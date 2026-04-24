Intracellular zinc and A20 regulatory activities in sepsis. NF-κB: nuclear factor κB; TNF: tumour necrosis factor; TNFR: tumour necrosis factor receptor; TRAF: TNF receptor-associated factor; TRADD: death domain-containing adaptor protein; E-DAP: meso-diaminopimelic acid; MDP: muramyl dipeptide; RIPK: receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase; IKK: inhibitor of κB kinase; IκBα: nuclear factor of kappa light polypeptide gene enhancer in B-cells inhibitor, alpha; Ub: ubiquitin; SOD: superoxide dismutase; NADPH: nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate; NLRP3: NLR Family Pyrin Domain Containing 3; ASC: apoptosis-associated speck-like protein containing a caspase recruitment domain; IL: interleukin; MLKL: mixed lineage kinase domain like pseudokinase; MyD88: myeloid differentiation primary response 88; IRAK-4: interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4; ZFP91: zinc finger protein 91; LPS: Lipopolysaccharide; mtDNA: mitochondrial DNA; FADD: Fas-associated death domain; TLR: toll-like receptor; TRIF: TIR-domain-containing adaptor-inducing IFN-β; ROS: reactive oxygen species.

It was in 1963 that the importance of zinc first emerged as a factor in human health. A deficiency can be caused by several chronic conditions. Zinc needs to be kept at a proper level as it is integral to many biological processes, including DNA synthesis and cell-mediated immunity. Interestingly, and in support of the new food pyramid, cereals decrease the availability of zinc.

The importance of zinc for human health was first documented in 1963. During the past 25 y, deficiency of zinc in humans due to nutritional factors and several disease states has now been recognized. The high phytate content of cereal proteins is known to decrease the availability of zinc, thus the prevalence of zinc deficiency is likely to be high in a population consuming large quantities of cereal proteins. Alcoholism, malabsorption, sickle cell anemia, chronic renal disease, and chronically debilitating diseases are now known to be predisposing factors for zinc deficiency. A spectrum of clinical manifestations ranging from mild to severe degree have now been recognized in human zinc-deficiency states. Zinc is required for many biological functions including DNA synthesis, cell division, and gene expression. It is required for the activity of many enzymes in biological systems. Recent studies indicate that zinc is needed for cell-mediated immunity.

Discovery of human zinc deficiency and studies in an experimental human model

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1989405/

Almost immediately (study published September 2020) it was observed that patients with low zinc levels had worse outcomes when COVID hit.

Results COVID-19 patients (n = 47) showed significantly lower zinc levels when compared to healthy controls (n = 45): median 74.5 (interquartile range 53.4–94.6) μg/dl vs 105.8 (interquartile range 95.65–120.90) μg/dl (p < 0.001). Amongst the COVID-19 patients, 27 (57.4%) were found to be zinc deficient. These patients were found to have higher rates of complications (p = 0.009), acute respiratory distress syndrome (18.5% vs 0%, p = 0.06), corticosteroid therapy (p = 0.02), prolonged hospital stay (p = 0.05), and increased mortality (18.5% vs 0%, p = 0.06). The odds ratio (OR) of developing complications was 5.54 for zinc deficient COVID-19 patients. Conclusions The study data clearly show that a significant number of COVID-19 patients were zinc deficient. These zinc deficient patients developed more complications, and the deficiency was associated with a prolonged hospital stay and increased mortality.

COVID-19: Poor outcomes in patients with zinc deficiency

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7482607/

So, the question is, why? Why were low zinc levels associated with worse COVID outcomes? When we look at how zinc modulates the harm the Spike Protein can do, we gain understanding.

EPITHELIAL TIGHT JUNCTIONS

One of the ways zinc may be able to aid those dealing with SARS-CoV-2 and/or the Spike Protein is that zinc is critical for maintaining epithelial integrity. This is particularly true for gut and lung epithelial integrity in the context of COVID.

