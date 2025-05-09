As we discussed earlier this week, the Spike Protein causes macrophage activation, which is a significant component in the development of autoimmune disease. Indeed, those with Long COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury experience a profound alteration of macrophage gene activation.

The NLRP3 inflammasome is a multiprotein complex required for secretion of the pro‐inflammatory cytokine IL‐1β, which plays a key role in COVID‐19 hyperinflammatory syndromes. The SARS‐CoV‐2 S‐protein, a surface exposed viral receptor binding protein and important as vaccine antigen triggers NLRP3 inflammasome activation and cytokine secretion selectively in COVID‐19 patient‐derived macrophages. SARS‐CoV‐2 infection leads to reprogramming of human macrophages providing an intracellular landscape that allows for rapid inflammasome assembly. Our study provides a rational for pharmacologically targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome and associated cytokines in severe cases of COVID‐19. Profound alteration of macrophage gene activation and expression for several weeks to months after infection in both severe and mild COVID‐19 patients can provide a better understanding of post‐COVID inflammatory syndromes. Our data will help to evaluate immunogenicity of S‐protein‐based vaccine constructs with regard to stimulation of innate immune signaling.

To address this serious problem, I have been searching for a natural therapeutic which may be of help, if not a potential solution. Nature has not disappointed throughout our investigations and today is no exception. There is a natural therapeutic which seems custom-tailored to treat macrophages activated by the Spike Protein. That therapeutic is Tabersonine. And there are bonuses. Tabersonine also seems to prevent SARS-CoV-2 replication and other inflammation.

What is Tabersonine? It comes from the TCM herb Catharanthus roseus.

Catharanthus roseus, commonly known as bright eyes, Cape periwinkle, graveyard plant, Madagascar periwinkle, old maid, pink periwinkle, rose periwinkle,[2] is a perennial species of flowering plant in the family Apocynaceae. It is native and endemic to Madagascar, but is grown elsewhere as an ornamental and medicinal plant, and now has a pantropical distribution. It is a source of the drugs vincristine and vinblastine, used to treat cancer.[3] It was formerly included in the genus Vinca as Vinca rosea.

Tabersonine quells macrophage activation by inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome – precisely what the Spike Protein activates.

Aberrant activation of NLRP3 inflammasome causes the progression of various inflammation-related diseases, but the small-molecule inhibitors of NLRP3 are not currently available for clinical use. Tabersonine (Tab) is a natural product derived from a traditional Chinese herb Catharanthus roseus that is usually used as an anti-tumor agent. In this study we investigated the anti-inflammatory effects and molecular targets of Tab. We first screened 151 in-house natural compounds for their inhibitory activity against IL-1β production in BMDMs. We found that Tab potently inhibited NLRP3-mediated IL-1β production with an IC50 value of 0.71 μM. Furthermore, we demonstrated that Tab suppressed the assembly of NLRP3 inflammasome, especially the interaction between NLRP3 and ASC.

As previously mentioned, there are added benefits of Tabersonine. It seems to have the ability to prevent SARS-CoV-2 replication by binding 3CLpro and it seems to inhibit additional inflammatory signaling pathways.

In addition to their benefits to being used against COVID-19, the absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) of alkaloids are limiting factors in their usage as anti-SARS-CoV-2 agents. Sanguinarine as a benzophenanthridine alkaloid, palmatine as an isoquinoline alkaloid, and tabersonine as a monoterpenoid indole alkaloid showed a good binding affinity to 3CLpro and suitable ADMET properties. However, sanguinarine showed AMES toxicity [66]. Besides, sanguinarine, palmatine, and tabersonine have shown prominent inhibitory effects on inflammatory signaling pathways such as cyclooxygenase-2, mitogen-activated protein kinases, and NF-κB, which have been shown to play a critical role in the development of SARS-CoV-2 complications. So, they could be introduced for further clinical trial studies on COVID-19 patients

It is my hope that clinicians and research institutes will trial Tabersonine for those suffering from Long COVID and/or Spike Protein disease/injury. It is important to note that Catharanthus roseus is toxic on its own. This is a work of medical research and not medical advice. A physician must be consulted before attaining or using Tabersonine. That being said, it may help restore health to those long suffering.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. We haven’t seen the sun much all week here in northern Vermont. These week-long muted spells are something we experience every Spring. No worries, the Sun will return. In the meantime, let’s have hope and continue learning how to heal ourselves. Please have a blessed Mother’s Day weekend.