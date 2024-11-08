Effects of a multi-ingredient dietary supplement (DS) and a senolytic (SEN) on survival in male mice.

A) Design of the experiment. B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves. Log-rank tests for the difference to controls resulted in p=0.045 (DS) and p=0.043 (SEN), respectively. C) Body weights of individual mice. Left (blue): controls (C), middle (Green): dietary supplement (DS), right (pink): Senolytic (SEN) group).

To dispel any concerns over bias: I have not been paid, solicited or approached by NOVOS. The presented report is written of my own volition.

As readers of this Substack are well aware, we have explored multiple nutraceuticals over the past several years. Our goal has been to discover natural therapeutics to ameliorate the damage caused by SARS-Cov-2, its Spike Protein and other viruses. Yet, we must always ask ourselves “How do these work together? What creates the best synergy?”

Fortunately, there are labs working on this very question, and we have recently been given some answers. On October 17th of this year, a pre-print was published showing how a 12 nutraceutical supplement from NOVOS Labs significantly extended the life of mice by about 20% over controls. In August of this year, another paper was published showing this same supplement demonstrated its ability to reduce DNA damage. Given these two findings, it could be a promising weapon in our battle against SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein.

So, what exactly is this novel supplement?

When given to aged mice in a comparative study with a senolytic, the lifespan of both treated groups was extended by about twenty percent.

Median survival [±95% CI] increased from 703 [637,720] days in controls to 830 [645,868] days in the DS group and to 834 [637,889] days in the SEN group. Increased longevity was also reflected in longitudinal body weight data (above figure).

Furthermore, the supplement sustained short-term memory.

Two rounds of senolytic treatment improved short-term memory assessed as spontaneous alternation in a Y maze (assessment round 2) (Fig. 2d), whereas continuous dietary supplementation sustained short-term memory, meanwhile the control short-term memory declined as time progressed.

Comparable anti-ageing efficacies of a multi-ingredient nutraceutical and a senolytic intervention in old mice

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.10.11.617853v2.full#ref-20

While researching this supplement, I also discovered an additional benefit, particularly with regards to the detrimental effects of the Spike Protein: The supplement significantly reduces the occurrence of DNA damage.

Our results on foci formation in 3D human keratinocytes suggest that the tested new formulations may act through hormetic mechanisms. Hormesis has been proposed as a potential explanation for a variety of phytochemicals [46] that will act by provoking mild stresses that prompt cells to sustain subsequent major insults. It is interesting to note, in this regard, that the original complete NOVOS formulation has, instead, a notable DNA damage-preventing action without showing any mild DNA damaging effect.

Promising Effects of Novel Supplement Formulas in Preventing Skin Aging in 3D Human Keratinocytes

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/16/2770

I will continue to research not only new natural therapeutics which can assist us in mitigating Spike Protein damage and disease, but also how best to use the nutraceuticals we have discovered in combination. That being said, it is my hope that this supplement is trialed for those suffering from Spike Protein damage/disease, COVID and Long COVID. Please remember that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement.

