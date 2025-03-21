Different effects of quercetin on immune cells involved in asthma.

The more we learn about Natural therapeutics for treating Spike Protein injury/disease, the more we realize that, in addition to Vitamin D, Quercetin may be one of the most essential supplements. In addition to the previously discussed benefits of Quercetin, there is yet another, which is equally important. This is the ability of Quercetin to stabilize Mast Cells and inhibit their activation.

Why is this important? Because the Spike Protein, regardless of source, can activate Mast Cells.

The viral or vaccine Spike protein can induce various major impairments and dysfunctions within the human body [8-20], among which is MCAS. Thus, the latter can be triggered by natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 or be directly induced by vaccination or booster shots against COVID-19. This occurs through dysfunction of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) and overactivation of AT1R and Toll-like (TLR) receptors, which drive innate immunity (and therefore adaptive or acquired immunity) [9-11]. In patients with this syndrome, mast cells exhibit hyperactivation, releasing chemical mediators excessively and inappropriately.

SARS-CoV-2 or Vaccinal Spike Protein can Induce Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38693735/

For readers who may not know what MCAS is, here is a brief overview.

Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) is a condition that causes intense episodes of swelling, shortness of breath, hives, diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms. In severe cases, it may lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. It’s caused by mast cells (mistakenly) alerting your immune system that there’s something harmful in your body.

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/mast-cell-activation-syndrome

NOTE: With all due respect, I completely disagree with the above in the case of the Spike Protein. The Mast Cells are NOT mistaken. Something harmful has most certainly entered your body.

In addition to the acute effects of MCAS discussed above, MCAS appears to play a role in Long COVID.

Long COVID-19 is the consequence of multiple immune system dysregulation, such as T-cell depletion, innate immune cell hyperactivity, lack of naive T and B cells, and elevated signature of pro-inflammatory cytokines, together with persistent severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus 2 reservoir and other consequences of acute infection. There is an activated condition of mast cells in long COVID-19, with abnormal granulation and excessive inflammatory cytokine release. A study by Weinstock et al. indicates that patients with long COVID-19 suffer the same clinical syndrome as patients with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). Diagnosis and treatment of MCAS in patients with long COVID-19 will provide further symptomatic relief, and manage mast cell-mediated hyperinflammation states, which could be useful in the long-term control and recovery of such patients.

Immunological dysfunction and mast cell activation syndrome in long COVID

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10166245/

Enter our returning hero, Quercetin.

Stabilizing Mast Cells: Mast cells are immune cells involved in allergic and inflammatory responses. When mast cells become overly activated, they release inflammatory mediators, including histamine and tryptase. Quercetin has been shown to stabilize mast cells, preventing excessive activation and the release of these inflammatory compounds.

Quercetin and Mast Cell Stabilization

https://fasciainstitute.org/quercetin-mast-cell-stabilization/

Inhibiting the excessive release of cytokines is, of course, paramount.

Here, we first compared the flavonoid quercetin (Que) and cromolyn on cultured human mast cells. Que and cromolyn (100 µM) can effectively inhibit secretion of histamine and PGD2. Que and cromolyn also inhibit histamine, leukotrienes and PGD2 from primary human cord blood-derived cultured mast cells (hCBMCs) stimulated by IgE/Anti-IgE. However, Que is more effective than cromolyn in inhibiting IL-8 and TNF release from LAD2 mast cells stimulated by SP. Moreover, Que reduces IL-6 release from hCBMCs in a dose-dependent manner. Que inhibits cytosolic calcium level increase and NF-kappa B activation.

Quercetin Is More Effective than Cromolyn in Blocking Human Mast Cell Cytokine Release and Inhibits Contact Dermatitis and Photosensitivity in Humans

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3314669/

And, yes, there is evidence to support Quercetin’s therapeutic benefits in treating COVID/Spike Protein injury and disease. Please note that prophylactic benefits are also found.

Recent anti-SARS-CoV-2 studies have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, neuroprotective, and cardiovascular protective effects of quercetin and its derivatives, suggesting their preventive and therapeutic potential against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19-associated diseases and complications, such as post-COVID, long-COVID, and MIS-C.

Therapeutic implications of quercetin and its derived-products in COVID-19 protection and prophylactic

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844024061115

Personally, I believed Quercetin, from the beginning, was going to be essential in combating COVID and the Spike Protein. So much so, that I have taken it religiously since February of 2020. That being said, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your Primary Care Provider before using any supplement or medication.

