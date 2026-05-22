WMC Research

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
11h

Excellent information as always Walter, and found nowhere else that I am remotely aware of particularly in the context of Omega 3s protecting against the damaging effects of Spike Protein. That this applies vis a vis mood disorders stemming from the neuro-inflammatory effets is especially encouraging, I suspect we've all observed many suffering from various psycho-emotional impacts as those you've touched upon. Thank you for all you do & share with us. Have a great weekend up there!

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