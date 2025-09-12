Optimal dose of rapamycin for maximal net benefits. Life extension by rapamycin is dose-dependent in rodents. The higher the dose, the higher the anti-aging benefits, including cancer prevention and life extension. In humans, side effects are dose-dependent and net benefits could potentially decrease at very high doses. This point of the highest net benefit is the optimal dose. The optimal dose varies in different individuals due to the variability of potential side effects. Thus, the optimal dose in a particular individual is determined by the emergence of side effects. The treatment can be viewed as life-long phase I/II clinical trial.

We have discussed how SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein activate mTOR, which is a pathway involved not only in COVID and Long COVID, but also in the induction and progression of the diseases of aging.

The Spike Protein and mTOR Activation: Negatively Regulating Lifespan

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/the-spike-protein-and-mtor-activation

It happens to be the case that the namesake of this pathway, Rapamycin, proves to be effective in treating the deleterious effects of the pathway’s activation. For those who may not know, mTOR stands for Mammalian Target of Rapamycin.

What is Rapamycin? An inhibitor of mTOR.

Rapamycin was initially discovered as an antifungal metabolite produced by Streptomyces hygroscopicus from a soil sample of Easter Island (also known as Rapa Nui). Subsequently, rapamycin was found to possess immunosuppressive and anti-proliferative properties in mammalian cells, spurring an interest in identifying the mode of action of rapamycin. Rapamycin was shown to be a potent inhibitor of S6K1 activation, a serine/threonine kinase activated by a variety of agonists (Chung et al., 1992; Kuo et al., 1992; Price et al., 1992) and an important mediator of PI3 kinase signaling (Chung et al., 1994). Concurrently, the target of rapamycin (TOR) was identified in yeast and animal cells (Laplante and Sabatini, 2012; Loewith and Hall, 2011). Rapamycin forms a gain-of-function complex with the 12-kDa FK506-binding protein (FKBP12), and this complex binds and specifically acts as an allosteric inhibitor of mammalian TOR (mTOR, also known as mechanistic TOR) complex 1 (mTORC1).

Rapamycin: one drug, many effects

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3972801/

As a side note, I find it providential that Rapamycin, offering such hope, was discovered on Easter Island.

In relation to COVID and Long COVID, let’s look at how Rapamycin can be a great ally in treating pathological aspects of both these diseases.

REDUCING INFLAMMATION

Rapamycin helps by reducing key inflammatory markers of Spike Protein-induced inflammation. Additionally, it helps to quell activated macrophages, another effect of the Spike Protein’s presence (see previous posts for details on these mechanisms).

Rapamycin-loaded leukosomes–treated atherosclerotic mice show a decreased percentage of proliferating macrophages as well as decreased enzymatic activity in aorta extracts after 7 days of treatment. A. Schematic representation of rapamycin-mediated inhibition of NF (nuclear factor)-κB downstream effects in macrophages. B, Flow cytometry analysis of white blood cell and macrophage populations C. Rapamycin leukosomes–treated ApoE−/− mice show a statistically significant decrease in proliferating macrophage population; 10 mice were analyzed per treatment group, for a total of 30 mice for all groups. Fluorometric assay for MMP (matrix metalloproteinases) activity shows that rapamycin leukosomes–treated ApoE−/− mice had decreased MMP activity, a key enzyme contributing to the vulnerable plaque phenotype; 2 mice were analyzed per treatment group with a total of 6 mice analyzed. D, Analysis of inflammatory cytokines using multiplex assay shows decreased levels of various proinflammatory cytokines; 3 mice per treatment group were analyzed for a total of 9 mice. MCP (monocyte chemoattractant protein)-1, a cytokine responsible for recruiting monocytes to atherosclerotic regions, is not only significantly lower than control but also free rapamycin–treated mice; 3 mice per treatment group and a total of 9 mice for all groups were analyzed. Dot plots show individual mice with mean plus/minus SD of the mean for each treatment group for all graphs. CRP indicates C-reactive protein; ICAM-1, intercellular adhesion molecule 1; IL, interleukin; L/D, leukocyte/debris; mTOR, mammalian target of rapamycin; TNF, tumor necrosis factor; and VCAM-1, vascular cell adhesion molecular 1.

Rapamycin-Loaded Biomimetic Nanoparticles Reverse Vascular Inflammation

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.119.315185

Rapamycin also reduces inflammation perhaps systemically as it was discovered to reduce inflammation when used as a therapeutic for treating Rheumatoid Arthritis.

