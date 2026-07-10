What’s old is new again.

Danshen, which is also known as Red Sage, is a member of the mint family that has been serving the health of mankind for millennia.

Salvia miltiorrhiza Bunge (S. miltiorrhiza), also known as Danshen (in Chinese) or Dansam (in Korean), is also commonly known as Chinese sage or red sage (Jung, Kim, Moon, Lee, & Kim, 2020). S. miltiorrhiza (SM) Bunge is a perennial plant that belongs to the genus Salvia of the mint family Lamiaceae (Jia et al., 2019). According to Koreans’ original text of the Donguibogam (written in the 17th century), Dansam effectively removes blood stasis and enriches the blood (Jun, 1980). Similarly, in Chinese medicine theory, Danshen helps with blood circulation, clears menstruation, and relieves pain and swelling (Zhou, Zuo, & Chow, 2005). The dried roots of these plants have been used as folk or traditional medicine in Japan, Korea and China for hundreds of years to treat a variety of diseases, such as cancers (Yang, Ju, Jeon, Han, & Shin, 2010), cardiovascular diseases (Sun et al., 2005), liver diseases (Lee et al., 2006), and nervous system diseases (Zhou, Li, Xu, & Chen, 2011). Danshen tea is widely used as a healthy food to prevent coronary heart disease (Shi, Huang, Deng, Wang, & Kai, 2019). There are several types of Danshen preparations for clinical application, including injections, capsules, tablets, granules, medicinal granules and dripping pills (Liu et al., 2015). The Compound Danshen Dripping Pill (CDDP) and Fufang Danshen tablets are the two most famous products (Fang et al., 2014, He et al., 2015, Zhang and Wang, 2006). Notably, Dantonic® (T89, also known as Compound Danshen Dripping Pills) is the first TCM that has completed Phase III clinical trials in the United States.

Review of Danshen: From its metabolism to possible mechanisms of its biological activities

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464621002620

Danshen, the root and rhizome of Salvia miltiorrhiza Bunge, was one of the earliest and also the most commonly used herbal drug in practice of TCM. The earliest record of Danshen appears to come from the (Shen Nong Materia Medica, A.D. 102–200) E. Han Dynasty. According to the theory of TCM, Danshen is bitter in taste and slightly cold in property, and enters the heart and pericardium meridians. The traditional curative functions are to invigorate blood, remove stagnation, cool blood, reduce carbuncles and clear heat in the heart and soothe irritability (Liu et al., 2000).

Investigation of Danshen and related medicinal plants in China

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378874108005059

What makes this ancient therapeutic new for us, is how it has shown the ability to be effective against the Spike Protein on a number of fronts. First, experimental studies suggest its salvianolic acids can inhibit Spike-mediated viral entry by binding both the Spike receptor-binding domain and ACE2. Access Denied!

Studies have reported that the traditional Chinese medicine Salvia miltiorrhiza possesses remarkable antiviral properties; however, the anti‐coronaviral activity of its main components, salvianolic acid A (SAA), salvianolic acid B (SAB), and salvianolic acid C (SAC) is still debated. In this study, we used Cell Counting Kit‐8 staining and flow cytometry to evaluate the toxicity of SAA, SAB, and SAC on ACE2 (angiotensin‐converting enzyme 2) high‐expressing HEK293T cells (ACE2h cells). We found that SAA, SAB, and SAC had a minor effect on the viability of ACE2h cells at concentrations below 100 μM. We further evaluated the binding capacity of SAA, SAB, and SAC to ACE2 and the spike protein of 2019‐nCoV using molecular docking and surface plasmon resonance. They could bind to the receptor‐binding domain (RBD) of the 2019‐nCoV with a binding constant (K D) of (3.82 ± 0.43) e−6 M, (5.15 ± 0.64)e−7 M, and (2.19 ± 0.14)e‐6 M; and bind to ACE2 with K D (4.08 ± 0.61)e−7 M, (2.95 ± 0.78)e−7 M, and (7.32 ± 0.42)e−7 M, respectively. As a result, SAA, SAB, and SAC were determined to inhibit the entry of 2019‐nCoV Spike pseudovirus with an EC50 of 11.31, 6.22, and 10.14 μM on ACE2h cells, respectively. In conclusion, our study revealed that three Salvianolic acids can inhibit the entry of 2019‐nCoV spike pseudovirus into ACE2h cells by binding to the RBD of the 2019‐nCoV spike protein and ACE2 protein.

