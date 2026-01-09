Average frequency of consumption of study recommended and restricted foods.

A study published in December showed that SARS-CoV-2 infection, even mild or asymptomatic, caused a vast amount of methylation changes in those infected compared to controls.

We identified DNAm changes at 42 CpG sites associated with anti‑SARS‑CoV‑2 antibody levels. We additionally report EWAS between COVID‑19 cases and controls, with the case status being confirmed by either an antibody test or a PCR test. The EWAS with an antibody test case definition identified 172 CpG sites to be differentially methylated, while the EWAS with a PCR test case definition identified 502 CpG sites.

Differential DNA methylation 7 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection

https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1186/s13148-025-01866-4.pdf

The observed hypermethylation is tied to two common sites, in particular.

Two common sites, namely cg17126990 (annotated to AFAP1L2) and cg25483596 (annotated to PC), were identified to be hypermethylated across the three EWAS.

Differential DNA methylation 7 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection

https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1186/s13148-025-01866-4.pdf

The result? These CpG sites are linked to genes involved in pathways related to cancer, inflammation, lipogenesis, insulin secretion and glutamate synthesis.

Studies showed that AFAP1L2 was upregulated in A549-ACE2 cells [37], human nasal epithelial cells [38], and mouse kidneys after SARS-CoV-2 infection [39]. According to data from blood cell lines, cg17126990 overlapped both a DNasel hypersensitivity and an open chromatin regions, which suggests this CpG is involved in the transcription process [40]. Additionally, a genome browser search showed that both transcription factors ELAVL1 and PABPC1 bind the region containing cg17126990 [40]. ELAVL1 is highly expressed in cancer cells and is also involved in inflammation by regulating mRNA stability, splicing, and translation [41]. Lu et al. [42] found that ELAVL1 was upregulated in COVID-19 patients and can effectively predict SARS-CoV-2 infection with other six m6A-related genes. The second identified CpG site, cg25483596, is annotated to gene PC. PC is a proteincoding gene involved in gluconeogenesis, lipogenesis, insulin secretion, and synthesis of the neurotransmitter glutamate [36]. SARS-CoV2 infection was found to alter host cell metabolism by upregulating PC activity to increase carbon entry into the TCA cycle [43].

Differential DNA methylation 7 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection

https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1186/s13148-025-01866-4.pdf

There is, perhaps, some good news. In March of last year a study was published about a diet called the “Methylation Diet.” It aims to balance methylation, which should be investigated in the context of the above discussed pathogenic effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Polyphenols in methyl adaptogens may reduce epigenetic aging through multiple mechanisms. One such pathway involves the modulation of DNA methyltransferases, enzymes responsible for adding methyl groups to DNA. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) from green tea, allicin from garlic, anthocyanins from berries, curcumin from turmeric, and rosmarinic acid from rosemary have been shown to inhibit DNA methyltransferases and regulate the expression of genes associated with accelerated epigenetic aging [26–30].

Dietary associations with reduced epigenetic age: a secondary data analysis of the methylation diet and lifestyle study

https://www.aging-us.com/article/206240/text

The Methylation Diet follows the following dietary guidelines.

The dietary guidelines incorporated daily consumption of dark leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, colorful vegetables, pumpkin or sunflower seeds, beets, lean meats, low glycemic fruit, and a serving or more from a group of foods categorized as ‘methyl adaptogens,’ i.e., foods containing vitamins or polyphenolic components shown in mechanistic studies to modulate the methylome [12–16]. Participants could choose one or more items from the methyl adaptogen group daily, including turmeric, rosemary, garlic, green tea, or oolong tea. Liver was recommended three times per week. See Table 2 for details. Although research on whole grains, legumes, and certain dairy products supports the consumption of these foods as health-promoting, [68, 69] they were omitted from the study diet to reduce the potential for short-term gastrointestinal side effects [70–72].

Dietary associations with reduced epigenetic age: a secondary data analysis of the methylation diet and lifestyle study

https://www.aging-us.com/article/206240/text

Once again, we find that several nutraceuticals we have reviewed in the past and found helpful in combating SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein appear here, as well. This further shows that, by and large, if a nutraceutical is helpful in one way therapeutically, it may also offer one or several more simultaneous COVID/Spike Protein disease benefits.

The Methylation Diet is worth considering on its own merits of reversing the body’s epigenetic age.

Researchers analysed data from a previous research paper called the methylation diet and Lifestyle (MDL) study, which explored the effectiveness of an eight-week diet and lifestyle intervention in healthy middle-aged men. In this study, participants in the intervention group were given dietary and sleep recommendations, exercise, and daily meditation. Their diets were omnivorous but plant-centred and included vitamin-rich foods containing polyphenolic compounds – naturally occurring plant-based compounds known for their antioxidant properties. At the end of the trial, compared to the control group, those who had incorporated the lifestyle changes managed to reduce their epigenetic age by 3.14 years.

How the ‘Methylation Diet’ Can Reverse Biological Ageing – and Exactly What to Eat

https://www.menshealth.com/uk/nutrition/a64891906/methylation-diet-health-benefits/

I hope readers will consider incorporating the Methylation Diet into their lives. Of course, always consult your health care provider before embarking on any diet regimen. It is wonderful to see so many foods and herbs that we have studied individually working together with great synergy. Please have a blessed weekend.