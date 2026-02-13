TBrC potentially inhibits the interactions of ACE2 and wildtype, Delta or Omicron mutant spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. (A) MD simulations of TBrC bound to ACE2 and wildtype spike RBD (black), Delta spike RBD (blue), and Omicron spike RBD (red). (B) Binding modes of MLN-4760 with ACE2-wildtype spike RBD. (C) Binding modes of TBrC with ACE2-spike RBDs. The labels are shown in magenta cartoon and sticks (key residues and spike RBDs), golden cartoon (ACE2), green, cyan and orange sticks (three TBrCs in wildtype, Delta and Omicron targets), respectively. The protein surfaces are colored by their electrostatic potentials, from red (-66.271) to blue (66.271) in wildtype ACE2-spike RBDs, from red (-65.180) to blue (65.180) in Delta variant, from red (-64.019) to blue (64.019) in Omicron variant, respectively. In 2D plots, (A) and (S) mean the interactions of TBrC bound to ACE2 and RBDs of spikes, respectively.

This week we will discuss another very promising natural therapeutic which has been studied little in the context of COVID. This would be Theanine, found in Green Tea and (one of my favorites) Mushrooms. For those readers who are tea aficionados, Gyokuro and Matcha contain the highest levels of Theanine.

l-theanine is a nonproteinogenic amino acid contained in green tea1 and mushrooms.2 Among the different tea varieties in Japan, gyokuro and matcha contain more l-theanine than sencha.3 l-theanine affects brain functions.4 Studies in mice indicate that it improves behavior under stress conditions,5 suppresses deterioration of learning ability under social stress,6 and improves memory impairment.7

Effects of l-Theanine on Cognitive Function in Middle-Aged and Older Subjects: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Study

Here, once again, we have a therapeutic from which a derivative may contribute towards interfering with the interaction of the Spike Protein with ACE2. Though still interactive, the interaction is weaker with the Omicron Spike. Bear in mind that this is not an effect. If it proves to occur in humans, that will occur from drinking green tea. It is a derivative of Theanine.

Next, we investigated the possibility of TBrC interfering with the receptor-binding domain (RBD) in wildtype, Delta, and Omicron mutant spikes bound to ACE2 (PDB ID: 6M0J) (Lan et al., 2020) by MD simulations. The stable trajectories of the TBrC bound to ACE2-spike RBDs after 10 ns and the low fluctuations of the residues signify that the ligand is stabilized with the molecular interactions at the binding pocket of the ACE2-spike RBDs (Figure 3A). The representative conformations (frame-51300 for ACE-wildtype spike and frame-65950 for ACE2-Delta spike) indicated that TBrC showed similar bindings due to no direct interactions with the residues in position 452 and 478 of spike associated with Delta mutants (Figure 3C), whose conformation is similar with MLN-4760 bound to ACE2-spike RBDs (Figure 3B) (Nami et al., 2022). The branched theanine groups of TBrC are stabilized by hydrogen bond with Gly496 in spike RBDs as well as hydrophobic interactions with His34 in ACE2, respectively (Figure 3C). The coumarin moiety of TBrC forms hydrophobic interactions with multiple residues in spike RBDs and ACE2. In contrast, Omicron spikes with more mutants have weak interactions for TBrC, making hydrophobic contacts with Tyr505 in spike RBD and His34 in ACE2. We consider that this may be because the Omicron mutant has important amino acid mutation sites of four other mutant strains (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta spikes), including sites that enhance cellular receptor affinity and viral replication capacity. These results indicate that TBrC potentially has stronger inhibitory effects on wild type and Delta mutant spikes than Omicron spike bound to ACE2. It is possible to enhance the TBrC’s activity by further optimizing, such as introducing some branched groups in the coumarin ring or long chain in theanine branch, for destroying the interaction of ACE2-spike RBD.

An L-theanine derivative targets against SARS-CoV-2 and its Delta and Omicron variants

The Theanine derivative also is effective at inhibiting the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro.

TBrC’s branched chains form three H-bonds with Mpro/3CL, including one between the ester’s oxygen to the nitrogen atom of the key catalytic residue Cys145. The coumarin moiety of TBrC occupies the S2 binding pocket of the protease, forming a hydrophobic interaction with His41, the second residue in the protease catalytic dyad. Similar binding mode of TBrC with three positive controls indicate that TBrC acts likely as a competitive inhibitor of Mpro/3CL.

An L-theanine derivative targets against SARS-CoV-2 and its Delta and Omicron variants

Another potential benefit that needs to be explored is TBrC’s ability to suppress the growth of lung cancer cells and activation of NF-kB without damaging normal lung cells. This may translate into protecting the lungs from SARS-CoV-2 damage.

Moreover, TBrC and L-theanine significantly suppressed growth and TNFα-induced nuclear transcriptional activation of NF-κB in human lung cancer cells without affecting the viability of normal lung cells, suggesting a potential protection of TBrC and L-theanine from pulmonary damages in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, especially for lung cancer patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

An L-theanine derivative targets against SARS-CoV-2 and its Delta and Omicron variants

When looking at pathological states during Acute and Long COVID, Theanine may offer adjunct support. These effects could be possible from drinking green tea – no derivative substance, just Theanine. For example, Theanine can regulate calcium pathways, which SARS-CoV-2 disrupts.

Green tea is able to reduce the amount of vasoconstriction by inhibiting the expression of key contractile genes (RhoA, ROCK1, ROCK2 and CPI-17) and proteins (p-MYPT1, p-MLC20 and p-CPI-17) in the aorta of hypertensive mice [98]. l-theanine can regulate calcium-dependent and calcium sensitization pathways.

The cognitive impairment experienced during Acute and Long COVID may also be improved.

The effect of EGCG in improving learning and memory is related to dose and blood-brain barrier permeability, and l-theanine can produce the same effect as EGCG at low doses [129]. l-theanine can directly promote the proliferation and neuronal differentiation of neural precursor cells, and regulate cognitive function [130]. It can also indirectly protect the nervous system by affecting signaling pathways, regulating hormone levels, and reducing oxidative damage, improving cognitive dysfunction and abnormal mobility [131]. Some scholars believed that tea had a good effect on a variety of nervous system diseases [132].

The medicinal value of tea drinking in the management of COVID-19

If you have the time, I recommend reading the entire above-mentioned article. It’s a gem.

We have always known that green tea is beneficial for treating many symptoms of viral diseases. Theanine is another Green Tea component beyond EGCG which enhances its value. Gyokuro, a very rich green tea source, is fantastic. It has wondrous umami. If you haven’t tried it, I highly recommend it. Please have a blessed weekend.