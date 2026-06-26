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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
8h

Imho PQQ may be the single most supportive supplement one can use for mitochondrial function and biogenesis, bar none. So glad you've highlighted it here today Walter! It makes total sense that it could be an effective part of the protocol for Spike Pathology inasmuch as cellular energy depletion and mito dysfunction represent a fundamental aspect of the cascade of harm that characterizes SP. Friday hope for sure :)

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Dean Winchell's avatar
Dean Winchell
6h

Natto soybeans: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maxkUd52LbY

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