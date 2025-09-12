WMC Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yowza's avatar
Yowza
1d

Your work does not get the attention it deserves. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
toolate's avatar
toolate
1d

If it sounds too good to be true it almost always is

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Walter M Chesnut
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture