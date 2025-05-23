Given the recent finding that the thyroid is negatively affected by the Spike Protein (see previous post), it is important to take steps to protect the thyroid. Fortunately, and once again, Nature does not disappoint. Selenium not only protects the thyroid but also offers many other benefits in combating the Spike Protein. Selenium defends the Endothelium, reduces inflammation and free radicals and has anti-cancer properties.

Selenium is a mineral that also happens to be a multifoliate rose of beneficial proteins.

Selenium is an essential mineral that is naturally present in many foods and added to others. It is also available as a dietary supplement. Selenium is a constituent of 25 selenoproteins, including thioredoxin reductases, glutathione peroxidases, and selenoprotein P [1]. Selenoproteins play critical roles in thyroid hormone metabolism, DNA synthesis, reproduction, and protection from oxidative damage and infection [2-4].

Selenium

The first beneficial aspect of Selenium we will discuss is its importance in moderating the severity of a COVID infection. Maintaining adequate serum Selenium levels appears to be key.

A prospective observational study evaluated the micronutrient status, including selenium, in 84 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 categorized as mild, moderate, and severe based on symptoms. Patients with severe and critical symptoms have low oxygen saturation levels, septic shock, respiratory failure, and/or multiple organ dysfunction/failure. The serum Se status was 47.07 ± 20.82, 47.36 ± 25.6, and 29.86 ± 11.48 ng/mL in the mild, moderate, and severe disease groups, respectively, indicating the potential adverse role of selenium deficiency on COVID-19 [83]. A prospective observational study in Russia measured serum selenium status in 150 COVID-19 patients and 43 healthy participants. The serum selenium levels were significantly lower among severe and moderate cases compared to controls, but no significant difference was found between mild cases and controls. The study also indicated that reduced Se levels were inversely correlated with fever, lung damage, and inflammation and positively correlated with SpO2 in COVID-19 patients [84]. Similarly, a study conducted in 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in South Korea also showed that deficiency of selenium decreases the immunity against COVID-19 and causes progression to severity. Selenium deficiency was observed in 42% of patients with severe disease in South Korea [78]. In another cross-sectional study conducted in Belgium, the trace elements (Se, Zn, Fe and Cu, GPX3 activity and selenoprotein P (SELENOP) levels were determined in the serum of COVID-19 patients. It was observed that all the COVID-19 patients who succumbed to the infection had selenium deficiency with concentrations in the range of 23–64 ng/mL. Disease severity and length of hospital stay were found corelated to low selenium and SELENOP at the time of admission [85]. The abnormal concentrations of trace minerals, including selenium in urine, were associated with severe illness and fatal outcomes of COVID-19 [86].

Can Selenium Reduce the Susceptibility and Severity of SARS-CoV-2?—A Comprehensive Review

The reasons for this may be understood in the context of the damage we know the Spike Protein causes. For example, Selenium’s ability to protect the Endothelium is almost certainly one of its powers in moderating a COVID infection.

The role of the vascular endothelium in inflammation was demonstrated experimentally through biomarkers of endothelial dysfunction and cytoprotection. Selenium is a trace element essential for cell protection against oxidative lesions triggered by reactive oxygen species or inflammatory responses. Preclinical studies have demonstrated a relationship between adhesion molecules as biomarkers of endothelial dysfunction and selenoproteins as biomarkers of selenium status under conditions that mimic different diseases. Most studies in humans indicate an association between selenium deficiency and increased risk of morbidity and mortality, yet the pathophysiology of selenium in endothelial activation remains unknown. Here, we summarize selenium-dependent endothelial function evaluation techniques and focus on the role of selenium in endothelial cytoprotection according to current scientific knowledge. Most studies on the role of selenium in endothelial processes show selenium-dependent endothelial functions and explain how cells and tissues adapt to inflammatory insults. Taken together, these studies show an increase in adhesion molecules and a decrease in the expression of selenoproteins following a decreased exposure to selenium.

Selenium and selenoproteins: from endothelial cytoprotection to clinical outcomes

As discussed on Monday, COVID vaccination (Spike Protein) has been shown to have deleterious effects on the thyroid. Here is where Selenium may also prove useful. It is known to be protective of and therapeutic for the thyroid and some of its diseases.

Selenium is critical for maintaining thyroid homeostasis.

The thyroid gland is characterized by a high tissue concentration of selenium (0.2–2 μg/g), being the organ with the highest amount of selenium per gram of tissue, because it contains most of the selenoproteins [1, 13]. Since it is incorporated into selenoproteins, which have an important antioxidant activity, selenium contributes to the antioxidant defense in the thyroid, by removing oxygen free radicals generated during the production of thyroid hormones [14, 15]. Being incorporated into iodothyronine deiodinases, selenium plays also an essential role in the metabolism of thyroid hormones [1, 16].

So far, about 25 selenoproteins were described [17]. Table 3 depicts selenoproteins which play a major role in thyroid homeostasis. The iodothyronine deiodinases control the thyroid hormone turnover and catalyze the conversion of T4 to its biologically active form, T3, through the removal of an iodine atom from the external ring [18]. They can also inactivate thyroid hormones by the removal of an iodine atom of the inner ring, with the conversion of T4 to reverse T3 (rT3), the inactive metabolite. Glutathione peroxidases are responsible for glandular protection, since they remove the excess of oxygen free radicals produced during normal synthesis of the thyroid hormones [19, 20].

Selenium and Thyroid Disease: From Pathophysiology to Treatment

Selenium may also help prevent the development of thyroid cancer, which was surprisingly found in two of eight COVID autopsies (see previous post). Also, Selenium improves T Cell function, reduces free radicals and suppresses inflammation.

Several studies evaluated the relationship between selenium levels in serum, plasma, and urine and cancer [41]. Overall, lower selenium levels have been associated with increased cancer diagnoses. Concerning thyroid pathology, Shen et al. [42] performed a meta-analysis comprising eight articles and 1291 subjects to clarify the association of selenium, copper, and magnesium levels with thyroid cancer. Overall, the authors concluded that patients with thyroid cancer had lower serum selenium and magnesium levels and higher copper levels when compared with healthy controls. Jonklaas et al. [43] performed a study with 65 euthyroid patients who were scheduled for thyroidectomy because of thyroid cancer, suspicion of thyroid cancer, or nodular disease. The results obtained suggest a potential association between lower selenium concentrations and higher thyroid cancer stage.

Studies performed in mice with selenium deficit showed that they had a reduced amount of mature and functional T cells, as well as failure of T cells to suppress the production of oxygen free radicals, with subsequent overproduction of oxidants followed by suppression of T cell proliferation [40]. Selenomethionine inhibits IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2, and this effect is enhanced when combined with levothyroxine treatment (Figure 3). T cells are especially sensitive to oxidative stress, and T cells with deficit of selenoproteins cannot proliferate in response to the stimulation of their receptor, due to its inability to suppress the production of oxygen free radicals.

Selenium and Thyroid Disease: From Pathophysiology to Treatment

I hope clinicians will employ Selenium as an adjunct therapy for their Long COVID/Spike Injured/Diseased patients. I also hope studies are performed to determine the extent to which Selenium may protect our Endothelium from the ravages of the Spike Protein. Of course, excessive Selenium intake can be toxic. As with any medication or supplement, always consult your Primary Care Provider before use.

I hope clinicians will employ Selenium as an adjunct therapy for their Long COVID/Spike Injured/Diseased patients. I also hope studies are performed to determine the extent to which Selenium may protect our Endothelium from the ravages of the Spike Protein. Of course, excessive Selenium intake can be toxic. As with any medication or supplement, always consult your Primary Care Provider before use.