For instance, Wen et al. [120] found that patients receiving rapamycin therapy achieved profound clinical improvement through increased circulating Tregs during RA. In addition, rapamycin reduces the secretion of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6, TNF, and IL-1β, relieving the symptoms of RA [122]. Moreover, rapamycin also decreases the necessity for conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs in controlling RA activities [120]. Taken together, rapamycin induces autoimmune tolerance to reduce joint inflammation and is expected to be a new option for treating RA.

Mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR): a potential new therapeutic target for rheumatoid arthritis

https://arthritis-research.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13075-023-03181-w

REPAIRING DAMAGED ORGANS

In addition to quelling inflammation, Rapamycin may be useful in repairing the damage done to organs by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein both acutely and in the cases of Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury.

But, importantly for the treatment of COVID-19, Rapamycin has been shown to rejuvenate damaged tissues such as damaged cardiac cells and increase the vitality of hematopoietic stem cells (Guarda et al, 2004). It may be that as proteins are continuously synthesized, they acquire damage and various misfolding that inhibit their function and are the prime indicators of age-related diseases. The domain that is affected by rapamycin is mTORC1. Inhibiting mTORC1 reduces protein synthesis and causes the cell to induce autophagy, thereby recycling the damaged components. COVID-19 has been proven to affect the elderly population at an increased rate, with higher mortality being attributed, making rapamycin a potential anti-aging drug that can mitigate the negative effects of age-related vulnerabilities (López-Otín et al, 2013). Additionally, it might go some way in aiding with the reversal of organ damage that is a hallmark of critical cases of COVID-19.

Rapamycin and Metformin in Treating COVID-19

https://touroscholar.touro.edu/sjlcas/vol14/iss2/8/

While I was researching for this article, I was impressed by the number of anecdotal accounts I found of Rapamycin doing exactly the above – repairing damage caused by Long COVID. Here is a profound example:

One particularly notable viral account on Reddit, titled "From bed bound with severe PEM to playing basketball in 6 weeks: a rapamycin success story," recounts a long COVID patient’s dramatic recovery. After being bedridden with severe post-exertional malaise (PEM), the individual attributed their improvement to the use of rapamycin.

The Surprising Role of Rapamycin in Treating Long COVID and Post-Viral Syndromes

https://www.gethealthspan.com/research/article/rapamycin-treatment-for-long-covid?srsltid=AfmBOor60lFKxZiqTG_Y0Q9yqcFD7qeQjcrW_cNEWj-5gzkXVtMKnnkb

Beyond the benefits that Rapamycin may impart to those suffering from COVID, Long COVID and/or Spike Protein disease/injury, Rapamycin appears to offer us a Fountain of Youth. It has prodigious life-extending abilities. However, it is important to note that it extends the healthspan. Rapamycin appears to be effective in pre-disease and “pre-pre” disease states.

The overwhelming evidence suggests that rapamycin is a universal anti-aging drug – that is, it extends lifespan in all tested models from yeast to mammals, suppresses cell senescence and delays the onset of age-related diseases, which are manifestations of aging [discussed by me in [148,149,158,192]. Although rapamycin may reverse some manifestations of aging [181,193], it is more effective at slowing down aging than reversing it. Therefore, rapamycin will be most effective when administered at the pre-disease, or even pre-pre-disease stages of age-related diseases [150]. For example, Carosi et al. suggested that mTOR inhibitors could be useful in Alzheimer disease, but only in the earliest stages [194,195]. In addition, rapamycin and everolimus are more effective for preventing cancer than treating it. They may also be useful for treating osteoporosis, though not a broken hip after an osteoporotic fracture. Rapalogs may slow atherosclerosis, thereby preventing myocardial infarction, but they are unlikely to help reverse an infarction. In other words, anti-aging drugs extend the healthspan (Figure 3) and are most effective before overt diseases cause organ damage and loss of function.

Rapamycin for longevity: opinion article

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6814615/

Yes, Rapamycin holds a lot of promise and hope. Nature gave us the keys to that promise and hope. I am still, even at my age, continually amazed and inspired by Nature’s caring for and healing us.

Please remember this is a work of medical research, not medical advice. Feel free to share this with your primary care provider should you have interest in Rapamycin – or any medication or supplement.

Once again, we are in the full glory of a Vermont Autumn with the leaves just starting to turn and the morning air being as crisp as a freshly picked apple. I wish everyone a blessed, hopeful and peaceful weekend.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support, dialog and readership. We gained one more paid subscriber since Monday. Each week between now and Christmas I am asking if one reader or subscriber would please become a Founding Member of this Substack. Helping make this Substack sustainable keeps the engines running. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I will keep working and reporting back to you.