Conceptual model of the link between sleep deprivation and cardiovascular disease. Sleep deprivation leads to inflammation, oxidative stress, autonomic nervous system dysregulation, and chronobiological disruption, which impair endothelial function and may lead to accelerated vascular aging and cardiovascular disease. SNS, sympathetic nervous system; PNS, parasympathetic nervous system; CVD, cardiovascular disease.

We often discuss things we can take to help us in our battle against SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. However, equally important are things we can DO. Three years ago, we discussed how sleep was a determining factor in mitigating COVID severity.

Friday Hope: Maintaining a Healthy Sleep Schedule May Attenuate COVID-19 Severity: More Evidence for Melatonin

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/friday-hope-maintaining-a-healthy

Today I would like to discuss how a healthy sleep schedule is perhaps as beneficial to our endothelium and maintaining healthy cytokine levels as any supplement or dietary action we have reviewed. To start, it is important to remember that proper sleep is as essential as literally anything when it comes to preventing/treating chronic disease. Especially the diseases of aging.

Sleep deprivation is one of the top modifiable risk factors to human health. The American Heart Association and CDC advocate that adults receive at least 7 h of sleep each night to promote optimal health and reduce the risk for disease [1, 2]. In agreement with this, the National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults obtain 7–9 h of sleep per night [3], yet nearly 50% fail to meet this recommendation [4]. Sleep deprivation is also an important issue in the elderly, over half of whom report sleep complaints including a diminished ability to achieve sufficient sleep duration and quality [5], which is likely secondary to the effects of age-related chronobiological disruption [6–8]. The consequences of insufficient sleep are far from benign. Indeed, there is compelling evidence that reduced sleep duration and poor sleep quality both dramatically increase the morbidity and mortality associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) [2, 9–12], the leading cause of death in the USA [13]. Importantly, aging, a recognized CVD risk factor [14], may act in concert with insufficient sleep to accelerate cardiovascular aging and increase CVD risk. Promoting successful cardiovascular aging may start with extending the same consideration to sleep as has been given to other traditional CVD risk factors (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidemia, obesity, and physical inactivity) [15].

Effects of sleep deprivation on endothelial function in adult humans: a systematic review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8050211/

Sleep deprivation causes many of the same inflammatory effects as the Spike Protein. We observe vascular inflammation, ROS production, and chronic low-grade inflammation.

Sleep is an important modulator of the immune system and thus, sleep deprivation may cause endothelial dysfunction in part by increasing vascular inflammation and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production [92]. Inflammation due to acute or chronic sleep deprivation could be the result of a chronically elevated sympathetic stress response and increased blood pressure. While blood pressure normally dips 10–20% during nighttime sleep, absence of dipping or elevations in blood pressure during sleep deprivation activate the endothelium, causing the release of inflammatory mediators, vascular adhesion molecules, and factors promoting coagulation that contribute to endothelial dysfunction [93]. This would also explain why chronic sleep deprivation, by preventing resolution of this inflammatory response, is associated with chronic low-grade inflammation and inflammatory diseases [93, 94].

Effects of sleep deprivation on endothelial function in adult humans: a systematic review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8050211/

This is important. Why? Because it supports a hypothesis that exposure to the Spike Protein may induce a low-grade, barely perceptible level of chronic inflammation which may be sub-clinical – initially. When coupled with other factors, such as chronic sleep deprivation, this low level of added inflammatory stress over time then becomes clinical. This is why we need population wide studies of inflammatory biomarkers by vaccination status, SARS-CoV-2 infection history and presence or absence of circulating Spike Protein.

It is also important to note that too much sleep is also a cause of excess inflammation – particularly of cytokines which the Spike Protein is adept at influencing. For every hour of sleep over nine hours, there is a noted steady increase in IL-6 and CRP.

Results: In this cohort, mean (SD) habitual sleep duration based on self-report was 7.6 (1.6) h and mean sleep duration by polysomnography (PSG) on the night prior to blood sampling was 6.2 (1.3) h. After adjusting for obesity and apnea severity, each additional hour of habitual sleep duration was associated with an 8% increase in C-reactive protein (CRP) levels (P = 0.004) and 7% increase in interleukin-6 (IL-6) levels (P = 0.0003). These associations were independent of self-reported sleepiness. In contrast, PSG sleep duration was inversely associated with tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFα) levels. For each hour reduction in sleep, TNFα levels increased by 8% on average (P = 0.02). Sleep duration was not associated with IL-1 or IL-10. Conclusions: Increases in habitual sleep durations are associated with elevations in CRP and IL-6 while reduced PSG sleep duration is associated with elevated TNFα levels. Activation of pro-inflammatory pathways may represent a mechanism by which extreme sleep habits affect health.

Sleep Duration and Biomarkers of Inflammation

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2635584/

So, it is important to keep our sleep habits out of extreme ranges. Not only in the context of COVID and the Spike Protein, but for our overall health and longevity in general. Obviously, there will be days in our lives when we get too little or too much sleep. However, it is a consistent pattern of either sleep deprivation or excessive sleep that can contribute to endothelial damage and elevated cytokine levels. Much like how persistent presence of the Spike Protein can do the same.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue, and support. As I always maintain, I cannot do this without you. Please sleep well, all. And please have a blessed weekend.

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