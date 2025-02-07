Role of 1,25(OH)2D3 in myofibroblast differentiation and extracellular matrix deposition in TGF-β1-induced nasal polyp-derived fibroblasts and nasal ex vivo organ culture. 1,25(OH)2D3 suppressed myofibroblast differentiation and extracellular matrix production by reducing acetylation of histone 3 through inactivation of the Smad2/3 signaling pathway associated with vitamin D receptors, resulting in prevention of collagen contractile activity and cell migration in the upper airway under TGF-β1 stimulus.

It has recently been shown that the Spike Protein moves through the ECM to invade cells and tissues. Interesting the individual response to this phenomenon may hold the key to Spike Protein disease/injury susceptibility and severity.

This result indicates that the interaction between trimeric S-proteins and the HS is mainly charge-based and non-specific, i.e. predominantly electrostatic in nature. This raises the interesting possibility that viral surfing may be directed from sites of low HS charge to sites where HS sulfation is increased, and that different extents of lung HS biosynthesis and sulfation may influence individual susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Indeed, an important recent publication describes that the composition of human lung HS varies widely among individuals depending on sex, age, and health status, and that compositional differences among samples affected chemokine binding affinities to varying degrees58. It is therefore possible that the binding of the virus to the glycocalyx and its movement through the ECM varies between individuals, which may be a factor contributing to the observed differences in disease susceptibility and severity between patients.

Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 spike trimers towards optimized heparan sulfate cross-linking and inter-chain mobility

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-84276-5

While traveling through the ECM, the Spike Protein has the ability to activate resident fibroblasts, which can lead to fibrosis.

S1 protein enhanced CFs (Cardiac Fibroblasts)migration and the expressions of collagen 1, α-smooth muscle actin, transforming growth factor β1 (TGF-β1), phosphorylated SMAD2/3, interleukin 1β (IL-1β), and nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-κB). S1 protein increased ROS production but did not affect mitochondrial calcium content and cell morphology. Treatment with an anti-ACE2 neutralizing antibody attenuated the effects of S1 protein on collagen 1 and TGF-β1 expressions. Moreover, NLRP3 (MCC950) and NF-kB inhibitors, but not the TLR4 inhibitor TAK-242, prevented the S1 protein-enhanced CFs migration and overexpression of collagen 1, TGF-β1, and IL-1β. Conclusion: S1 protein activates human CFs by priming NLRP3 inflammasomes through NF-κB signaling in an ACE2-dependent manner.

Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 Activates Cardiac Fibrogenesis through NLRP3 Inflammasomes and NF-κB Signaling

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11353017/

It is here where we find our well proven friend Vitamin D once more ameliorates a pathogenic effect of the Spike Protein. Vitamin D has the ability to modulate fibroblast activity, assisting in preventing the induction of fibrosis.

It has been observed that vitamin D can reduce transdifferentiation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts, stimulate fibroblast repair functions, has an anti-inflammatory and anti-tumour effects on fibroblasts and mitigates the negative effect of oncogenic ras activation and ionising radiation on fibroblasts (Fig. 4). As mentioned above, vitamin D has been shown to have an anti-fibrotic effect on fibroblasts. Lung fibroblasts cultivated in the presence of 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 were characterised by reduced proliferation and expressed less transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGFβ1)-induced pro-fibrotic markers, such as α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA), procollagen 1 and collagen 3 (COL3), fibronectin and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI1). Moreover, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 inhibited organisation of αSMA into the tubular structure of the actin cytoskeleton, which is typical for transdifferentiation fibroblasts into myofibroblasts [117]. TGFβ is a pro-fibrotic cytokine consistently found in fibrotic tissues and has the ability to stimulate cell proliferation and expression of extracellular matrix components in fibroblasts [8]. Similarly, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 prevented TGFβ1-induced development of fibrosis in cardiac fibroblasts. Specifically, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 reduced TGFβ1-induced expression of αSMA, as well as the incorporation of αSMA into stress fibers. TGFβ1-driven contractility of cardiac fibroblasts was also reduced. 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 inhibited signals through decreased activation of SMAD family member 2 (SMAD2) [99]. Further, vitamin D was able to attenuate isoproterenol-induced fibrosis in cardiac fibroblasts. In this case, the development of fibrosis was inhibited through downregulation of integrin β3 and suppression of phosphorylation of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and AKT, leading to decreased isoproterenol-induced proliferation [146].

The effects of vitamin D on different types of cells

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0039128X23001782

Vitamin D also suppresses ECM production, or the “clogging up” of organs and tissues.

Based on the current evidence, we propose a model that supports the anti-tissue remodeling activity of vitamin D via mediating suppression of TGF- β1/Smad2/3 signaling pathways and downregulation of histone H3 (Fig. 7). Herein we described a mechanism by which vitamin D preferentially acts as an anti-tissue remodeling agent under TGF-β1-triggered conditions; for example, under constitutively enhanced myofibroblast differentiation and production of ECM in NPDFs. In this model, vitamin D functions as a promising therapeutic agent by inhibiting the expression of α-SMA, eventually leading to suppression of ECM production.

Vitamin D attenuates myofibroblast differentiation and extracellular matrix accumulation in nasal polyp-derived fibroblasts through smad2/3 signaling pathway

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-07561-6

This information offers us great hope in being able to potentially treat and prevent one of the most significant pathways to harm that the Spike Protein possesses. Those suffering from Long COVID/Spike Protein Disease/Injury may be able to find relief and potentially reverse damage done. Please remember that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your Primary Care Provider before using any supplement or medication.

Throughout my entire life, I have been in awe of Vitamin D. Its seemingly endless cornucopia of benefits constantly provides us with some new discovery.

It is a blustery and cold winter’s day here in Northern Vermont. I look forward to keeping warm with some wonderful coffee and my weekend ritual of watching Grand Rounds videos on YouTube. For those who may not know, there is a treasure trove of new medical information to be found in these free videos from excellent researchers.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialog and financial support. I will forever keep my research free to all, a promise I made from the beginning. My hope is that, of the 14,000 subscribers in our community, 700 will be become paid subscribers. We are currently at 371, over halfway to the goal!