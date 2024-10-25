Plasma vitamin C levels and FMD during acute inflammation and following oral consumption of 2 g of Vitamin C in young and older adults. FMD data are missing for 1 older adult during vitamin C due to a low-quality FMD. Plasma vitamin C data are included for those who had data for the FMD and successful venipuncture (young adults, n = 7; older adults, n = 12), with data missing during the vitamin C time point for 2 younger adults and 2 older adults. aBaseline significantly different from inflammation, p < 0.05; bInflammation significantly different from vitamin C, p < 0.05; cBaseline significantly different from vitamin C, p < 0.05

The article I referenced in yesterday’s post, detailing the evidence supporting my Spike Protein Endothelial Disease (SPED) hypothesis, makes a very important point in its conclusion.

Treatments directed to EC (Endothelial Cells) protection and prevention of endothelial damage might be essential in the prevention and management of the post-sequelae effect of COVID-19.

Sustained vascular inflammatory effects of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein on human endothelial cells

https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-5003230/v1

It is, therefore, fortuitous that the Friday Hope post I have worked on this week and am now presenting addresses this specific recommendation. Vitamin C is a readily available and safe natural therapeutic which provides protection of the endothelium and is able to reverse its dysfunction.

I will forgo the usual background of the therapeutic we are reviewing this week as knowledge of Vitamin C is ubiquitous.

First, with regards to SARS-CoV-2 and the Spike Protein in particular, intravenous Vitamin C has been shown to be an effective treatment.

Combined with traditional Chinese medicine, Yali used a large dose of vitamin C (20 g/60 kg per day) to treat COVID-19.[22] As a result of Yali treatment, the symptoms of fatigue, cough, dry throat, and shortness of breath were significantly improved, and no adverse events occurred.[22] Zhang used a large dose of vitamin C (24 g/day) at the rate of 12 mL/h to treat patients with COVID-19,[23] with the results revealing that the PaO2/FiO2 of patients increased steadily, and the 28 day mortality of patients decreased significantly.[23] Therefore, high-dose vitamin C infusion may be a significantly effective therapeutic agent in COVID-19 treatment.

High-dose vitamin C intravenous infusion in the treatment of patients with COVID-19

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8133047/

Vitamin C, along with L-Arginine was also found to be effective in reducing the symptoms of Long COVID. Given that improvement was noted in Flow Mediated Dilation, we can almost certainly attribute at least a portion of this improvement to improving endothelial function.

This study was 80% powered to detect a difference of at least 35 meters on the 6-minute walk test. This difference corresponds to a minimally clinically significant difference. The effects of the intervention were measured at day 28. The median serum L-arginine concentration increased in the intervention group over placebo (+60.2 μM vs +11.0 μM; P=0.02). The primary outcome, the median distance on the 6-minute walk test, increased 30 meters in the intervention group, whereas there was no change in the placebo group (P=0.001). The mean difference between groups was 50 meters (95% CI: 20.0–80.0 m; effect size=0.56). There were also statistically significant differences in secondary outcomes. Handgrip strength increased by 3.4 kg compared with an increase of 1.0 kg for placebo (P=0.03). The mean difference was 3.4 kg (95% CI: 0.5–9.4 kg; effect size=0.37). Flow-mediated dilation in the intervention group increased 14.3% compared to 9.4% in the placebo group (P=0.03). The mean difference was 3.4% (95% CI: 0.4–6.5; effect size=0.66). On day 28, 8.7% of the intervention group reported fatigue compared to 80.1% of the placebo group (P≤0.0001). There was a high degree of correlation between the primary outcome and all secondary outcomes.

L-Arginine and Vitamin C Reduced Long-Covid Symptoms in 1 Month

https://www.naturalmedicinejournal.com/journal/l-arginine-and-vitamin-c-reduced-long-covid-symptoms-in-1-month

I will now present evidence as to how and why Vitamin C should be considered as a significant therapeutic in dealing with Spike Protein injury/disease and the endothelium.

RESTORING ENDOTHELIAL FUNCTION

Fascinatingly, a study was published using a vaccine (Salmonella) as the inducer of systemic inflammation (!). The effects of Vitamin C on restoring endothelial dysfunction after this acute inflammation were then determined, demonstrating great promise.

The present study confirms our previous findings that the administration of a vaccine induces systemic inflammation and reduces endothelial function (Lane-Cordova, Ranadive, et al., 2016; Schroeder, Hilgenkamp, et al., 2019). 4.4 Implications During the acute inflammation, we observed a reduction in FMD, on average, of 0.5% in the young adults and 1.9% in the older adults. This large reduction in FMD, especially in older adults, is clinically relevant as previous meta-analyses suggest a 1% decrease in FMD is associated with an 8% increase in the risk of a cardiovascular event (Inaba et al., 2010). Interestingly, the vitamin C increased FMD by 0.3% and 1.2% on average in the young and older adults, respectively. The administration of vitamin C therefore led to FMD only being 0.2% and 0.7% lower in the young and older adults, respectively. Although unable to be determined in the present study, in the older adults in particular, the much smaller change from baseline observed during vitamin C (−0.7%) compared to when no intervention is administered (−1.9%) may impact cardiovascular risk during acute inflammatory insults. 5 CONCLUSION In conclusion, our data suggest that oral vitamin C exerts beneficial effects and restores endothelial function during acute inflammation in young and older adults.

Oral vitamin C restores endothelial function during acute inflammation in young and older adults

https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.14814/phy2.15104

REDUCING ENDOTHELIAL PERMEABILITY

Vitamin C is also instrumental in preserving endothelial barrier intergrity.

Ascorbate has been shown to tighten the permeability barrier of endothelial cells in long-term culture on porous filter supports (163). In those studies, bovine arterial endothelial cells were cultured for 5–7 days, and daily addition of (10–100 μM) ascorbate progressively decreased transfer of fluorescein dextran across the cells and filter barriers. Inhibitors of collagen synthesis prevented ascorbate-dependent barrier tightening, leading the authors to conclude that the effect required collagen synthesis. Subsequent studies carried out at much shorter times of culture with ascorbate (90 min or less) found that intracellular ascorbate acutely tightened the endothelial barrier to its own transit in both EA.hy926 cells (an immortalized line derived from human umbilical vein endothelial cells) and primary culture dermal microcapillary endothelial cells.

Role of Vitamin C in the Function of the Vascular Endothelium

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3869438/

REVERSING ENDOTHELIAL DAMAGE IN ESSENTIAL HYPERTENSION

Given the known effects of the Spike Protein and hypertension on the endothelium and in creating oxidative stress, this finding is exceptional.

We have demonstrated in the present study that treatment with vitamins C and high doses of vitamin E reverse impaired endothelium-dependent vascular relaxation in a genetic model of human essential hypertension. These effects are associated with enhanced generation of NO and activity of eNOS as well as diminished production of O2− and activity of NAD(P)H oxidase. These findings provide important evidence for the use of adequate levels of antioxidant vitamins C and E in the treatments of pathologies that are associated with oxidative stress.

Vitamins Reverse Endothelial Dysfunction Through Regulation of eNOS and NAD(P)H Oxidase Activities

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/01.hyp.0000057421.28533.37

Vitamin C may prove to be, along with Vitamin D, Curcumin and NAC, one of the most essential therapeutics we have in protecting ourselves from and treating the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein.

Thank you for your readership, dialog and support.