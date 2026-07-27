WMC Research

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
13h

Great article. Explains a lot. I appears we are never going to be done with the effects of Covid and, more problematically, the adverse effects of the mRNA vaccine that is not a vaccine. The hubris of the medical system and their medical associations, and their inability to admit they were wrong is astounding.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
13h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/fauci-had-a-pulminary-embolism

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