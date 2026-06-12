Diagrammatic representation of one generic cell showing how different natural molecules could inhibit multiple targets of SARS-CoV-2. Luteolin and eriodictyol would inhibit both ACE2 and TLR4, while oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, and sulforaphane would inhibit the serine esterases and RNA polymerases, as well as the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) and the inflammasome. Black arrows indicate activation, green T lines indicate inhibition, blue arrows indicate outcomes, and red arrows indicate secretion extracellularly.

Once again, we return to the Mediterranean Diet for one of its staples. Olives! Needing no introduction, Olives are one of the OGs of natural medicine. Indeed, their medicinal qualities have been known for thousands of years.

The curative powers of olive oil were already known in Ancient Egypt. The Ebers Papyrus is a medical text dating back to around 1,550 BCE. It contains recipes and remedies for various ailments, many of which involve the use of oils and ointments made from plants and other natural materials, including olive oil. There are recipes for ointments made with olive oil to treat skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, as well as to soothe insect bites and stings. It is also mentioned as a treatment for joint pain and eye infections. Even the Greeks believed that olive oil had medicinal properties, and it was recommended to treat skin conditions, digestive disorders and more. A mixture of olive oil combined with other oils was also used by Greek women as a form of birth control (5). Olive oil as a remedy for a number of ailments can be found in Traditional Persian Medicine (TPM). The Canon of Medicine (Al-Qanun fi al-Tibb), written by Avicenna (Ibn Sina) in the 11th century, mentions the use of olive oil for digestion, respiratory problems, skin diseases, joint pains, fevers, but also for mental health. Avicenna believed that olive oil had a calming effect on the nervous system and could be used to treat anxiety and depression. The Canon of Medicine is in many ways a synthesis of the medical knowledge of the ancient Greeks and the medical practices of the Islamic world. It drew extensively from the works of Hippocrates, Galen, and other ancient Greek physicians, as well as from the medical traditions of Persia, India, and other regions.

From antiquity to contemporary times: how olive oil by-products and waste water can contribute to health

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10615083/

In the context of COVID, Long COVID and Spike Protein pathology, Olives also appear to continue this long and storied history of medicinal use. Let’s break it down into the several ways Olive can help us in our fight against SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. This help comes in two forms; the fruit itself and the leaves.

First, let’s look at the fruit. A study in 2023 found remarkable benefits in a group of patients who took at least 50 milliliters of OO (Olive Oil) daily vs patients who did not.

Results: There were no age and gender differences between groups (p=0,266 and p=0.986, respectively). In addition, serum creatinine, serum glucose and lymphocyte levels were similar between groups at the first day of hospitalization (p=0,546; p=0.607 and p= 0.787; respectivelly). Compared to OO group, length of stay was longer in non-OO group [8 days (7 - 9) versus 24 days (20 - 29); p=0.001]. Furthermore, patients who taken OO have less required ICU than those did not get OO [11 (17.7% versus 26 (74.3%) p=0.001)]. While 6 (9.7%) patients were died in OO group, 14 (40.0%) patients were died among patients in non-OO group (p=0.001). Conclusion: It can be concluded that olive oil consumption is capable to reduce mortality rates and is beneficial in cases with COVID-19 infection. This unique phenomenon may have been related to phytochemical compounds and polyphenol constituents of Turkish olive oil. Further studies are warranted.

Olive Oil Protection Against Covid-19 Infection. Aegean Miracle.

https://www.clinicalnutritionespen.com/article/S2405-4577(22)00993-7/fulltext

Now add Olive Leaf Extract (OLE) as a therapeutic. The results are also impressive. What I find particularly interesting is that OLE use resulted in a significant lowering of the heart rate during a COVID infection. This could also be relevant to those suffering from Long COVID.

