Pharmacological Roles of Naringin and Naringenin. NGN and NAR protect against the onset and severity of many human diseases via their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities, inhibition of adhesion molecules, and enhancement of vascular smooth muscle relaxation in the endothelial cells. In (A), Cardioprotective through NO-signaling effects on the smooth muscle cells (B), antiatherogenic by reducing the feasibility of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (C), neuroprotective by maintaining the integrity of the blood-brain barrier (D), antidiabetic via the attenuation of glucose-related inflammation and oxidative damage (E), antiviral by the stimulation of anti-inflammatory molecules, inhibition of spike protein interactions (F), anti-cancer through the inhibition of VEGF, and stimulation of apoptosis.

Early last year I wrote about the potential benefits of Naringin for the treatment of COVID and Long COVID. The focus of the article was on Naringin’s anti-inflammatory abilities, most notably quelling the cytokine storm.

Now that we know that SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein induce the activation of microglia, leading to neuroinflammation and the cognitive impairment found in Long COVID, we are revisiting Naringin and its aglycone form Naringenin (NAR). Naringenin has the ability to switch microglia from the proinflammatory state to their anti-inflammatory state.

The current study indicated that NAR shifted the M1 pro-inflammatory microglia phenotype to the M2 anti-inflammatory M2 microglia state, thus inhibiting microglia-mediated neuroinflammation. In addition, the effects of NAR on microglial polarization was dependent on MAPK signaling, particularly JNK inactivation, as evidenced by the fact that the selective activator of JNK abolished NAR-promoted M2 polarization and further NAR-inhibited microglial activation. Together, this study demonstrated that NAR promoted microglia M1/M2 polarization, thus conferring anti-neuroinflammatory effects via MAPK-dependent inactivation.

Targeting MAPK Pathways by Naringenin Modulates Microglia M1/M2 Polarization in Lipopolysaccharide-Stimulated Cultures

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6336899/

MAPK activation is, indeed, something the Spike Protein does quite well.

Increased protein levels of p38 MAPK was observed in BV-2 microglia stimulated with the spike protein S1 (100 ng/ml), an action that was reduced in the presence of SKF 86,002 (1 µM).

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Glycoprotein S1 Induces Neuroinflammation in BV-2 Microglia

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8551352/

In addition to Naringin ameliorating neuroinflammation, it can also protect the endothelium, making it a very strong ally against the Spike Protein. Most notably it inhibits macrophage infiltration of the endothelium.

NAR has been reported to play a significant role in the modulation of endothelial cells in animal studies. For instance, reduced vascular fatty streak arrangement and macrophage infiltration were observed in cholesterol-fed rabbits, that had a daily intake of 500 mg/kg NAR supplements. NAR exhibited anti-atherogenic activity via the reduction of ICAM-1 expression in high cholesterol-fed rabbits [92]. When combined, NGN and NAR reduced the expression of aortic VCAM-1 and prevented atherosclerosis in diet-induced hypercholesterolemia in mice [93]. Further, NGN inhibited left ventricular hypertrophy via the downregulation of the Angiotensin-converting enzyme in hypertensive rats [94]. YAP-Yes associated protein is important in endothelial cell activation and vascular inflammation [95]; NAR prevented ox-LDL-induced endothelial apoptosis and injury in human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) via the downregulation of the Hippo-YAP pathway [96]. Naringin reduced dysfunctional endothelium in a rat model fed 100 mg/kg per day of fructose. Increased aortic expression of and phosphorylated levels of eNOS were similar features of this treatment [97]. More recently, NAR has been shown to preserve the endothelium by ameliorating pulmonary endothelial permeability and attenuating inflammation in a LPS/cigarette smoke-induced mice [98].

The protective roles of citrus flavonoids, naringenin, and naringin on endothelial cell dysfunction in diseases

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844023043748

If you have the time, I highly recommend reading the entire above referenced article. NAR is beneficial in treating and preventing many diseases and conditions. It possesses a cornucopia of healing properties.

There is one more property of Naringenin which I would like to discuss. It is able to strongly bind Spike, thereby preventing its entry into cells.

However, the ZINC000045789238-spike complex (naringenin-4'-O glucuronide) was the only one that simultaneously had minus signal (-) MM/PBSA and MM/GBSA binding free energy values (-3.74 kcal/mol and −15.65 kcal/mol, respectively), indicating favorable binding. This ligand (naringenin-4'-O glucuronide) was also the one that produced the highest number of hydrogen bonds in the entire dynamic period (average = 4601 bonds per nanosecond). Six mutant amino acid residues formed these hydrogen bonds from the RBD region of S1 in the Omicron variant: Asn417, Ser494, Ser496, Arg403, Arg408, and His505. Naringenin-4'-O-glucuronide showed promising results as a potential drug candidate against COVID-19. In vitro and preclinical studies are needed to confirm these findings.

Naringenin-4'-glucuronide as a new drug candidate against the COVID-19 Omicron variant: a study based on molecular docking, molecular dynamics, MM/PBSA and MM/GBSA

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/07391102.2023.2229446

Given the extent to which the Spike Protein damages the brain and its vasculature, Naringin has the potential to ameliorate much of the impact. Perhaps it may even reverse damage which has been done. Of course, as with any medicine or supplement, always consult your Primary Care Provider before use.

It has been an overall warm, sunny and actual Spring-like week. Flowers are blooming everywhere and their scent is invigorating. Walks along the shores of Lake Champlain beckon! Thank you, as always, for your dialogue, readership and support. Please have a blessed and hopeful weekend.