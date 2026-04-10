The effects of Quercetin on mRNA expression of extracellular matrix in TGF-β1-induced human vocal fold fibroblasts. A-C: mRNA levels of COL-I, COL-II, and FN in TGF-β1-induced human vocal fold fibroblasts treated with Quercetin for 48 h were analyzed by RT-PCR. Compared with the TGF-β1 group, **P<0.01. Collagen type I (COL-I), collagen type III (COL-III), and fibronectin (FN).

It is absolutely fascinating. The more we look at the supplements that have shown to be most beneficial in treating COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury, the more we realize they are so for multiple reasons. Today we have another one of those multiple reasons to add to what may be considered among the top COVID/Spike supplements: Vitamin D, Quercetin and Curcumin.

As we discussed on Monday, TGF-β dysregulation is a hallmark of COVID pathogenesis and severity. In addition to all of the previously discussed benefits Vitamin D, Quercetin and Curcumin have in treating all things COVID, TGF-β modulation can be added. Let’s discuss how each contributes.

QUERCETIN: Inhibiting TGF-β1 Pathway and Fibroblast Activation

From the perspective of traditional Chinese medicine, vocal fold fibrosis belongs to qi stagnation. Numerous studies have shown that many Chinese medicines have relieved the clinical symptoms caused by organ fibrosis [30]. Quercetin, as a primary representative of flavonoids, has a variety of biological activities. Previous studies have shown that Quercetin had an inhibition effect on organ fibrosis such as renal fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and myocardial fibrosis through affecting various growth factors and cell signaling pathways [31, 32]. Wu et al. found that Quercetin has reduced liver fibrosis induced by bile duct ligation and carbon tetrachloride in mice through inhibiting the TGFβ1/Smad signaling pathway and the activation of hepatic stellate cells [17]. Nakamura et al. reported that Quercetin inhibits idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis by regulating TGF-β-induced collagen production in normal human lung fibroblasts [33]. In this study, we investigated the effects of Quercetin on vocal fold fibrosis. The mRNA and protein expressions of COL-I, COL-III, and FN in TGF-β1-induced human vocal fold fibroblasts after Quercetin intervention were reduced. The results of the rat vocal fold injury model showed that the fibrosis of vocal fold following injury was improved after Quercetin intervention. This indicated that the therapeutic effect of Quercetin against vocal fold scarring was achieved by inhibiting the activation of fibroblasts. For the treatment of vocal fold injury, Quercetin mainly inhibited the excessive deposition of ECM to improve vocal fold fibrosis. Its mechanism of action inhibits the activation of the TGF-β1 pathway. This was consistent with previous studies on Quercetin reversing fibrosis in other tissues [34, 35].

Antifibrotic effects of Quercetin on TGF-β1-induced vocal fold fibroblasts

https://e-century.us/files/ajtr/14/12/ajtr0144681.pdf

VITAMIN D: Inhibiting TGF-β1-induced myofibroblast differentiation and extracellular matrix production

To investigate the potential role of vitamin D (1,25(OH)2D3) in preventing the development of nasal polyps, we examined the effect of vitamin D on myofibroblast differentiation and ECM production in TGF-β1-induced NPDFs and elucidated the mechanisms underlying the inhibitory effect. 1,25(OH)2D3 significantly reduced the expression levels of α-SMA, a myofibroblast marker, and fibronectin, a representative ECM component, in a dose-dependent manner in TGF-β1-NPDFs. 1,25(OH)2D3 suppressed activated Smad2/3 in time-course. Up-regulation of α-SMA, fibronectin and phosphorylation of Smad2/3 by TGF-β1 were unaffected by 1,25(OH)2D3 in NPDFs after vitamin D receptor specific siRNA transfection. We confirmed inactivation of Smad2/3 and reduced level of α-SMA and fibronectin expression by the Smad2/3 specific inhibitor, SIS3. Furthermore, acetylation of histone H3 was compromised by 1,25(OH)2D3, leading to inhibition of collagen 1A1, collagen 1A2 and α-SMA gene expression. Treatment with 1,25(OH)2D3 also significantly suppressed TGF-β1-enhanced contractility and motility in a contraction assay and Transwell migration assay. Finally, 1,25(OH)2D3 had a similar effect in ex vivo organ cultures of nasal polyps.

Vitamin D inhibits TGF-β1-induced myofibroblast differentiation and extracellular matrix production via Smad2/3 signaling pathway in nasal polyp-derived fibroblasts

https://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(17)32762-8/fulltext

CURCUMIN: Blocks the profibrotic actions of TGF-β

Curcumin, a polyphenolic compound derived from rhizomes of Curcuma spp., has been shown to possess potent anti-fibrotic properties. Here, we investigate the role of curcumin in modulating the profibrotic action of TGF-β in human proximal tubule cells (HK-2) and its underlying mechanisms. Methods: HK-2 cells were stimulated with 5 ng/ml TGF-β1. The effects of curcumin on TGF-β1-regulated gene expression and Smad phosphorylation were analyzed by RT-PCR, ELISA and Western blotting. Results: Curcumin inhibited TGF-β1-induced plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1), α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) mRNA and protein expression. Curcumin suppressed not only TGF-β1-induced Smad2 phosphorylation in a dose- and time-dependent manner, but also the nuclear accumulation of receptor-regulated Smads (R-Smad), Smad2 and Smad3. A serine/threonine protein phosphatase inhibitor (microcystin) could partly reverse the inhibitory effect of curcumin on Smad phosphorylation. Conclusions: Curcumin blocks the profibrotic actions of TGF-β on HK-2 cells through the down-regulation of the Smad signaling pathway, and curcumin may have some similar effect as serine/threonine protein phosphatases. Our findings suggest curcumin as a potential candidate for treatment of tubulointerstitial fibrosis.

Curcumin Inhibits Transforming Growth Factor-β Activity via Inhibition of Smad Signaling in HK-2 Cells

https://karger.com/ajn/article-abstract/31/4/332/25648/Curcumin-Inhibits-Transforming-Growth-Factor

From the very beginning, I and several others saw that Vitamin D, Quercetin and Curcumin may prove beneficial in treating COVID/Spike Protein disease for their anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. As we learn more, we discover that these very same supplements are working for our benefit on much broader levels. Of course, always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement. This week’s news is most welcome and edifying. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue, and support. I cannot do this without you. Great thanks to the one new paid subsrciber and two one-time donations since Monday. Please have a blessed weekend.

One-Time Donation (Stripe’s “Buy Me A Coffee”)

https://buy.stripe.com/6oUbJ0auFaWkcLs2ZXeUU00