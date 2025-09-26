PEITC and hallmarks of cancer

Watercress and Broccoli. I happen to love both. I hope you do as well. They are the best sources of PEITC. Some of you may be asking, “What is PEITC?”

The isothiocyanates (R-N=C=S) (ITC) are known to be the major bioactive compounds present in cruciferous vegetables and responsible for anti-cancer activity. ITCs are released from glucosinolates by the action of the enzyme myrosinase. The enzyme myrosinase can be activated by cutting or chewing the vegetables, but heating can destroy its activity [29]. However, microbial myrosinase from gut can also release ITCs in the stomach after ingestion of cruciferous vegetables [30, 31]. Studies show that myrosinase as well as isothiocyanates are thermolabile [32]. Hence ingestion of only raw vegetables can release ITCs and cooking of the vegetables can reduce ITC content [32]. Although water cress and broccoli are known to be the richest source, PEITC can also be obtained from turnips and radish. PEITC is present as gluconasturtiin in cruciferous plants. Like other ITCs, PEITC can be released from gluconasturtiin by the action of myrosinase [30, 31]. In a study conducted with human volunteers, approximately 2 to 6 mg of PEITC was found to be released by the consumption of one ounce of watercress [33, 34]. Similarly, ingestion of 100g of broccoli and watercress can release up to 200μmol of PEITC in humans [29, 33]. Interestingly, several pre-clinical studies have shown that significant anti-cancer effects can be achieved at micromolar concentrations of PEITC.

Phenethyl Isothiocyanate: A comprehensive review of anti-cancer mechanisms

In terms of directly dealing with SARS-CoV-2 infection, PEITC is able to inhibit the virus’ main protease (mPRO). It may not be the mPRO’s strongest inhibitor, but given all of the other benefits of PEITC, its ability to inhibit mPRO is certainly a welcome addition.

At 20 µM, several phytochemicals had a considerable suppressive effect on the protease activity of the enzyme (0.5 µM) (Fig. 1A). The IC50s for the phytochemicals were estimated as EGCG (0.4 µM), myricetin (0.9 µM), theaflavin (6.1 µM), piceatannol (13.8 µM), herbacetin (19.2 µM), baicalein (20.3 µM), myricitrin (21.7 µM), BITC (4.5 µM), PEITC (14.2 µM), and AITC (33.3 µM).

Food phytochemicals, epigallocatechin gallate and myricetin, covalently bind to the active site of the coronavirus main protease in vitro

Inflammation via the NF-kB pathway is a common problem with COVID infection and Spike Protein injury/disease. PEITC is proficient at reducing inflammation induced by this pathway’s activation by inhibiting it.

Biochemical studies revealed that S protein triggers inflammation via activation of the NF-κB pathway in a MyD88-dependent manner. Further, such an activation of the NF-κB pathway was abrogated in Tlr2-deficient macrophages. Consistently, administration of S protein-induced IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β in wild-type, but not Tlr2-deficient mice. Notably, upon recognition of S protein, TLR2 dimerizes with TLR1 or TLR6 to activate the NF-κB pathway.

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces inflammation via TLR2-dependent activation of the NF-κB pathway

Several researchers have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory properties of PEITC through the reduced expression of this protein by inhibiting NF-κB expression [17,32,33,34]. Pikarsky et al. (2004) and Greten et al. (2004) unequivocally demonstrated that NF-κB plays an essential role in developing liver and intestinal carcinogenesis, respectively [35,36]. In this sense, the prevention of NF-κB activation in hepatocytes was sufficient to inhibit the development of cancers in the livers of mice that were exposed to chronic liver inflammation for seven months [35]. On the other hand, classical colitis-induced carcinogenesis was abolished in mice when targeted to the NF-κB pathway [36]. Therefore, by preventing the activation of NF-κB, PEITC would inhibit cell proliferation and differentiation, and promote apoptosis, leading to cancer prevention.

Phenylethyl Isothiocyanate: A Bioactive Agent for Gastrointestinal Health

Earlier this week we discussed how Neutrophil Elastase, resulting from the formation of NETs, could break apart the Spike Protein into amyloidogenic fragments which could then seed neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s. PEITC is helpful here, as well. It inhibits the formation of NETs.

The present study investigated the effects and possible mechanisms of phenethyl isothiocyanate (PEITC) in inhibiting NETs and alleviating chemotherapeutic intestinal injury. CPT-11 induced robust neutrophil activation, as evidenced by increased NETs release, intestinal ischemia, and mRNA expression of inflammatory factors. PEITC prolonged the clotting time of chemotherapeutic mice, improved the intestinal microcirculation, inhibited the expression of inflammatory factors, and protected the tight junctions of the intestinal epithelium. Both in vivo and in vitro experiments revealed that PEITC directly suppresses CPT-11-induced NETs damage to intestinal cells, resulting in significant attenuation of epithelial injury. These results suggest that PEITC may be a novel agent to relieve chemotherapeutic intestinal injury via inhibition of NETs.

Suppression of neutrophil extracellular traps is responsible for the amelioration of chemotherapeutic intestinal injury by the natural compound PEITC

Where PEITC really shines is with its anti-cancer properties. One of its most important, in the presence of the Spike Protein, is its ability to increase the expression of tumor suppressor p53. It is all too well known now that the Spike Protein suppresses this guardian of the genome.

Most importantly, apoptosis induction by PEITC occurs through a p53-dependent pathway. This was demonstrated not only by results that PEITC induction of p53 protein expression and p53-dependent transactivation but also by PEITC-induced apoptosis in p53 +/+ cells but not in p53 -/- cells. In contrast, PEITC induced apoptosis in cells with both normal or deficient sphingomyelinase activity. Our results demonstrate for the first time that p53 elevation is required for PEITC-induced apoptosis, which may be involved in its cancer chemopreventive activity.

Essential role of p53 in phenethyl isothiocyanate-induced apoptosis

