTMhi or OMhi, 5 of 9 WTMlo or OMlo and 3 of 8 WTMneg or OMneg (Fig. 2f and Extended Data Fig. 3a). Spike protein further increased over time in all WTMhi/OMhi and WTMlo/OMlo, but not in 4 of 8 OMneg macaques, suggesting SARS-CoV-2 had the ability to replicate in Mac. We also noticed an increased number of BALF Mac syncytia during the culture period, likely mediated by spike (Extended Data Fig. 3b), and filiform extensions in BALF Mac at 8 h of culture (Extended Data Fig. 3b), which facilitated connections between Macs (Fig. 2g). Confocal images showed NSP3 protein within some of these protrusions (Fig. 2d and Extended Data Fig. 3b), suggesting viral replication in BALF Mac through cell-to-cell propagation.

SARS-CoV-2 viral persistence in lung alveolar macrophages is controlled by IFN-γ and NK cells

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41590-023-01661-4

Perhaps most damning:

Tissue-Level Molecular and Histopathologic Findings: Serial skin biopsies at 1,160, 1,249, and 1,364 days post-vaccination, all from truncal skin within areas of clinically active Grover’s disease, were nucleocapsid negative and demonstrated persistent spike protein deposition in endothelial cells and macrophages by automated immunohistochemistry with histopathologic correlation. Spike protein was also found in nerve fibers at 1,364 days. The 1,364-day skin biopsy contained multiple plasmid DNA elements, including spike gene sequences (S1-S3), ori1/ori2, and the SV40 enhancer, confirming durable retention of vaccine-derived DNA in somatic tissue by PCR amplification with agarose gel electrophoresis and Sanger sequencing.

Persistence of Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA, Spike Protein, and Genomic Dysregulation Over 3.5 Years Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/7631

However, in all of this I find hope and healing because macrophages are remarkably adaptable.

Unlike permanently damaged tissue, macrophages continuously change their phenotype in response to their environment. If the chronic stimulus (Spike) is removed—or if therapies can restore normal immune regulation—it may be possible to shift them away from a persistent inflammatory state and back toward one that supports tissue repair and resolution.

Perhaps Long COVID is not simply a disease of excessive inflammation.

Perhaps, in many patients, it is a disease of unresolved inflammation.

And if that is true...

Helping macrophages remember how to stop may become just as important as helping them fight.

Thank you for keeping me going. I appreciate all of your support and am always grateful to everyone in our community. Also, a great thank you to the generous donor who contributed over the weekend and to the two new paid subscribers who have joined us since Friday. Please have a blessed week.

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