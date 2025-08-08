It is amazing. Simply adding two ounces of walnuts per day to your diet over time has been shown to have a significant effect on improving endothelial function. There is additionally a concurrent beneficial effect (though just shy of statistical significance) of controlling blood pressure.

The daily addition of 56 g of walnuts to the diet for 8 weeks significantly improved endothelial function in overweight adults with visceral obesity as compared with an ad libitum diet not supplemented with walnuts. A beneficial trend in systolic blood pressure reduction was observed that did not quite reach statistical significance. Despite the walnut dose representing more than 350 kcal, weight gain was not observed in the walnut treatment arm of the study, and the addition of walnuts was even associated with a decline in waist circumference.

Effects of Walnuts on Endothelial Function in Overweight Adults with Visceral Obesity: A Randomized, Controlled, Crossover Trial

This is wonderful news for all of us in this era of the Spike Protein. We now have one more completely natural food that can help combat the effects of SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. It is very likely that somewhere in your pantry you have walnuts at this very moment.

The microvasculature is also a known target of SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Here, too, there is evidence that walnuts improve microvasculature function.

Microvascular function, assessed as the reactive hyperemia index (RHI), was the primary outcome measure, with serum lipids and plasma epoxides as secondary measures. Compared to 5 g of daily walnut intake, consuming 40 g/d of walnuts for 4 weeks increased the RHI and Framingham RHI. Total cholesterol and low- and high-density cholesterol did not significantly change after walnut intake. The change in RHI after 4 weeks of walnut intake was associated with the change in the sum of plasma epoxides (r=0.65, P=.002) but not with the change in the sum of plasma hydroxyeicosatetraenoic acids. Of the individual plasma epoxides, arachidonic-acid-derived 14(15)-epoxyeicosatrienoic acid was most strongly associated with the change in microvascular function (r=0.72, P<.001). These data support the concept that the intake of walnut-derived fatty acids can favorably affect plasma epoxide production, resulting in improved microvascular function.

Effects of short-term walnut consumption on human microvascular function and its relationship to plasma epoxide content

Of course, excessive expression of inflammatory cytokines (cytokine storm) is one of the most well-known effects of SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein on the body. Walnuts are able to ameliorate this. A study was conducted which looked at black walnuts, in particular.

We demonstrated cytokine suppressive properties of black walnut extracts using the human promonocytic cell line U-937. Black walnut kernels contain a wealth of bioactive metabolites putatively identified through a metabolomics approach. The five cultivars (Daniel, Mystry, Sparks, Sparrow, and Surprise) tested showed differences in their ability to inhibit the secretion of six cytokines/chemokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and MCP-1). Sparrow and Surprise showed the strongest inhibitory effects on the secretion of all measured cytokines. Mystry reduced the secretion of IL-6, IL-10, and MCP-1, while Daniel and Sparks only reduced the production of IL-6. Our findings reveal that certain black walnut cultivars may represent promising preventive agents for inflammatory diseases.

Black Walnut (Juglans nigra) Extracts Inhibit Proinflammatory Cytokine Production From Lipopolysaccharide-Stimulated Human Promonocytic Cell Line U-937

There is also some hope for those who suffer from heart failure brought on by COVID infection/Spike Protein injury/disease. The black walnut tree possesses a compound which is cardioprotective.

Juglone, a phenolic compound from the black walnut tree (Juglans nigra) can be used as a potential cardioprotective therapeutic agent in elevating the activity of SOD (superoxide dismutase), decreasing oxidative stress, activating the MAPK signalling pathway [239].

Phytochemicals for mitigating the COVID-19 crisis: evidence from pre-clinical and clinical studies

Apart from COVID/Spike Protein specific benefits, walnuts also have shown to help improve our blood lipid profiles, a cardiovascular risk factor. They appear to do this without promoting weight gain, which is splendid as they are also delicious.

Twenty-six clinical trials with a total of 1059 participants were included. The following weighted mean differences (WMDs) in reductions were obtained for walnut-enriched diets compared with control groups: -6.99 mg/dL (95% CI: -9.39, -4.58 mg/dL; P < 0.001) (3.25% greater reduction) for total blood cholesterol (TC) and -5.51 mg/dL (95% CI: -7.72, -3.29 mg/dL; P < 0.001) (3.73% greater reduction) for low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Triglyceride concentrations were also reduced in walnut-enriched diets compared with control [WMD = -4.69 (95% CI: -8.93, -0.45); P = 0.03; 5.52% greater reduction]. More pronounced reductions in blood lipids were observed when walnut interventions were compared with American and Western diets [WMD for TC = -12.30 (95% CI: -23.17, -1.43) and for LDL = -8.28 (95% CI: -13.04, -3.51); P < 0.001]. Apolipoprotein B (mg/dL) was also reduced significantly more on walnut-enriched diets compared with control groups [WMD = -3.74 (95% CI: -6.51, -0.97); P = 0.008] and a trend towards a reduction was observed for apolipoprotein A [WMD = -2.91 (95% CI: -5.98, 0.08); P = 0.057].

Effects of walnut consumption on blood lipids and other cardiovascular risk factors: an updated meta-analysis and systematic review of controlled trials

