WMC Research

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D D's avatar
D D
5h

I use organic peanut oil as a rub for any arthritis. It's an old Edgar Cayce formula. Cooking, no. Soy oil for cooking, no. Egg yolks, yes! I don't use the whites very much. Another Cayce suggestion. His health readings were Way ahead of anything at that or this time.

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Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez's avatar
Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
7h

Thanks for the update. Agreed that PEA is good stuff. I have used it for years and find that when I take it "in need" I can tolerate much more but if I am in a state of good health my tolerance drops to about 300mg because 600mg gives me (and my wife) horrific fatigue and somnolence.

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