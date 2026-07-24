When I discuss a pathological aspect of COVID and/or the Spike Protein, I feel compelled to search for answers. This week was no exception. After studying the literature, I found a natural supplement that actually addresses the issue of downregulated FcγRIIB: Resveratrol. Again, I find it fascinating how so many players in the field of natural COVID/Spike therapeutics play multiple roles. In this case, Resveratrol not only increases the expression of FcγRIIB, it also has been shown to be helpful in treating the very same autoimmune diseases most likely to occur post COVID/Spike Protein exposure.

Mice lacking FcγRIIB spontaneously develop lupus-like autoimmune disease with high autoantibody production and immune-complex injury. It is a reminder that the immune system depends just as much on inhibition as it does on activation. This finding was part of the foundation for Monday’s hypothesis that Spike molecular mimicry with FcγRIIB may be inducing a similar lack of FcγRIIB in humans.

FcγRIIB is an inhibitory receptor expressed throughout B cell development. Diminished expression or function is associated with lupus in mice and humans, in particular through an effect on autoantibody production and plasma cell (PC) differentiation. Here, we analyzed the effect of B cell–intrinsic FcγRIIB expression on B cell activation and PC differentiation. Loss of FcγRIIB on B cells in Fcgr2b–conditional KO (Fcgr2b-cKO) mice led to a spontaneous increase in autoantibody titers.

FcγRIIB regulates autoantibody responses by limiting marginal zone B cell activation

https://www.jci.org/articles/view/157250

As I stated earlier, this is where Resveratrol may have added therapeutic value in treating/preventing autoimmune complications from COVID/Spike Protein. Resveratrol may compensate for FcγRIIB’s diminished expression in the context of COVID/Spike Protein by increasing its expression.

Resveratrol, an anti-inflammatory agent, can inhibit pro-inflammatory mediators by activating Sirt1, which is a class III histone deacetylase. However, whether resveratrol can regulate inhibitory or anti-inflammatory molecules has been less studied. FcγRIIB, a receptor for IgG, is an essential inhibitory receptor of B cells for blocking B-cell receptor-mediated activation and for directly inducing apoptosis of B cells. Because mice deficient in either Sirt1 or FcγRIIB develop lupus-like diseases, we investigated whether resveratrol can alleviate lupus through FcγRIIB. We found that resveratrol enhanced the expression of FcγRIIB in B cells, resulting in a marked depletion of plasma cells in the spleen and notably in the bone marrow, thereby decreasing serum autoantibody titers in MRL/lpr mice. The upregulation of FcγRIIB by resveratrol involved an increase of Sirt1 protein and deacetylation of p65 NF-κB (K310).

Upregulation of FcγRIIB by resveratrol via NF-κB activation reduces B-cell numbers and ameliorates lupus

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5628277/

If we look at the autoimmune diseases most likely to occur post COVID/Spike Protein exposure, Resveratrol has shown its worth in treating those diseases.

SLE (Lupus)

With regard to lupus cardiovascular disease, in vivo studies revealed that RSV (Resveratrol) has a therapeutic effect on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in SLE due to its antioxidant properties (101,106). These results were confirmed in vivo in a double-knockout ApoE−/− FAS−/− SLE mouse model (106). The authors found that mice in the RSV-treated group had fewer atherosclerotic plaques than those in the untreated group (not statistically significant), and that 43% of the RSV-treated animals had no plaques (106). In a different study, the authors evaluated the progression of aortic atherosclerosis in mice with SLE associated atherosclerosis after 10 weeks of oral treatment with RSV 0.3–0.4 mg/day in the treatment group (101). RSV was found to counteract the effect of SLE on atherosclerosis by preventing lipid excess by increasing cholesterol efflux (101). These findings suggest that RSV therapy may provide a novel approach to reduce the atherosclerotic cardiovascular effects of SLE. In addition, a recent study also found that in lupus mice treated with water containing 0.01% RSV, RSV increased the level of SIRT1 in the hippocampus and decreased the level of vascular endothelial growth factor and C-X3-C motif chemokine ligand 1 (CX3CL1) by activating adenosine A2A receptors, but it was not statistically significant. It also showed a tendency to improve motor coordination in arteriosclerosis-prone lupus mice (107). This finding indicated that RSV may be a potential therapeutic candidate for the regulation of cognitive dysfunction in neuropsychiatric lupus, especially in motor disorders.

Potential of resveratrol in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (Review)

https://www.spandidos-publications.com/mmr/30/4/182

RA (Rheumatoid Arthritis)

Resveratrol, a natural phytohormone, has attracted much attention in recent years owing to its therapeutic effects on RA. It was found that resveratrol can inhibit mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), nuclear factor κB (NF-κB), and other cellular signaling pathways, thereby inhibiting the production and release of interleukins, proinflammatory cytokines, and matrix metalloenzymes. In addition, resveratrol can induce the apoptosis of MH7A, FLS, and inflammatory cells in RA, regulate macrophage differentiation and function, and protect the normal redox kinetics of mitochondria. Furthermore, resveratrol can effectively relieve synovial inflammation, proliferation, and cartilage destruction in RA. In particular, resveratrol has been shown to reduce RA-related complications, such as periodontitis, AF, and interstitial pneumonia.

The role of resveratrol on rheumatoid arthritis: From bench to bedside

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9465647/

Diabetes

Lee et al. (2011) conducted an investigation to assess the potential of resveratrol in preventing and treating Type 1 Diabetes (T1DM). In their study, resveratrol was administered both orally (at a dose of 250 mg/kg) and via subcutaneous injection (at a dose of 25 mg/kg) to non-obese diabetic mice. The results were striking, as they revealed not only prevention of T1DM but also the reversal of more advanced stages of insulitis within the islets of Langerhans.

Unveiling resveratrol’s potential: Navigating the landscape of autoimmune diseases

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2097382924000167

Resveratrol is eagerly raising its hand to answer the call for COVID/Spike Protein therapeutics. It is my hope that clinicians and researchers with labs will embark on studies using Resveratrol in treating/preventing the autoimmune conditions most commonly seen after COVID/Spike Protein exposure. Of course, please remember that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult with your primary care provider before using any supplement or medication.

Thank you for keeping me going. I appreciate all of your support and am always grateful to everyone in our community. Please have a blessed weekend.

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