Three salvianolic acids inhibit 2019‐nCoV spike pseudovirus viropexis by binding to both its RBD and receptor ACE2

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8013543/

For those who have become infected with COVID or have been exposed to the Spike Protein, Danshen may be a strong ally in protecting the endothelium (and the mitochondria), potentially helping protect against the endothelial dysfunction that I have described as SPED (Spike Protein Endothelial Disease).

Through this review, we found that SM has antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and antithrombotic effects. SM can decrease ROS formation in the mitochondria, preventing endothelial cell dysfunction. Endothelial dysfunction may be related to many cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, such as stroke, acute myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Both lipophilic and hydrophilic components of SM can protect the endothelium against mitochondrial oxidative stress. More research is needed to discover the mechanism of SM in preventing oxidative stress in the endothelium.

Salvia miltiorrhiza Protects Endothelial Dysfunction against Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7179142/

As the Spike Protein is known to activate both NLRP3 and NF- κB inflammatory pathways, Danshen may be useful here too. Danshen has been shown experimentally to suppress activation of both the NF-κB pathway and the NLRP3 inflammasome and ameliorates early atherosclerosis.

Compared with the model group, the SAA (Salvianolic acid A (SAA), an important bioactive polyphenolic acid found in Salvia miltiorrhiza) high dosage (1 mg/kg) group exhibited decreased hemoglobin A1C levels but unchanged blood glucose levels. The disrupted lipid profiles were ameliorated by SAA, with significantly decreased levels of blood cholesterol, LDL-C and triglyceride. The protective effects of SAA against early AS were further confirmed by histopathological examination of aortic tissues. In addition, we observed that SAA decreased serum hs-CRP levels and suppressed the activation of NLRP3 inflammasome and NF-κB signaling in aortic tissues of ZDF rats. Collectively, our results demonstrate the potential of SAA to alleviate AS and T2DM in ZDF rats as a result of its anti-inflammatory effects.

Salvianolic Acid A Ameliorates Early-Stage Atherosclerosis Development by Inhibiting NLRP3 Inflammasome Activation in Zucker Diabetic Fatty Rats

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7179142/

One other therapeutic aspect worth mentioning is that a preparation containing both Astragalus membranaceus and Salvia miltiorrhiza significantly improved fatigue and brain fog scores in an observational study of patients with Long COVID. While the contribution of each herb remains uncertain, the results are encouraging and deserve further study.

Results A total of 50 participants (18 males, 32 females) were enrolled; 49 were included in the intention-to-treat analysis with scores of 66.9 ± 11.7 on mKCFQ11 and 6.3 ± 1.5 on the brain fog VAS. After 4 weeks of MYP (myelophil, a 30% ethanol extract of Astragalus membranaceus and Salvia miltiorrhiza) administration, there were statistically significant improvements in fatigue levels: mKCFQ11 was measured at 34.8 ± 17.1 and brain fog VAS at 3.0 ± 1.9. Additionally, MFI-20 decreased from 64.8 ± 9.8 to 49.3 ± 10.8, fatigue VAS dropped from 7.4 ± 1.0 to 3.4 ± 1.7, SF-12 scores rose from 53.3 ± 14.9 to 78.6 ± 14.3, and plasma cortisol levels also elevated from 138.8 ± 50.1 to 176.9 ± 62.0 /mL. No safety concerns emerged during the trial. Conclusion Current findings underline MYP’s potential in managing Long COVID-induced fatigue. However, comprehensive studies remain imperative.

Evaluating myelophil, a 30% ethanol extract of Astragalus membranaceus and Salvia miltiorrhiza, for alleviating fatigue in long COVID: a real-world observational study

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11222562/

We have discussed yet another functional nutraceutical which I hope will be investigated further in the context of Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury. You keep me going. I appreciate all of your support and am grateful for everyone in our community. Please have a blessed weekend.

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