Zinc is essential for the integrity and homeostasis of the intestinal barrier (181–183). In an experimental colitis model in rats, analysis by electron microscopy showed that zinc supplementation reduced intestinal permeability due to its action on tight junctions (34). In human intestinal carcinoma cells (Caco-2 line) and mouse colon, intracellular depletion of zinc increased the permeability of the intestinal barrier because tight junctions were impaired by a significant reduction in the protein levels of occludin and claudin-3 (176). Supplementation with 100 μM zinc reestablished barrier homeostasis, reducing the permeability of tight junctions (176). In addition to altering the structure of tight junctions, zinc deficiency also compromised adherens junctions, leading to the delocalization of E-cadherin and β-catenin proteins as well as of the cytoskeleton in Caco-2 cells. This dysfunction in the organization of the intestinal epithelium led to increased permeability and, consequently, neutrophil infiltration in the paracellular space, inducing an inflammatory response (36). Accordingly, in zinc-deficient lung epithelial cells, exposure to cytokines increased cell death by apoptosis and barrier dysfunctions, with E-cadherin and β-catenin proteolysis (189). Apoptosis and barrier dysfunction were directly proportional to the level of intracellular zinc depletion and the time of exposure to depletion associated with acute inflammation (189). Conversely, zinc supplementation reversed the impairment of adherens junctions and was effective in preserving cellular integrity and barrier function (189).

Zinc, Vitamin D and Vitamin C: Perspectives for COVID-19 With a Focus on Physical Tissue Barrier Integrity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7750357/

OXIDATIVE STRESS AND NF-kB SIGNALING

Additionally, zinc modulates oxidative stress and NF-kB signaling, which the Spike Protein is a pro at inducing.

Zinc exerts an influence on the cellular redox status, mitigating oxidative stress and countering the activation of NF-κB signalling [54]. Given its importance for the function of various zinc finger proteins, some of which can interact with NF-κB, zinc can impact the activity and localization of NF-κB. Zinc fingers are autonomously folded domains structured around a zinc ion [55] with roles in DNA recognition, RNA packaging, transcriptional activation, protein folding, assembly, and regulation of necroptosis [56]. Research indicates that zinc plays a regulatory role in NF-κB transcription, mediated by the zinc-finger protein TNF-α-induced protein 3 (TNFAIP3) and the receptor signalling pathway activated by peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) [57,58]. TNFAIP3, also known as A20, is a widely expressed cytoplasmic signalling protein known for its anti-inflammatory, NF-κB inhibitory, and anti-necroptotic properties. A20 comprehensively regulates ubiquitin-dependent signals and modulates the duration and intensity of signalling by various proteins involved in the NF-κB pathway [57,59,60]. In TNF receptor (TNFR)- and toll-like receptor (TLR)-initiated pathways, TNFAIP3 serves as the primary negative regulator of NF-κB activation, impacting endothelial cell adhesion molecules and oxidative stress biomarkers [51].

The Anti-Oxidative, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Apoptotic, and Anti-Necroptotic Role of Zinc in COVID-19 and Sepsis

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10669546/

Where can we find zinc? It abounds in a healthy diet. Once again, in support of the new food pyramid, zinc is highly present in the top tiers.

The richest food sources of zinc include meat and fish, and other seafood [3]. Oysters contain more zinc per serving than any other food, but beef contributes 20% of zinc intakes from food in the United States because it is commonly consumed [7]. Eggs and dairy products also contain zinc [3]. Beans, nuts, and whole grains contain zinc, but the bioavailability of zinc from these foods is lower than that from animal foods because these foods contain phytates. Phytates, the storage form of phosphorus in plants, bind some minerals such as zinc in the intestine and form an insoluble complex that inhibits zinc absorption [1-3,8]. Fruits and vegetables contain very little zinc.

Zinc

https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/

Eat well, live well, and sleep well. Zinc can help us accomplish all three. Please consult your primary care provider if you are considering zinc, or any supplementation. I like to start off my weekends on Friday evenings with a steak. This information makes me feel even better about enjoying that NY Strip or Filet. I hope all have a wonderful Friday dinner and a blessed weekend. As always, thank you for your readership, dialogue and support.

One-Time Donation (Donor Decides Amount - No Preset)

https://buy.stripe.com/6oUbJ0auFaWkcLs2ZXeUU00