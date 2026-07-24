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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
12m

Some years ago I was bitten by a neighbor's dog. It did not break the skin but was right on top of a large Varicose vein. I developed Phlebitis. My doc said take aspirin. That did nothing so, I did some research and found Resveratrol in combination with Nattokinase for treating it. Rotating times I took them for a couple weeks. relief from the Phlebitis happened quickly, but I also noticed that the varicose vein went flat. It had been a prominent vein since I child. The directions for both Resveratrol (600mg) and Nattokinase (4000 FUs) says take 2 capsules daily. Now when I take them, which is not every day, I tend to only take one capsule.

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Trond Farmer's avatar
Trond Farmer
5hEdited

A hated "woman" from Japan (read the story of how she came to Europe without a man) "fracturing concrete and asfalt" and crying to be your healing tincture:

Translated version:

https://www-rolv-no.translate.goog/urtemedisin/medisinplanter/reyn_jap.htm?_x_tr_sl=no&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=no&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Norwegian version:

https://www.rolv.no/urtemedisin/medisinplanter/reyn_jap.htm

(Rolv with support from his wife has made one of the best and largest online free and ad free Herbal resources on the net)

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