WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MBB's avatar
MBB
14h

How can one self administer? 10mM in DMSO Soultion or perhaps a 5 mg solid?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Toolste's avatar
Toolste
9h

Periwinkle is tghe source of vinblastine and vincrstine, 2 of the

most potent chemo drugs out there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture