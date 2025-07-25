WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat Bro's avatar
Kat Bro
20h

Reducing sodium? It's another lie we have been told over and over. I don't buy it. Dehydration shrivels all tissues. Sodium helps the body retain water so we don't become human jerky while alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
15h

Another piece in my personal puzzle. My cousin (last direct family member older than me) was in independent living. When the Covid shots came out she was fully jabbed and boosted until her death near the end of 2022. The facility she lived in had very low sodium in their foods. She went into cognitive decline shortly after her 1st shot. She already suffered from osteoporosis. She began to lose weight after the shot, Did not eat much. Had a fall in 2021 after passing out and hospitalized before she recovered consciousness. She was diagnosed with Hyponatremia (very low sodium levels in the blood). She was put in skilled care where the meals didn't see a salt shaker.

We tried to make sure she was getting more food that she likes to help her gain weight and some more salt in her diet. We even brought he salty snack crackers which said she liked but forgot to eat. Meanwhile they kept up the Covid injection series so she wouldn't get Covid. Well she had a second fall and fractured a vertebrae. Was hospitalized and because she would not be able to withstand a surgery, released with pain meds which was difficult to balance so she wasn't just out of it. So their answer was a Fentanyl patch. She died before the patches arrived. Listed cause of death = Hyponatremia. In her case, she never had Covid, just the injections. The low sodium diet was too severe. Adverse effects from the shots was a contributing factor particularly to her rapid cognitive decline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture