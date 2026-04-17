PEA decreases entry of SARS-CoV-2. (a) Schematic illustration of experimental workflow and PEA treatment. (b) SARS-CoV-2 genome’s relative quantity in cells treated or not with PEA after infection. (c) SARS-CoV-2 genome’s relative quantity in cells infected with PEA-preincubated SARS-CoV-2 virions. (d) SARS-CoV-2 genome’s relative quantity in cells treated with a combination of previous treatments. (e) SARS-CoV-2 genome’s relative quantity in cells treated as described in b, c, and d. Data were normalized on β-actin content in cell lysates. Data are expressed as means ± SD and were analyzed using a one-way ANOVA (n = 3, * p < 0.5, ** p < 0.01; **** p < 0.0001).

Once again, we find another extremely safe and effective natural supplement – that absolutely no authority agency or figure endorsed early on for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. This is Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), and it has an illustrious history with infectious disease. It was determined to be the reason why some children did not get rheumatic fever. They consumed egg yolks, which, among other foods, is a great source of PEA.

During a study that was conducted in 1950, some researchers found that patients, in that case less privileged children, which were subjected to a diet rich of dry chicken and egg yolk did not contract rheumatic fever. Looking further into the study, they noted that the purified lipid fraction of egg yolk was responsible for the anti-inflammatory action [23,24]. Only in 1957 did they understand that it was the PEA that exerted the anti-inflammatory action, present not only in egg yolk, but also in other foods, such as soy oil, peanut oil, and corn. The potential therapeutic use of PEA has led many researchers to identify other natural sources that are rich in this compound. In fact, PEA has also been found in the seeds of some varieties of legumes, such as peas and beans [25,26], as well as in some varieties of vegetables, such as tomatoes and potatoes [25,27]. Finally, high levels of PEA were also found in human, bovine, and moose milk [28,29].

Therapeutic Efficacy of Palmitoylethanolamide and Its New Formulations in Synergy with Different Antioxidant Molecules Present in Diets

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6769461/

PEA is a bioactive molecule.

Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) (C16:0 N-acylethanolamine) is naturally synthesized in various plants, mammal tissues and cells. It belongs to the N-acylethanolamine- (NAE-) based endocannabinoids class (2), and was previously isolated from peanut meal, egg yolk and soy lecithin.

Food supplements based on palmitoylethanolamide plus hydroxytyrosol from olive tree or Bacopa monnieri extracts for neurological diseases

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8023129/

Now, when it comes to PEA and SARS-CoV-2, things get really interesting for us. First, it inhibits the Spike Protein from entering our cells, causing a drop in viral infection of about SEVENTY PERCENT!

Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a lipid-derived peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-α (PPAR-α) agonist that also counteracts SARS-CoV-2 entry and its replication. Our work highlights for the first time the antiviral potency of PEA against SARS-CoV-2, exerting its activity by two different mechanisms. First, its binding to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein causes a drop in viral infection of ~70%.

Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Entry by Interacting with S Protein and ACE-2 Receptor

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9146540/

Next, it significantly reduces inflammatory biomarkers in those with acute COVID.

A total of 60 participants completed the study (LEV (PEA): n = 30; CON: n = 30). After 4 wk of supplementation, sP-selectin (β = −11.5; 95% CI: −19.8, −3.15; P = 0.0078), IL-1β (β = −22.9; 95% CI: −42.4, −3.40; P = 0.0222), and IL-2 (β = −1.73; 95% CI: −3.45, −0.065; P = 0.0492) concentrations were significantly reduced in the LEV group compared with the CON group.

Palmitoylethanolamide Reduces Proinflammatory Markers in Unvaccinated Adults Recently Diagnosed with COVID-19: A Randomized Controlled Trial

https://jn.nutrition.org/article/S0022-3166(23)08598-X/fulltext

To complete our COVID PEA protocol trifecta, PEA significantly improved the symptomology of those suffering from Long COVID – and with no side effects.

As far as we know, this is the first study showing the potential efficacy of PEA in improving symptomatology of patients with long COVID. Indeed, most of our patients obtained a significant improvement in PCFS score (p = 0.0000) after treatment with PEA and without any side effects.

The Use of Palmitoylethanolamide in the Treatment of Long COVID: A Real-Life Retrospective Cohort Study

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9326613/

Why? One of the major reasons is that PEA prevents endothelial damage.

All these mechanisms prevent the endothelial damage that accounts for the pathogenesis of the systemic inflammatory response in severe COVID-19 [64] and allows for the use of PEA in influenzas and other common colds [65], as well as for pain [66], neuroprotection and as an anti-convulsant molecule [67].

The Use of Palmitoylethanolamide in the Treatment of Long COVID: A Real-Life Retrospective Cohort Study

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9326613/

As an added bonus, coffee contains a new form of PEA (PEA-OXA) that prevents degradation of PEA.

2-pentadecyl-2-oxazoline (PEA-OXA) is a new form of PEA that, besides having the classic anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties of the latter, also has the ability to modulate the catalytic activity of NAAA amidase, responsible for PEA degradation. Given that PEA is produced as needed and exerts pleiotropic effects on the cells that are involved in inflammation, modulating the activity of specific amidases involved in its degradation, NAAA and FAAH in particular, could represent a way to preserve PEA and help to maintain the cell homeostasis. In a recent study, the LC-MS technique was used to demonstrate the natural presence of PEA-OXA in coffee seeds and infusions [127].

Therapeutic Efficacy of Palmitoylethanolamide and Its New Formulations in Synergy with Different Antioxidant Molecules Present in Diets

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6769461/

I will certainly be continuing my practice of at least two cups of coffee each morning.

Though it is wonderful to have this information now, it is another unfortunate example of how safe, readily available and inexpensive natural therapeutics went without a voice when they very possibly could have saved lives. Thank you as always for your readership, dialogue and support. And, as always, I cannot do this without you. Please have a blessed weekend.

One-Time Donation (Stripe’s “Buy Me A Coffee”)

https://buy.stripe.com/6oUbJ0auFaWkcLs2ZXeUU00