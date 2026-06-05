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Steve's avatar
Steve
1d

Thank you Walter. May God bless you and guide you in your work. Peace.

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
1d

My entire adult life I tended to get about 7 hours of sleep and rarely went to bed before midnight.

between 10 and midnight the house was usually quieter. = a great time for reading, thinking and occasionally watching a TV program (we actually did not have TV reception for several decades). I found I could not sleep longer than the seven hours unless I had been doing strenuous work, or had been feeling ill. I had dogs who had their own schedule and would get me up to take them out. The dogs schedule aligned with when I got up. and they would pester me if I did try to sleep in. At 75 I still sleep 7 hours, though no dogs any more.

I think an important part is the REM sleep and lucid dreaming in the last hours of sleep. - Just as important as the sleep that repairs damage and wear to the body.

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