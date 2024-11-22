DETA-NO inhibits the binding of the recombinant Gamma variant of SARS-CoV-2 spike to A549-ACE2 cells. (A) Cells (5 × 105) were incubated with 2 mM DETA-NO for 15 min, followed by incubation with the indicated concentrations of spike and DETA-NO for another 45 min. The viability was determined by DAPI staining. (B,C) The dose-dependent binding of the Gamma variant of the spike to A549-ACE2 cells was determined by flow cytometry. The results are shown as mean FITC (B) or percentage of binding inhibition (C). (D) Representative histogram plots of the fluorescence of the spike protein bound to the A549-ACE2 cells. The results show the mean ± S.D. of 4 independent experiments (B,C); * p < 0.05 vs. the control condition. ns: not significant.

As we have discussed many times in this Substack, it would appear that preventing the Spike from entering cells and ameliorating inflammation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are paramount in protecting not only one’s organs but also one’s very own genetic code. To that end, I have continuously searched for natural therapies which may assist us. Nature has yet another weapon to add to our prodigious arsenal against this virus and its malevolent protein: Nitric Oxide.

First and foremost, Nitric Oxide is a guardian of the Endothelium.

The vascular endothelium is a monolayer of cells between the vessel lumen and the vascular smooth muscle cells. Nitric oxide (NO) is a soluble gas continuously synthesized from the amino acid L-arginine in endothelial cells by the constitutive calcium-calmodulin-dependent enzyme nitric oxide synthase (NOS). This substance has a wide range of biological properties that maintain vascular homeostasis, including modulation of vascular dilator tone, regulation of local cell growth, and protection of the vessel from injurious consequences of platelets and cells circulating in blood, playing in this way a crucial role in the normal endothelial function.

The Role of Nitric Oxide on Endothelial Function

https://www.eurekaselect.com/article/34239

It should come as no surprise then, that Nitric Oxide deficiency is intimately linked to Spike Protein pathologies.

Low nitric oxide levels can have several negative impacts on overall health. Some potential consequences include: Cardiovascular Disease: Reduced NO production can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications. This is because insufficient NO can lead to constriction of blood vessels, plaque buildup, and inflammation. Diabetes: Nitric oxide deficiency can impair insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, low NO levels may exacerbate complications associated with diabetes, such as impaired blood flow and nerve damage. Neurodegenerative Disorders: NO plays a role in neurotransmission and brain function, and its deficiency can contribute to conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Maintaining healthy NO levels may help prevent or slow the progression of these debilitating disorders. Osteoporosis: Low NO levels can negatively affect bone health, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Nitric oxide is involved in bone remodeling, a process that maintains bone density and strength.

Low Nitric Oxide Symptoms: A Comprehensive Guide on Signs and Solutions for Nitric Oxide Deficiency

https://www.biospherenutrition.co.nz/blogs/nitric-oxide/signs-of-nitric-oxide-deficiency

Yet, not only does Nitric Oxide innately protect our endothelium, preventing the above, it also happens to prevent the Spike Protein from binding ACE2 and entering our cells. This is quite beautiful. Please note the authors also mention how Nitric Oxide may also have additional therapeutic benefits against COVID-19, related to the above discussion.

After that, we focused on the effect of NO donors on the binding of the spike protein. In our study, we have shown that NO inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 spike binding to its receptor ACE2 in a cell line that endogenously expresses ACE2 (HepG2), showing that this impairment would happen in an actual human being. We also observed the inhibition in an epithelial lung cell line (A549), one of the main infection routes of the virus. A combination of both models demonstrates that NO can inhibit viral entry into ACE2-expressing cells in the human lungs, which could hinder SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication. Furthermore, we used Alpha and Gamma variants of the spike protein, showing similar results. Thus, this inhibition seems to be resistant to viral mutations, although the same study should be replicated in novel strains that have recently appeared. These results agree with previous reports where NO was shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 viral entry through ACE2 S-nitrosylation [79] or spike nitration [80]. The most-used therapeutic approaches for COVID-19 include small molecules (i.e., chloroquine, suramin, Paxlovid, remdesivir, etc.) [81] and specific antibodies that prevent the spike–ACE2 interaction [82]. However, although the search for small molecules has reduced their relevance in the field, new developments in the design of antibodies have become the therapeutic option of choice. Nevertheless, therapies are broadly categorized as those targeting the viral infection and those targeting the host response. Interestingly, NO would play both roles, inhibiting the viral entry while ameliorating the host inflammatory state, thrombosis and ARDS. Thus, as NO has been shown to be safe and effective against other pathologies and in COVID-19 clinical trials, it represents a promising therapeutic strategy that is worthy of further investigation.

Potential Beneficial Role of Nitric Oxide in SARS-CoV-2 Infection: Beyond Spike-Binding Inhibition

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/13/11/1301

It was known in 2005 that Nitric Oxide inhibited SARS-CoV replication. Why was this not widely shared?

We found that an organic NO donor, S-nitroso-N-acetylpenicillamine, significantly inhibited the replication cycle of SARS CoV in a concentration-dependent manner. We also show here that NO inhibits viral protein and RNA synthesis. Furthermore, we demonstrate that NO generated by inducible nitric oxide synthase, an enzyme that produces NO, inhibits the SARS CoV replication cycle.

Nitric Oxide Inhibits the Replication Cycle of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (2005)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC544093/

I would also like to share that Nitric Oxide also accelerates clearance of the virus, should you become infected.

Overall, mean SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentrations (6·96 log10 copies/mL in the NONS group and 7·16 log10 copies/mL in the placebo group) were comparable at baseline. Primary endpoint mean treatment difference SARS-CoV-2 RNA change from baseline to the end of treatment (EOT) was -0·52 copies/mL (SE 0·202, 95% CI -0·92 to -0·12; p = 0·010) with NONS compared to placebo. Secondary endpoint assessments demonstrated a greater proportion of patients receiving NONS (82·8%) cleared SARS-CoV-2 (RT-PCR negative) by EOT compared to placebo (66·7%, p = 0·046), with no virus RNA detected a median of four days earlier compared to placebo (three vs seven days; p = 0·044).

SARS-CoV-2 accelerated clearance using a novel nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) treatment: A randomized trial

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(22)00046-4/fulltext

We will continue to build our defenses. However, a word of caution. Nitric Oxide must be used carefully. It can be quite toxic. Please remember that this is a work of medical research and not medical advice. Always discuss supplements and medications with your Primary Care Provider before use.

