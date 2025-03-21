Friday Hope: Quercetin: Stabilizing Mast Cells and Blocking Mast Cell Cytokine Release
All Spike Protein can activate Mast Cells. Quercetin’s ability to stabilize Mast Cells may greatly benefit those with Spike Protein injury/disease, Acute COVID and Long COVID.
Different effects of quercetin on immune cells involved in asthma.
The more we learn about Natural therapeutics for treating Spike Protein injury/disease, the more we realize that, in addition to Vitamin D, Quercetin may be one of the most essential supplements. In addition to the previously discussed benefits of Quercetin, there is yet another, which is equally important. This is the ability of Quercetin to stabilize Mast Cells and inhibit their activation.
Why is this important? Because the Spike Protein, regardless of source, can activate Mast Cells.
The viral or vaccine Spike protein can induce various major impairments and dysfunctions within the human body [8-20], among which is MCAS. Thus, the latter can be triggered by natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 or be directly induced by vaccination or booster shots against COVID-19. This occurs through dysfunction of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) and overactivation of AT1R and Toll-like (TLR) receptors, which drive innate immunity (and therefore adaptive or acquired immunity) [9-11]. In patients with this syndrome, mast cells exhibit hyperactivation, releasing chemical mediators excessively and inappropriately.
SARS-CoV-2 or Vaccinal Spike Protein can Induce Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38693735/
For readers who may not know what MCAS is, here is a brief overview.
Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) is a condition that causes intense episodes of swelling, shortness of breath, hives, diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms. In severe cases, it may lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. It’s caused by mast cells (mistakenly) alerting your immune system that there’s something harmful in your body.
Mast Cell Activation Syndrome
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/mast-cell-activation-syndrome
NOTE: With all due respect, I completely disagree with the above in the case of the Spike Protein. The Mast Cells are NOT mistaken. Something harmful has most certainly entered your body.
In addition to the acute effects of MCAS discussed above, MCAS appears to play a role in Long COVID.
Long COVID-19 is the consequence of multiple immune system dysregulation, such as T-cell depletion, innate immune cell hyperactivity, lack of naive T and B cells, and elevated signature of pro-inflammatory cytokines, together with persistent severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus 2 reservoir and other consequences of acute infection. There is an activated condition of mast cells in long COVID-19, with abnormal granulation and excessive inflammatory cytokine release. A study by Weinstock et al. indicates that patients with long COVID-19 suffer the same clinical syndrome as patients with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). Diagnosis and treatment of MCAS in patients with long COVID-19 will provide further symptomatic relief, and manage mast cell-mediated hyperinflammation states, which could be useful in the long-term control and recovery of such patients.
Immunological dysfunction and mast cell activation syndrome in long COVID
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10166245/
Enter our returning hero, Quercetin.
Stabilizing Mast Cells: Mast cells are immune cells involved in allergic and inflammatory responses. When mast cells become overly activated, they release inflammatory mediators, including histamine and tryptase. Quercetin has been shown to stabilize mast cells, preventing excessive activation and the release of these inflammatory compounds.
Quercetin and Mast Cell Stabilization
https://fasciainstitute.org/quercetin-mast-cell-stabilization/
Inhibiting the excessive release of cytokines is, of course, paramount.
Here, we first compared the flavonoid quercetin (Que) and cromolyn on cultured human mast cells. Que and cromolyn (100 µM) can effectively inhibit secretion of histamine and PGD2. Que and cromolyn also inhibit histamine, leukotrienes and PGD2 from primary human cord blood-derived cultured mast cells (hCBMCs) stimulated by IgE/Anti-IgE. However, Que is more effective than cromolyn in inhibiting IL-8 and TNF release from LAD2 mast cells stimulated by SP. Moreover, Que reduces IL-6 release from hCBMCs in a dose-dependent manner. Que inhibits cytosolic calcium level increase and NF-kappa B activation.
Quercetin Is More Effective than Cromolyn in Blocking Human Mast Cell Cytokine Release and Inhibits Contact Dermatitis and Photosensitivity in Humans
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3314669/
And, yes, there is evidence to support Quercetin’s therapeutic benefits in treating COVID/Spike Protein injury and disease. Please note that prophylactic benefits are also found.
Recent anti-SARS-CoV-2 studies have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, neuroprotective, and cardiovascular protective effects of quercetin and its derivatives, suggesting their preventive and therapeutic potential against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19-associated diseases and complications, such as post-COVID, long-COVID, and MIS-C.
Therapeutic implications of quercetin and its derived-products in COVID-19 protection and prophylactic
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844024061115
Personally, I believed Quercetin, from the beginning, was going to be essential in combating COVID and the Spike Protein. So much so, that I have taken it religiously since February of 2020. That being said, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your Primary Care Provider before using any supplement or medication.
