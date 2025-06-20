Effect of dihydromyricetin on fibroblast activation and extracellular matrix (ECM) accumulation by down-regulating the TGF- β 1/Smad pathway in vitro. (A) Mlg cells were exposed to TGF-β1 (5 ng/ml) and/or dihydromyricetin (10, 20, 40 µM) for 24 h. The expression level of a-SMA, Collagen Ⅰ and Fibronectin in cells were detected by Western Blot. (B) Mlg cells were exposed to TGF-β1 (5 ng/ml) and/or dihydromyricetin (10, 20, 40 µM) for 24 h, and quantitative real-time PCR was used to detect the mRNA levels of a-SMA, Collagen Ⅰ and Fibronectin. (C) Mlg cells were exposed to TGF-β1 (5 ng/ml) and/or dihydromyricetin (10, 20, 40 µM) for 30 min. Detect the expression level of p-Smad2, Smad2, p-Smad3, Smad3 and GAPDH. Data are shown as mean ± SD. # represent the difference between control and TGF-β1 treatment group, ## p < 0.01, ### p < 0.001, #### p < 0.0001. * represent the difference between TGF-β1 treatment and dihydromyricetin-treated group, * p < 0.05, ** p < 0.01, *** p < 0.001, **** p < 0.0001.

Today we discuss yet another talented player from the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) team: Vine Tea. It possesses many properties which allows it the potential to prevent/treat many of the deleterious conditions and effects the Spike Protein may induce. It is also helpful in regulating redox balance and the gut mircobiome. This provides beneficial effects to those suffering from metabolic syndrome, as well.

For those who are not familiar with Vine Tea, here is a brief summary:

There are approximately 30 species of vitaceae and ampelopsis plants in the world, and approximately 17 species and mutations are distributed in China, most of which are endemic to China and mainly distributed in hillside shrubs and forests in the southwest, south, and northeast of China [1]. Ampelopsis grossedentata (AG, Vine Tea) is a genus of ampelopsis in the family Rutaceae of the angiosperm family Magnoliaceae [2]. The roots of the whole plant are slender, fibrous, and partially curved. They have climbing, branched stems with longitudinal ribs on the surface. Moreover, they are glabrous, and the nodes are dilated. The tendrils are bifurcated and spaced two internodes apart on opposite sides of the leaves [3]. The leaves are bipinnate, petioles are 1.5–3.0 cm long, stipules are caducous, the upper leaves of the branches are almost sessile, apical leaflets have petioles, lateral leaflets are sessile, and both sides of the leaves are glabrous. The cymes arise from leaf axils or branch apices opposite the leaves. The calyx is discoid and 2.2 mm in diameter. They have five oblong-shaped petals and five stamens, and the flower disc is shallowly cup-shaped. The fruit is a berry, which is nearly spherical and purple-black when mature, with a diameter of 3–6 mm. Their flowering period is from June to September, and the fruiting period is from July to November [4].

The main bioactive component of Vine Tea is dihydromyricetin. Dihydromyricetin has many pharmacological uses. One is that it is an excellent anti-inflammatory, which happens to target inflammatory markers exacerbated by the Spike Protein. It also quells the production of cytokines by macrophages. This may help those suffering from the chronic inflammation of Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury.

Dihydromyricetin (purified moecule), the main active ingredient in AG, has a good anti-inflammatory and analgesic effect. Intraperitoneal injection of dihydromyricetin (purified moecule) into collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) mice showed a significant reduction in erythema and swelling of the paws after dihydromyricetin treatment, and the results of the pathological analysis of the knee joint and peripheral blood cytokine assay confirmed the anti-arthritic effect of dihydromyricetin [57]. Wu et al. [58] further demonstrated that dihydromyricetin (purified moecule) is protective against CIA in mice by blocking the phosphorylation of I-κB kinase and impeding the activation of nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) to inhibit the formation of osteoclasts. Jia et al. [59] reported that dihydromyricetin (purified moecule) effectively inhibited rainfarin-induced production and expression of several pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-17) in mouse bone marrow-derived macrophages, thereby attenuating the pancreatic and systemic inflammatory responses in mice with acute pancreatitis (AP) induced by rainfarin injection. In a model of foot and plantar swelling and acute inflammation in rats caused by carrageenan gum, dihydromyricetin (purified moecule) significantly reduced carrageenan-induced paw foot swelling in rats, and the effect was similar to the anti-inflammatory effect of the positive control drugs indomethacin, dexamethasone, and methotrexate [60]. Cheng et al. observed that AG (crude plant extract) protects against ulcerative colitis (UC) in mice by inhibiting IRAK1/TAF6/ NF-κB-mediated inflammatory signaling pathways [61].

In terms of direct interaction with the proteins of SARS-CoV-2, dihydromyricetin inhibits replication of the virus by binding Mpro, its main protease.

The results of molecular docking are encouraging, so we then further confirmed the inhibitory activity of dihydromyricetin in a dose gradient by FRET-based enzyme activity assay. Dihydromyricetin inhibited SARS-CoV-2 Mpro with IC50= 1.716 ± 0.419 μM (Fig. 2A). Ebselen, as the positive control drug, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 Mpro with IC50 = 1.629 ± 0.212 μM (Fig. 2B).

Furthermore, dihydromyricetin alleviates pulmonary fibrosis which may be induced by the virus and its Spike Protein. On a related note, dihydromyricetin also inhibits fibroblast activation and ECM accumulation. As readers of this Substack know, fibrosis is a major potential complication of Spike Protein exposure.

In order to further verify the anti-fibrosis effect of dihydromyricetin, we performed immunohistochemistry and Western Blot assays to detect the expression levels of fibrosis makers α-SMA and Fibronectin in lung tissues. The results indicated that dihydromyricetin treatment (DM LD, DM MD and DM HD group) significantly decreased the expression of the fibrosis markers in the lung tissues of BLM-injur ed mice (Fig. 5). These results showed that dihydromyricetin could alleviate BLM-induced pulmonary fibrosis. Further study showed that dihydromyricetin could reduce the phosphorylation level of p-Smad2 and p-Smad3 at the concentration of 10, 20 and 40 µM (Fig. 7C). In summary, dihydromyricetin could inhibit TGF-β1-induced myofibroblast activation and ECM accumulation.

One additional benefit of Vine Tea is its ability to regulate pathways associated with Metabolic Syndrome. Please note that most of these pathways are dysregulated by the Spike Protein. Please also note that Vine Tea is effective in positively modulating gut microbiota.

The present article aims to summarize the regulatory effects and biological targets of vine tea or DHM on MS, and analyze the underlying potential molecular mechanisms in cells, animals, and humans, mainly by regulating the redox associated signaling pathways, such as Nrf2, NF-κB, PI3K/IRS2/AKT, AMPK-PGC1α-SIRT1, SIRT3 pathways, and the crosstalk among them, and by targeting several key biomarkers. Moreover, vine tea extract or DHM has a positive impact on the modulation of intestinal microecology by upregulating the ratio of Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes (F/B) and increasing the relative abundance of Akkermansia muciniphila.

I am very impressed with this readily available tea (always check with your Primary Care Provider before using, of course). It seems almost custom-tailored to combat the Spike Protein. I hope clinicians will consider recommending it to their patients who are suffering from Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury.

Nature is my kaleidoscope of wonder. Finding a natural therapeutic, for me, is as thrilling as discovering a beautiful melody. Nature heals the body; music heals the soul.

