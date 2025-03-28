Effects of mol-miRs treatment on Epithelial to Mesenchymal transition.

Last year we discussed how Moringa inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2 and binding of the Spike Protein. Now after additional study, we will discuss how we have yet another example of a nutraceutical with multiple therapeutic benefits in treating those with COVID/Long COVID and Spike Protein injury/disease. Moringa impresses yet again. Moringa has been shown to reduce the ability of cells to induce fibrosis and of becoming malignant.

First, a brief recap of what Moringa is, for those who are new to the Substack.

Moringa oleifera is a fast-growing, drought-resistant tree of the family Moringaceae, native to the Indian subcontinent and used extensively in South and Southeast Asia. Common names include moringa, drumstick tree (from the long, slender, triangular seed-pods), horseradish tree (from the taste of the roots, which resembles horseradish), or malunggay (as known in maritime or archipelagic areas in Asia). It is widely cultivated for its young seed pods and leaves, used as vegetables and for traditional herbal medicine. It is also used for water purification. Although listed as an invasive species in several countries, M. oleifera has "not been observed invading intact habitats or displacing native flora", so "should be regarded at present as a widely cultivated species with low invasive potential."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moringa_oleifera

One of the most serious consequences of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein is the development of fibrosis. In particular, the observed development of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is quite worrisome. The Spike Protein induces this by causing cells to transition into a fibrotic-capable state through a process known as Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition.

Lung epithelial cells (BEAS-2B) and fibroblasts (MRC-5) were treated with the spike protein, then inflammatory and EMT phenotypes were detected by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, Transwell, and western blot assays. RNA-sequence and bioinformatic analyses were performed to identify dysregulated genes. The roles of the candidate genes were further investigated. The results showed that treatment with 1,000 ng/mL of spike protein in two lung cell lines caused increased levels of IL-6, TNF-α, CXCL1, and CXCL3, and the occurrence of EMT.

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 induces inflammation and EMT of lung epithelial cells and fibroblasts through the upregulation of GADD45A

https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/med-2023-0779/html

Also, please note above that the Spike Protein induces the overexpression of tumorigenic cytokines, such as IL-6.

IL-6 signaling plays a prominent role in tumorigenesis and metastasis. The IL-6 signaling pathway was discovered 50 years ago and yet we continue to identify novel features of this complex circuitry as it pertains to tumor biology. This cytokine regulates the proliferation, migration, activation, morphology, metabolic state of virtually all cells that partake in cancer formation and progression.

The IL-6 feed-forward loop: A driver of tumorigenesis

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1044532314000086

This is where Moringa comes into the picture. Moringa can help the body defend from the Spike Protein’s attacks on both the carcinogenic and fibrotic fronts.

Moringa helps to prevent cells from transitioning into their pro-fibrotic state. This could be very important for those with Long COVID and Spike Protein injury/disease. It may also be an important preventative measure if one is coerced into being exposed to the Spike Protein.

Moringa is able to reduce EMT in an extremely fascinating way. Moringa actually modulates the proteins involved EMT biological processes. It does this by restoring lost regulatory activity.

Specific human microRNAs (miRNAs; miRs) involved in these tumorigenic processes have been identified, becoming important diagnostic and prognostic markers, and even potential therapeutic targets. In parallel, different studies have also shown that plant miRNAs can mediate a cross-kingdom regulation (CKR) of mammalian genes and modulate host's gene expression under pathological conditions, restoring the regulatory activity of endogenous miRNAs lost in cancer. In our previous studies, the miRNome from Moringa oleifera Lam. (henceforth moringa or mol) has been sequenced, showing the presence of several conserved miRNAs in the plant kingdom, whose ability to differentially regulate proliferation and apoptosis in healthy and cancer cells has been demonstrated. Furthermore, the effects of mol-miR treatment on tumorigenesis and EMT have been proved in liver tumour cells. According to these premises, we here investigated the proteomic profile of CC-derived HeLa cells exposed to a mol-miRNA pool, demonstrating the down-representation of specific factors involved in tumorigenesis. The treatment with plant miRs was able to modulate proteins involved in several biological processes linked to EMT.

Exposure to Moringa oleifera microRNAs induces proteomic changes linked to tumorigenesis and epithelial-mesenchymal transition in HeLa cells

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667394023000114

Moringa can assist us in preventing possible Spike-induced cancers by downregulation of IL-6 and other tumorigenic cytokines.

Groups supplemented with 10%, and 20% MO showed a reduction in proinflammatory cytokines in serum (MCP-1, IL-6, TNF-α) compared to the AOM/DSS control. Treatment with 10% MO induced differential expression of 65 genes in colon tissue such as IL-2, IL-6, TNF, IL-1ß, and INF-γ. MO downregulated proinflammatory mediators showing chemopreventive properties against inflammatory response and colon carcinogenesis.

Moringa oleifera leaves alleviated inflammation through downregulation of IL-2, IL-6, and TNF-α in a colitis-associated colorectal cancer model

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0963996921002179

I am also impressed with the safety of Moringa when used correctly.

Each group consisted of five rats. Blood was sampled after 48 h and 14 days and examined biochemically and haematologically for acute toxicity. Experiment 1 showed that Moringa oleifera was cytotoxic at 20mg/mL. In experiment 2, PCEMN/NCEMN ratios were: negative control=2.087; LD=1.849; HD=1.397; positive control=1.257. Statistically, LD and HD ratios were significant (p=0.020). Experiment 3 showed that hepatonephro-toxicity was nil with no abnormal haematology results. Genotoxicity results have hitherto not been shown. Moringa oleifera is genotoxic at supra-supplementation levels of 3,000 mg/kg b.wt. However, intake is safe at levels ≤ 1,000 mg/kg b.wt.

Toxicity potentials of the nutraceutical Moringa oleifera at supra-supplementation levels

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22101359/

Moringa use may help those suffering from Long COVID/Spike Protein injury and disease by treating/preventing fibrosis and reducing cytokine levels. I encourage those with labs to perform studies and for clinicians to consider it as an adjunct treatment for their patients.

Of course, as with any supplement or medication, always consult your Primary Care Provider before use.

The warmth of the early Spring sun inspires me. I always look forward to learning. It is especially nice to be able to do so in the sun, while simultaneously generating our good old friend Vitamin D. I hope everyone has a warm (if not also sunny), blessed and relaxing weekend. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialog and support.