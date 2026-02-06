Replace Diabetic Stimulation with SARS-CoV-2/Spike Protein Stimulation in the above graphic.

I have found a phenol which may be of great therapeutic value in treating Acute COVID, Long COVID and Spike Protein Disease/Injury. Yet, this phenol has been barely glanced at, so far, for its therapeutic potential in treating COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury. I can find no studies examining its use as a treatment for anything related to SARS-CoV-2/COVID. This phenol is Phloretin – and it can be found in, among other sources, strawberries!

Given what COVID and the Spike Protein can do to our bodies, Phloretin has immediate appeal as a strong candidate for therapeutic use.

Phloretin is a flavonoid of the dihydrogen chalcone class, present abundantly in apples and strawberries. The beneficial effects of phloretin are mainly associated with its potent antioxidant properties. Phloretin modulates several signaling pathways and molecular mechanisms to exhibit therapeutic benefits against various diseases including cancers, diabetes, liver injury, kidney injury, encephalomyelitis, ulcerative colitis, asthma, arthritis, and cognitive impairment. It ameliorates the complications associated with diabetes such as cardiomyopathy, hypertension, depression, memory impairment, delayed wound healing, and peripheral neuropathy. It is effective against various microbial infections including Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Escherichia coli, Candida albicans and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Therapeutic Potential and Pharmaceutical Development of a Multitargeted Flavonoid Phloretin

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9460114/

Of course, the first question that comes to mind for any COVID/Spike Protein therapeutic is: Can it block the Spike Protein? Phloretin may be able to.

The phytocompounds of Corallina officinalis, Caulerpa racemos, Colpomenia sinuosa, Gracilaria edulis Gracilaria corticata, Sargassum wightii, and Ulva fasciata were studied for their numerous antiviral metabolites as potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 ACE2-bound omicron B.1.1.529 spike protein trimer [196]. The molecular docking analysis showed that the glycoside, caffeic acid hexoside (231), and phloretin (232) from S. wightii can bind to crucial residues ASN417, SER496, TYR501, and HIS505 of spike protein, which support angiotensin-converting enzyme II receptor interaction [196]. Also, the lipid sterol cholestan-3-ol, 2-methylene-, (3beta, 5 alpha) (CMBA) (233) from C. officinalis showed a strong binding potential (−6.0 kcal) towards the omicron RBD mutated residues LEU452 and ALA484.

Marine-Derived Bioactive Metabolites as a Potential Therapeutic Intervention in Managing Viral Diseases: Insights from the SARS-CoV-2 In Silico and Pre-Clinical Studies

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/17/3/328

As I have spoken of from the beginning, the Spike Protein damages the Endothelium causing what I have called Spike Protein Endothelial Disease (SPED), which can lead to (among other issues) fibrosis. There is a mechanistic parallel here with Diabetes when observing the endothelial mesenchymal transition aspect of SPED.

First, what SARS-CoV-2 peptides induce:

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), responsible for the COVID-19, may lead to multiple organ dysfunctions and long-term complications. The induction of microvascular dysfunction is regarded as a main player in these pathological processes. To investigate the possible impact of SARS-CoV-2-induced endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT) on fibrosis in “long-COVID” syndrome, we used primary cultures of human microvascular cells derived from the lungs, as the main infection target, compared to cells derived from different organs (dermis, heart, kidney, liver, brain) and to the HUVEC cell line. To mimic the virus action, we used mixed SARS-CoV-2 peptide fragments (PepTivator®) of spike (S), nucleocapsid (N), and membrane (M) proteins. TGFβ2 and cytokine mix (IL-1β, IL-6, TNFα) were used as positive controls. The percentage of cells positive to mesenchymal and endothelial markers was quantified by high content screening. We demonstrated that S+N+M mix induces irreversible EndMT in all analyzed endothelial cells via the TGFβ pathway, as demonstrated by ApoA1 treatment.

SARS-CoV-2-related peptides induce endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition in endothelial capillary cells derived from different body districts: focus on membrane (M) protein

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38953987/

And how Phloretin ameliorates the virtually identical pathological pathway of Diabetes-induced endothelial injury which may lead to fibrosis.

Our results showed that phloretin effectively reduced endothelial damage marker monocyte chemotactic protein-1 (MCP1) as well as pro-calcification factors bone morphogenetic protein-2 (BMP2) and receptor activator of NF-κB ligand (RANKL) expression, reversed the increased vimentin and decreased CD31 dose-dependently in vitro and in vivo. Phloretin had no effect on blood glucose level. However, it ameliorated endothelial injury and vascular fibrosis in diabetic mice. Further experiments revealed that phloretin could enhance AMP activated protein kinase (AMPK) activation and upregulate peroxidase proliferator activated receptor-gamma coactivator-lα (PGC1α) level, and inhibit the activation of TGFβ-Smad2-Snail signalling pathway which was abrogated by AMPK inhibitor, providing a rational mechanism that AMPK activation was required for the effects of phloretin on endothelial injury and endothelial-mesenchymal transformation (EndMT). Our data reveal a new role of phloretin in protection of diabetic endothelial damage via AMPK-dependent anti-EndMT activation, and also provide a potential therapeutic way for diabetic endothelial damage and its subsequent cardiovascular complications.

Phloretin ameliorates diabetes-induced endothelial injury through AMPK-dependent anti-EndMT pathway

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043661822001505

There is one additional property of Phloretin that is potentially relevant to spike protein–associated injury: its ability to promote remyelination. While demyelination has been observed in select cases associated with spike protein exposure, Phloretin has demonstrated remyelination-promoting effects in experimental models, suggesting a possible mechanistic relevance worth further study.

Phloretin is a flavonoid found in apples and strawberries [131]. Phloretin was shown to be an agonist of PPAR-γ, which enhanced OPCs differentiation and myelin regeneration by activating PPAR-γ signals [132]. Simultaneously, phloretin activated Nrf2 to suppress inflammation [133]. These results confirm that phloretin is beneficial to the formulation of post-demyelinating treatment and dietary regimen.

Promoting remyelination in central nervous system diseases: Potentials and prospects of natural products and herbal medicine

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S104366182400478X

It is my hope that these findings will encourage other researchers and clinicians to consider formal studies examining the potential benefits of using Phloretin as an adjunct treatment for COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury. Please remember that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement.