Results Of the 150 patients randomized into groups, 141 completed the follow-up and were analyzed. On the fifth day of hospitalization, body temperature (MD=0.34, P<0.001), pulse rate (MD=5.42, P=0.016), respiratory rate (MD=1.66, P=0.001), ESR (MD=13.55, P<0.001), and CRP (MD=15.68, P<0.001) of intervention A were significantly lower than the control group, while oxygen saturation (MD= -1.81, P=0.001) of intervention A was significantly higher than the control group. Furthermore, body temperature (MD=0.30, P=0.001), pulse rate (MD=5.29, P=0.022), respiratory rate (MD=1.41, P=0.006), ESR (MD=14.79, P<0.001), and CRP (MD=16.28, P<0.001) of intervention B were significantly lower than the control group, while oxygen saturation (MD= -2.38, P<0.001) of intervention B was significantly higher than the control group. Conclusion Olive leaf extract can improve the clinical status of the patients and decrease the length of hospitalization.

Efficacy of olive leaves extract on the outcomes of hospitalized covid-19 patients: A randomized, triple-blinded clinical trial

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9617633/

Compounds derived from all parts of the Olive tree have come into focus as a potential therapeutic for those suffering from Long COVID, particularly NeuroCOVID.

As presented herein, the olive tree produces key bioactive compounds with neuroprotective properties that can be proven effective in the management of conditions affected by neuroinflammation and cognitive decline. In the absence of any published benefit of repurposed drugs, investigating the use of high-quality dietary supplements for long COVID is a prudent next step, as they are safe and potentially quite effective [254,276,293,294,295]. Environmentally and economically sustainable procedures could be applied to olive oil processing on an industrial scale [296], yielding high-purity isolates [297] with neuroprotective benefits, as evident by this review and other clinical studies [13,298,299]. The use of Machine learning and NMR in the detection and quantification of phenolic compounds is also promising [170,300]. Given the findings discussed above, it appears that all complex disorders reviewed involve neurovascular inflammation that may benefit from the introduction of Olea europaea L. polyphenols.

Anti-Inflammatory and Neuroprotective Polyphenols Derived from the European Olive Tree, Olea europaea L., in Long COVID and Other Conditions Involving Cognitive Impairment

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/20/11040

In broader terms, the inflammation associated with aging and general Spike exposure may be ameliorated by using Olive tree products. This includes, importantly, treating senescent endothelial cells.

Olive tree by-products have been deeply studied as an invaluable source of bioactive compounds. Several in vitro and in vivo studies showed that olive leaf extract (OLE) has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Here, we wanted to assess the valuable benefits of two less-studied OLE components—3,4-DHPEA-EDA (Oleacin, OC) and 3,4-DHPEA-EA (Oleuropein-Aglycone, OA)—directly purified from OLE using a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable method, in line with the principles of circular economy. OLE, OC and OA were then tested in human cellular models involved in acute and chronic inflammation and in the pathogenesis of viral infections, i.e., lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-treated monocyte/macrophages (THP-1) and endothelial cells (HUVECs), senescent HUVECs and Poly(I:C)-treated small airway epithelial cells (hSAECs). Results showed that OC and OA are efficient in ameliorating almost all of the pro-inflammatory readouts (IL-1β, TNF-α, IL-8, ICAM, VCAM) and reducing the release of IL-6 in all the cellular models. In hSAECs, they also modulate the expression of SOD2, NF-kB and also ACE2 and TMPRSS2, whose expression is required for SARS-CoV-2 virus entry. Overall, these data suggest the usefulness of OLE, OC and OA in controlling or preventing inflammatory responses, in particular those associated with viral respiratory infections and aging.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Olive Leaf Extract and Its Bioactive Compounds Oleacin and Oleuropein-Aglycone on Senescent Endothelial and Small Airway Epithelial Cells

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10451521/

I definitely have a newfound reverence for that bottle of EVOO I reach for most every time I cook. And just another example of how eating REAL FOOD may be one of the best courses of action we can take facing the Spike Protein, disease in general and ageing itself.

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