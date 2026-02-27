Forest plot comparison of COVID cure rate. (WM – Western Medicine; ICW – Integrated Chinese with Western)

I am very hopeful today that great progress can be made in treating the millions suffering from Long COVID. I set myself a quest this week. As evidence mounts, it looks like Long COVID may actually be a systemic disease of the microvasculature. My quest was to find natural therapeutics that may successfully treat microvascular (small vessel) disease, hopefully alleviating the suffering of those with Long COVID. I fulfilled my quest by finding a therapeutic with more promise in treating Long COVID that I ever imagined I’d find. This therapeutic is the TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) staple Buyang Huanwu Decoction.

So, what is Buyang Huanwu Decoction (BHD)? It is a classic herbal prescription for TCM .

Buyang Huanwu Decoction (BHD) is a well-known classic traditional Chinese herbal prescription for stroke, which was first recorded in the Yilin Gaicuo (Correction on Errors in Medical Classics) written by Wang Qingren in 1830 during late Qing Dynasty [19]. BHD is composed of seven kinds of Chinese medicine: (A) Radix Astragali (huang qi), the dried roots of Astragalus membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge. var. mongholicus (Bge.) Hsiao; (B) the coda part of Radix Angelicae Sinensis root (gui wei), the dried lateral roots of Angelica sinensis (Oliv.) Diels; (C) Radix Paeoniae Rubra (chi shao), the dried roots of Paeonia lactiflora Pall.; (D) Rhizoma Chuanxiong (chuan xiong), the dried rhizomes of Ligusticum chuanxiong Hort; (E) Flos Carthami (honghua), the dried flowers of Carthamus tinctorius L.; (F) Semen Persicae (tao ren), the dried seeds of Amygdalus persica L.; and (G) Pheretima (dilong), the dried bodies of Pheretima aspergillum (E. Perrier), in the ratio of 120 : 6 : 4.5 : 3 : 3 : 3 : 3 on a dry weight basis, respectively, all of which are recorded in the Chinese Pharmacopoeia. Based on the TCM theory of concerted application, the main characteristic of BHD is the use of principal drug Radix Astragali in larger dose, invigorating Qi to activate blood circulation. In modern time, BHD is still widely used throughout China and elsewhere in the world for the treatment of ischemic stroke.

Buyang Huanwu Decoction for Healthcare: Evidence-Based Theoretical Interpretations of Treating Different Diseases with the Same Method and Target of Vascularity

What initially drew me to the therapeutic was its use in China and throughout the world for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Clearly, this points towards efficacy in treating Small Vessel Disease. But can BHD help in the context of COVID? The evidence seems to be; Yes.

Therefore, it is necessary to start early treatment procedures for patients with severe disease symptoms to prevent multiple organ fibrosis. In the previous application of the ICW, 36 kinds of Chinese medicine monomer active ingredients such as baicalein (Refs 38, 39), puerarin (Ref. 40), gallic acid (Refs 41, 42) and astragaloside (Ref. 43) and other 25 kinds of Chinese medicinal compound active ingredients such as Yupingfeng powder (Refs 44–46), Bufei decoction (Refs 47, 48) and Buyang Huanwu decoction (Ref. 49) were used, and these medicinal compounds can reduce the expression of inflammatory factors and regulate the balance of redox, induce apoptosis of lung fibroblasts and block the process of fibrosis through the transforming growth factor-β1/Smad, phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase/Akt and nuclear erythroid 2-related factor 2/glutathione or other pathways, which indicates good anti-pulmonary fibrosis activity and can effectively improve symptoms of fibrosis and delay disease progression (Refs 50, 51). This may explain why the ICW treatment has better therapeutic effect compared with WM treatment. Therefore, TCM, especially the compound prescriptions, have a good prospect for the clinical application in prevention and treatment of fibrosis (Ref. 52), but more related clinical trials should be carried out to cope with moderate and severe patients of COVID-19.

A systematic review of outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with western medicine in combination with traditional Chinese medicine versus western medicine alone

And it has been recommended for the elderly with COVID who have underlying cerebrovascular disease.

For cases with deficits caused by cerebrovascular disease, the treatment strategy is to replenish qi, warm yang, activate blood and dredge collaterals. The core herbs from Buyang Huanwu Tang (Yang-Supplementing and Five-Returning Decoction), Xuefu Zhuyu Tang (Blood Stasis-Expelling Decoction), Tongqiao Huoxue Tang (Orifice-Unblocking and Blood-Invigorating Decoction), and Dahuoluo Dan (Major Collateral-Activating Elixir) can be added to the recommended formulas.

