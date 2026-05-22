In the psychiatric sequelae, patients in the omega-3 group demonstrated a significantly reduced risk of developing depression (HR, 0.828; 95% CI, 0.714 to 0.960), anxiety disorders (HR, 0.833; 95% CI, 0.743 to 0.933) and insomnia (HR, 0.679; 95% CI, 0.531 to 0.869) compared to the non-omega-3 group.

Last year we discussed how Omega-3s could inhibit binding of the Spike Protein and how they were associated with a reduced risk of COVID infection and severity.

Friday Hope: Omega-3, 6 Fatty Acids: Inhibiting the Spike Protein and Restoring Gut Barrier Integrity

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/friday-hope-omega-3-6-fatty-acids

Today, I would like to discuss how Omega-3s show evidence that they may reduce the inflammatory effects of the Spike Protein by targeting some of its key inflammatory mechanisms. We will also discuss how Omega-3s offer proof that they significantly decrease the likelihood of developing post-COVID psychiatric symptoms.

After years of studying the Spike Protein, images of the terms TNF-a, IL-6 and NF-κB are now seemingly burned into our memories. They are among the most increased cytokines and activated pathways induced by the Spike Protein.

In 2009, a study was conducted involving Omega-3s and patients with heart failure. Researchers knew that Omega-3s were beneficial for those with heart failure – they just weren’t exactly sure why. The results of the study determined that Omega 3s significantly reduced inflammatory markers TNF-a and IL-6 (interestingly, those are also elevated by the Spike Protein) in patients with heart failure.

Several previous studies have suggested that n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (n-3 PUFA) can exert favourable effects in patients with heart failure, but the mechanisms involved are not fully understood. This study was designed to investigate the effects of n-3 PUFA on circulating inflammatory markers and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) in patients with heart failure. Seventy-six patients with heart failure were randomly assigned to receive 2 g/day of n-3 PUFA or placebo for 3 months. Treatment with n-3 PUFA significantly decreased plasma levels of tumour necrosis factor, interleukin-6, intercellular adhesion molecule 1 and NT-proBNP.

Effects of n-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Therapy on Plasma Inflammatory Markers and N-Terminal Pro-brain Natriuretic Peptide in Elderly Patients with Chronic Heart Failure

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/147323000903700619?url_ver=Z39.88-2003

Indeed, this carried through as being beneficial (for the same reasons) to those with COVID.

A total of 69 patients were randomized into three groups: one received standard lipid emulsion, and two received O3FA (Omegaven®) at doses of 0.1 g/kg/day and 0.2 g/kg/day, respectively, in addition to Smoflipid®. The primary outcomes measured were serum levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin-6 (IL-6) on days 1, 5, and 10 of PN initiation. Secondary outcomes included additional inflammatory markers (TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-1Ra, CXCL10), hepatic function, triglyceride levels, and clinical outcomes such as mortality and length of ICU and hospital stay. Results indicated a significant reduction in CRP, IL-6, and CXCL10 levels in the group receiving 0.1 g/kg/day O3FA compared to the control. Additionally, the higher O3FA dose was associated with a shorter ICU and hospital stay. These findings suggest that O3FA supplementation in PN may reduce inflammation and improve clinical outcomes in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Impact of Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplementation in Parenteral Nutrition on Inflammatory Markers and Clinical Outcomes in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients: A Randomized Controlled Trial

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39339646/

The NF-κB inflammatory pathway is one that is associated not only with COVID and the Spike Protein, but also with chronic disease. Omega 3s blunt this pathway.

RAW 264.7 cells were pretreated with isocaloric emulsions of ω-3 FA (Omegaven), ω-6 FA (Lipovenos), or DMEM and subsequently exposed to LPS. IκB-α and phospho-IκB-α were determined by Western blotting. NF-κB binding was assessed using the electromobility shift assay, and activity was measured using a luciferase reporter vector. RT-PCR and ELISA quantified TNF-α mRNA and protein levels, respectively. Pretreatment with ω-3 FA inhibited IκB phosphorylation and significantly decreased NF-κB activity. Moreover, ω-3-treated cells demonstrated significant decreases in both TNF-α mRNA and protein expression by 47 and 46%, respectively. These experiments demonstrate that a mechanism for proinflammatory cytokine inhibition in murine macrophages by ω-3 FA is mediated, in part, through inactivation of the NF-κB signal transduction pathway secondary to inhibition of IκB phosphorylation.

NF-κB inhibition by ω-3 fatty acids modulates LPS-stimulated macrophage TNF-α transcription

https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajplung.00077.2002?rfr_dat=cr_pub++0pubmed&url_ver=Z39.88-2003

The third benefit of Omega-3s related to COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury I would like to discuss is its proven ability to significantly reduce the risk of developing post-COVID psychiatric symptoms.

Results In 16,962 patients who received omega-3 PUFAs supplements and 2,248,803 who did not, omega-3 supplementation significantly reduced the risk of developing psychiatric sequelae post-COVID-19 diagnosis (HR, 0.804; 95% CI, 0.729 to 0.888). Specifically, the risks for depression (HR, 0.828; 95% CI, 0.714 to 0.960), anxiety disorders (HR, 0.833; 95% CI, 0.743 to 0.933), and insomnia (HR, 0.679; 95% CI, 0.531 to 0.869) were reduced in the omega-3 group. This effect was consistent across sex, race, 18–59 age group, and patients with less than two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The omega-3 group also had a lower risk of cough and myalgia, but no significant difference was noted for other symptoms like chest pain, abnormal breathing, abdominal issues, fatigue, headache, and cognitive symptoms. Conclusion Omega-3 PUFAs may require re-evaluation as a preventive strategy against adverse mental health outcomes post-COVID-19 in placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and the psychiatric post-acute sequelae of COVID-19: A one-year retrospective cohort analysis of 33,908 patients

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0889159123002726

Salmon in the spring is especially delicious. It also happens to be an excellent source of Omega-3s. There are so many effective, safe and readily available natural therapeutics we can use to combat the effects of the Spike Protein. It is my hope that Omega-3s will be further studied in the context of Spike Protein disease/injury. Please have a blessed Memorial Day weekend, should you be in the States. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. And, of course, wherever you are, always have a blessed weekend.

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