Water-soluble tocopherols inhibit the transcriptional activity of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. A) Graph representing the fold change of SARS-CoV-2 genome in infected VeroE6 cells relative to initial uptake in the untreated control. Remdesivir and TPGS were given at a fully effective dose, 10 µM and 30 µM, respectively. Points and error bars represent the mean +/- SEM calculated from two technical replicates. B) Dose-response curves for the transcriptional activity of the SARS-CoV-2 replication complex treated with TPGS (blue) and remdesivir (red). The shaded region represents the 95% CI and points represent replicates from a single experiment. C) Dose-response curve for the transcriptional activity of the SARS-CoV-2 replication complex treated with high concentrations of TPGS, with 50% activity (blue, dashed line) and the critical micelle concentration of TPGS (red, dashed line) indicated. The upper limit of the model was not fixed. Points represent replicates from a single experiment. D) Dose-response plot for increasing concentrations of αTOS (blue) and αTOP (red). Points represent replicates from a single experiment. E) Docking model of the most favorable pose for αTOS (white) interacting with conserved, hydrophobic residues (dark blue, named) within NSP7 (light blue). F) Docking model of the most favorable pose for αTOS (white) interacting with conserved, hydrophobic residues (dark green, named) within NSP8 (light green). G) Representation of the heterotetrameric structure of NSP7 (light blue) and NSP8 (light green) with the most favorable poses of αTOS interacting individually with each NSP7 (dark blue) and NSP 8 (dark green) superimposed.

First, I would like to make it clear that I am not a fan of Remdesivir. The above image is from a paper showing that Vitamin E (alone) can inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication. It would seem to me that the authors are fishing for approval/funding by including “Run, Death Is Near.” That being said, Vitamin E offers much to us (naturally) in preventing and treating the disease and injury caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein.

Even a cursory glance at Vitamin E gleans that it should be quite effective as a therapeutic in dealing with the Spike Protein and COVID: It helps with the health of blood and brain.

Vitamin E is a nutrient that’s important for vision, fighting off diseases and the health of the blood, brain, and skin. Vitamin E is an antioxidant. Antioxidants might protect cells from the effects of free radicals, which are molecules made when the body breaks down food or is in contact with tobacco smoke or radiation. These molecules might lead to heart disease, cancer, and other diseases. Foods rich in vitamin E include vegetable oils such as canola and olive oils, nuts, and seeds. Meats, dairy, leafy greens, and fortified cereals also have vitamin E. And the vitamin comes in capsules or drops to take by mouth. Too little vitamin E can cause nerve pain, called neuropathy, and damage to the retina, called retinopathy. Retinopathy can cause vision loss. The recommended daily amount of vitamin E for adults is 15 milligrams a day.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements-vitamin-e/art-20364144

As mentioned above, Vitamin E alone inhibits the transcriptional activity of SARS-CoV-2, preventing its replication with great effect.

Tocopherols inhibit SARS-CoV-2 RdRp We next sought to determine where in the process of viral propagation TPGS acts. We therefore infected VeroE6 cells with SARS-CoV-2 for 30 minutes and measured both intracellular and extracellular SARS-CoV-2 genome expression at 0, 3, and 9 hours post infection (hpi). We observed no decrease in viral attachment or uptake, but we detected a ∼4000-fold reduction in genomic material at 9 hpi in cells treated by either remdesivir or TPGS (Figure 3A. above). Notably, there was no detectable extracellular genome at any of these timepoints, indicating inhibition of viral transcriptional activity alone (data not shown).

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.13.449251v2.full

As we know, the Spike Protein attacks and damages the Endothelium and the microvasculature. Vitamin E is effective at improving small vessel function, even after treatment with it stops. Note the parallel between Diabetes’ effect on the vasculature and the Spike Protein’s. Of course, almost certainly a reason why those with T2D are more affected by COVID and the Spike Protein.

Vascular dysfunction in both conduit arteries and small vessels is a major contributor to the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in diabetes mellitus (DM). In diabetes there is a process of systemic chronic inflammation accompanied by high oxidative stress causing a subsequent decrease in vascular reactivity and negatively affect the metabolic processes responsible for functioning of the microvasculature. Vitamin E is classified as an antioxidant due to its ability to scavenge lipid radicals and terminate oxidative chain reactions. We conducted a double-blinded cross-over study with vitamin E versus placebo in individuals with type 2 DM and the Hp2-2 genotype and assessed different aspects of peripheral vascular function in these patients. Twenty patients completed the study with 10 individuals in each study cohort. We were able to show significant improvement of indirect indices of vascular function following 8 weeks of treatment with vitamin E. This improvement was consistent for weeks even after stopping the vitamin E treatment. We concluded that a pharmacogenomic rationale utilizing the Hp genotype might potentially provide cardiovascular benefit with vitamin E.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S016882271630208X

There is another benefit of Vitamin E I would like to discuss. That is its ability to boost the immune system and protect the elderly from being re-admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. This is very helpful for those who may experience more severe COVID disease.

Supplementation in humans with vitamin E seems to restore IL-2 production, improving T-cell proliferation and immune system functioning [251,252]. A recent study conducted in Malaysian adults in which volunteers received either tocopherol or tocotrienol supplementation showed increased expression of a variety of genes associated with the immune response [253]. Interestingly, the specific genes altered were different between the two groups. Furthermore, vitamin E supplementation, after a first hospitalization in elderly with pneumonia, was associated with 63% reduced re-hospitalization within 90 days [254].

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7352291/

Vitamin E gives us yet another weapon to put in our arsenal against SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. The more we learn about Nature’s abilities to protect us from the Spike Protein and SARS-CoV-2, the more we may see that those who do not understand nutrition are far more likely to suffer.

On a related note, I love almonds. One ounce of almonds provides half the daily recommended amount of Vitamin E. A very delicious way to protect ourselves. Please enjoy and have a blessed weekend.