Shanghai expert consensus on clinical protocol for traditional Chinese medicine treatment of COVID-19 among the elderly population (second edition)

So, I decided to look deeper into BHD. What I found astounded me. If we remind ourselves of the most serious pathological effects of the Spike Protein, we find that BHD addresses the bulk of them:

Inhibits Brain Microvascular Endothelial Injury/Protects Against Amyloid Damage/Inhibits Post-Ischemic Inflammatory Activation

In addition, Astragalus has been used for the treatment of CVD as it reduces brain tissues ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injury (Guo L. Y. et al., 2021; Lo et al., 2021) and post cerebral ischemic inflammatory activation (Dou et al., 2021), inhibits brain microvascular endothelial cell injury (Tang X. et al., 2021), protects against thrombolysis-induced hemorrhagic transformation in cerebral ischemia (Pan et al., 2020), prevents Aβ oligomers-induced memory impairment and hippocampal cell apoptosis (Wang X. et al., 2020), and promotes hippocampal neurogenesis (Ni et al., 2020).

Maintains BBB/Alleviates Acute Lung Injury/Prevents Liver Fibrosis

Ligusticum is a qi medicine in blood, with functions of relieving depression and accessing and relieving pain. In recent years, studies have suggested the Ligusticum exerts therapeutic effect on ischemic stroke by neurogenesis and maintaining the BBB (Yu B. et al., 2021). In addition, it demonstrates neuroprotective effects by promoting adult neurogenesis and inhibiting inflammation in the hippocampus of cerebral ischemia rats (Wang M. et al., 2020). Ligusticum attenuates hyperhomocysteinemia-induced Alzheimer-like pathologies in rats (Zhang et al., 2021) and acts against focal cerebral ischemia (Gu et al., 2020). Moreover, Ligusticum alleviates acute lung injury (Jiang et al., 2021), prevents liver fibrosis (Wu et al., 2021), and has an anti-tumor effect (Zhong et al., 2021).

Antithrombotic/Anti-Tumor/Protects Against Myocardial Ischemic Injury

Studies have shown that Radix Paeoniae Rubra exerts anti-tumor effect (Xu et al., 2013), improves chronic inflammation disease (Li X. H. et al., 2020), ameliorates lupus nephritis and lupus nephritis (Wang W. et al., 2020), protects against myocardial ischemic injury (Ke et al., 2017), exerts neuroprotective effects on ischemia stroke mice (Luo et al., 2020), has anti-thrombotic effect (Xie et al., 2017), ameliorates focal cerebral ischemic in rats (Gu et al., 2016), and promotes recovery of neurological function of stroke convalescent patients (Zhang et al., 2020).

Treats Myocardial Damage/Protects Cerebral Microvascular Endothelium

Geosaurus is mainly used for treating myocardial damage (Han et al., 2014), asthma (Li et al., 2009), AD (Ren et al., 2006), and AIS induced by middle-cerebral artery occlusion (Liu et al., 2012). In addition, Geosaurus has the function of protecting cerebral microvascular endothelial cells against oxygen-glucose deprivation reperfusion (Sun et al., 2019) and promoting peripheral nerve regeneration (Chang et al., 2011).

Suppresses Neutrophilic Lung Inflammation/Attenuates Ferroptosis

Carthami Flos is believed to have a variety of pharmacological effects, including the antioxidant effect related to the potential anti-aging properties (Satoh et al., 2004), suppression of neutrophilic lung inflammation (Kim et al., 2014), inhibitory effect on cancer cells (Wu et al., 2013), regulation of gastrointestinal motility functions (Kim et al., 2017), treatment of traumatic intracranial hematoma (Sun et al., 2009), protection of hippocampal neurons induced by hypoxia injury (Yu et al., 2018), and protective effects on cerebral I/R injury (Wan et al., 2021).

A number of chemical components have been isolated from Carthami Flos, including carthamin, precarthamin, safflow yellow A and B, safflomin A, chlorogenic acid and caffeic acid may be the main pharmacological component of Carthami Flos. It has been reported in the literature that carthamin improves cerebral ischemia-recycling investment by attenuating information and ferroptosis (Guo H. et al., 2021), ameliorates diabetes mellitus and its cardiovascular composites (Orgah et al., 2020), protects the heart against ischemia/recycling investment (Lu et al., 2019), exerts neuroprotective activities (Hiramatsu et al., 2009).

A Review of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Buyang Huanwu Decoction for the Treatment of Cerebral Small Vessel Disease

It is my hope that clinicians and other researchers will study the effects of BHD in depth on those with Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury. BHD appears to be capable of alleviating and potentially reversing the damage caused by the SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. This could help millions of people. It is also certainly my hope that it does. Please have a blessed weekend.