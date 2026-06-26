PQQ is a potent antioxidant that supports redox balance and mitochondrial function, vital for energy and health.

PQQ contributes to lipid metabolism regulation, indicating potential benefits for energy management.

PQQ supplementation is linked to weight control, improved insulin sensitivity, and may help prevent metabolic disorders.

PQQ may attenuate inflammation, bolster cognitive and cardiovascular health, and potentially assist in cancer therapies.

Future research should investigate PQQ dosages, long-term outcomes, and its potential for metabolic and cognitive health.

Given the evidence I have been discovering supporting the hypothesis that Long COVID may involve a combination of microvascular obliteration and mitochondrial dysfunction, I have sought to find natural therapeutics which may be applicable to either or both of these conditions. I have found one that offers great mitochondrial support, among many other benefits – and may be very useful in treating Spike-induced heart inflammation.

Meet PQQ: Pyrroloquinoline Quinone.

PQQ is an aromatic tricyclic o-quinone that was originally discovered as a cofactor for bacterial dehydrogenases [24]. Its chemical structure comprises 4,5-dihydro-4,5-dioxo-1H-pyrrolo [2,3-f] quinoline-2,7,9-tricarboxylic acid, existing in a redox-active o-quinone form, which can be reversibly reduced to pyrroloquinoline quinol through a semiquinone intermediate [25]. In nature, PQQ can be found in a variety of dietary sources, such as fermented soybeans, tea, fruits, vegetables, and human milk, with concentrations ranging from 3.7 to 50 ng/g [26]. The highest PQQ content has been found in fermented soybeans, at 61 ng/g. In the human diet, the daily intake of PQQ and its derivatives has been estimated to range between 0.1 and 2 mg [27,28].

Following ingestion, PQQ is rapidly absorbed in the intestine, with peak blood levels occurring within 2–3 h [29]. Smidt et al. found that in mice, at least 62% (range 19–89%) of the consumed amount is absorbed within 24 h, after which it decreases to low levels [29]. Indeed, roughly 80% of the amount absorbed is excreted in the urine after 24 h, while around 20% is retained within the tissues, mostly in the skin and kidney [28,30]. In healthy subjects, the concentrations of PQQ in plasma and urine were found to be 1.7 ± 0.6 ng/mL and 0.8 ± 0.2 ng/mL, respectively [31]. In the same study, the analysis of human tissues obtained from cadavers revealed trace amounts of PQQ in several organs, including the liver, intestine, kidney, lung, and pancreas. The highest level of PQQ was observed in the spleen (5.9 ± 3.4 ng/g wet tissue) [31].

Due to its structure, PQQ plays a pivotal role in many cellular processes, functioning as an antioxidant, a cofactor, and a regulator of numerous cellular pathways.

Metabolic and Biochemical Effects of Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) on Inflammation and Mitochondrial Dysfunction: Potential Health Benefits in Obesity and Future Perspectives

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11429417/

I would like to look at two different aspects of PQQ as it pertains to dealing with the Spike Protein. First, it may help with the mitochondrial dysfunction induced by the Spike Protein.

Early in this century, PQQ was discovered as redox cofactor from human milk (He et al., 2003). Both in vitro and in vivo studies involving various animal models for human ailments revealed that PQQ is a strong antioxidant regulating mitochondrial physiology and biogenesis, and being an essential cofactor in various biological processes (Fig. 2). PQQ exhibits potent antioxidant properties by protecting the mitochondria against oxidative stress mediated lipid peroxidation (LPO), protein carbonyl formation, and avoid damages incurred to the respiratory chain (He et al., 2003; Gao et al., 2022).

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ): Its impact on human health and potential benefits

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11541945/

Indeed, PQQ has already been proposed as a potential therapeutic for treating mitochondrial dysfunction in Long COVID (PCC – Post COVID Condition).

The accumulation of ROS remains a significant challenge in PCC, prompting the use of antioxidants such as NAC and vitamins C and E, which neutralize free radicals and promote glutathione regeneration, a key antioxidant in cellular defense (46, 47). Other promising compounds for restoring mitochondrial function in PCC patients include PQQ and omega-3 fatty acids. PQQ serves as a cofactor that enhances mitochondrial biogenesis through the PGC-1α pathway and possesses antioxidant properties (48). Likewise, omega-3 fatty acids have shown potential to activate PGC-1α, thereby enhancing mitochondrial resilience and adaptability (49).

Mitochondrial metabolic rescue in post-COVID-19 syndrome: MR spectroscopy insights and precision nutritional therapeutics

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1597370/full

The other Spike-related aspect of PQQ I’d like to examine is its potential to treat Spike-induced heart inflammation. This type of inflammation, of course, has caused significant morbidity and mortality and may result from any exposure to the Spike Protein.

It has been recently discovered that PQQ can prevent chronic heart failure by regulating mitochondrial function.37 As COVID-19 infection (and to some extent vaccination against COVID-19) has associated cardiovascular complications such as arrhythmias, thrombosis, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, myocardial damage, and acute coronary syndromes,38,39 through inflammatory processes linked to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, PQQ could likely help against these specific complications of COVID-19 infection, as well as against the side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations.

PQQ Supplementation and SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein-Induced Heart Inflammation

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8905048/

I hope clinicians reading this will consider PQQ as an adjunct therapy for their Long COVID/Spike Protein injured patients. I also hope researchers with access to labs will embark on clinical trials using PQQ as a COVID/Spike Protein therapeutic. Please bear in mind, this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement.

Thank you for your enthusiastic support of Monday’s post. I will continue to research and report back to you. Great thanks also to the new Paid Subscriber and several generous donors since Monday. You keep me going. And I appreciate and am thankful for everyone in our community. Please have a blessed weekend.

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