We are in that odd time of year here in Vermont when I can sit on the porch one day in seventy degree bliss, then, like today, the snow is falling! Yet, the whole year in Vermont is beautiful and we may have the weather for yet one more Irish Stew this season!
Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialog and support. I look forward to continue making new discoveries and finding pieces of this man-made puzzle to share with you. Please have a blessed and hopeful weekend.
I cannot do this without your support. My research is funded only by Paid Subscription to this Substack and Direct Donation. Currently (3/21/25), of the 14K Subscribers to this Substack, only 372 are Paid Subscribers. Great thanks to the three new Paid Subscribers since Monday. It is an important goal to have a total of 700 Paid Subscribers for sustainability. Please email me for addresses if you would like to donate Crypto. If you are comfortably able to become a Paid Subscriber, please consider doing so. Or, please donate directly at https://wmcresearch.org/donate/
Thank you Walter. Have a great weekend. May God bless you and continue to guide you in your work. Peace.
Thanks to Dr Zelenko, Quercetin and zinc were the first purchases I made for my covid early treatment kit in 2020. I read up and found Quercetin can be hard to absorb and is rapidly eliminated with a sharp 8 hour bell shaped absorption and elimination curve which suggested to me 3 times a day dosing and I found out absorption can be increased "at home"
TO INCREASE ABSORPTION of quercetin and hard to absorb "herbs". "In Ayurvedic medicine you take remedies together with ghee and honey - fat and sugar." (Elizabeth)
From some reading I am thinking that some? basic simple process of coating with a sugar and then a fat? or a fat then a sugar? or all at once? would substantially increase absorption of many harder to absorb herbs and the like.
"While searching to find how to increase absorption of quercetin I found two patents. The first is an Indena SpA patent concerning "Quercefit"- "Quercetin Phytosome" In their earlier application documents ( only the final 2020 patent seems easily available now) they made an interesting revelation that a simple mechanical mixture of quercetin and maltodextrin or fructose (or other sugar) and lecithin (they use sunflower) in the range of 1-1-1 or any number of ratios increased absorption by 10 times while their lysosomal/phytosome product where they dissolve all in 190 proof ethanol which, at that time, they said increased absorption by 20 times. Now in the final document they claim that that their full process increases absorption by 50 times and they make no mention of the efficacy of the simple mechanical mixture but they do put a graph at the very beginning of the document which shows the low absorption of quercetin, the higher absorption of the :"physical mixture" (mechanical mixture) and the highest absorption of their "solid dispersion" which is their alcohol dissolved and dried "phytosome product Quercefit. That graph is best seen in the pdf US20200.... They say the use of the "sugar" is important.
A mortar and pestle is the obvious choice. I first used the back of a tablespoon against a plate to grind together the quercetin and the maltodextrin (sugar) then the lecithin.
I have since dissolved the maltodextrin "sugar" (I bought and export records show (nutricost) organic maltodextrin "TapiOK" brand is being exported to pharmaceutical / nutraceutical companies) in a bit of water then mixed in the harder to absorb "herb" then mixed in the Now brand sunflower lecithin then added olive oil. I wonder would it be better to dry the maltodextrin herb lecithin mix then add olive oil? Dissolving the maltodextrin does seem more effective way to "attach" the "sugar", and lecithin does attach to both water and fat and may, then, help present to a fat receptive absorption site in the body as does the maltodextrin absorb easily into the body as per its high absorbabilty feature use as explained in some detail by elite long distance runners (some like straight maltodextrin and some like 3 parts maltodextrin and 1 part fructose in water +++ for fuel and hydration during the run)
the other patent US8440... helps inform the usefulness of taking quercetin with B3 and C. https://patents.google.com/patent/US8440704B2/en
"Additional and related Surprising observations include that a combination of quercetin, vitamin B3. and vitamin C maintains quercetin levels in plasma up to five times those of quercetin alone or a combination of quercetin..." " In one aspect, the invention features a composition containing quercetin, vitamin B3, and vitamin C, in which a weight ratio between quercetin, vitamin B3, and vitamin C is " 1:0.02-1:0.2-2.5. " Which looks to me to be 1 part Quercetin -to- 0.02 to 1 part vitamin B3 -to- 2-2.5 parts vitamin C.
So, based on this, supplement with vitamin B3 or B complex and vitamin C when taking plain Quercetin or some formulation of enhanced absorption Quercetin or your own home mixed enhanced absorption Quercetin.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200206186A1/en?oq=US20200206186A1
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ab/aa/e9/41f67fcf738609/US20200206186A1.pdf