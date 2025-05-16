mRNA expression of ACE2 (A) and TMPRSS2 (B) in NCI-H292 cells. Cells were treated with LPS 10 μg/mL for 1 h, and with MGF 20 μg/mL for 24 h. * p < 0.05; ** p < 0.01; *** p < 0.001.

The Mango is a very fascinating fruit which has been revered for its medicinal qualities throughout history. It is important in ancient Ayurvedic medicine, for example.

In Ayurveda, the mango is celebrated for its ability to nourish and invigorate the body. Classified as sweet and heating, mangoes are particularly beneficial in balancing Vata and Pitta doshas, while Kapha individuals should enjoy them in moderation due to their sweet nature. Beyond the fruit, every part of the mango tree – the bark, leaves, and seeds – finds utility in Ayurvedic remedies, each addressing different aspects of health and vitality.

The Mango Marvel: 6 Ayurvedic Home Remedies

https://ayutherapy.com/news/6-ayurvedic-mango-remedies/

In our modern scientific era, the Mango has also proven its medicinal worth.

In particular, the present study summarised the most accurate evidence of the multifaceted actions of mango and its phytochemicals that have received a great deal of attention because of their beneficial potential in counteracting either the pro-inflammatory molecules or ROS production associated to human pathologies, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, aging, and neurodegenerative disorders.

The reported investigations were also compared to those known for Sicilian mango fruit. A better characterisation of phytocompounds found in Sicilian mango in comparison to those of tropical areas, as well as a broader analysis of their properties, could improve our knowledge of their biochemical activity and achieve the production of phytopharmaceuticals to associate with the most common therapies for some human disease treatments.

With regard to the bio-agronomic aspect, the acquisition of more information about mango’s potential, as well as the development of new supply chain strategies, could be of relevance for the Sicilian agricultural system.

Multifaceted Health Benefits of Mangifera indica L. (Mango): The Inestimable Value of Orchards Recently Planted in Sicilian Rural Areas

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5452255/

Fortunately, the Mango also appears to show great promise in treating and preventing SARS-CoV-2, Long COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury. The most fascinating aspect of the Mango, for me, is its ability to improve the microvasculature. This, of course, is paramount when dealing with the Spike Protein. Mango powder has been shown to improve Endothelial function and microcirculation as well as lowering HbA1c levels.

Here, long-term effects on microcirculation and glucose metabolism were investigated in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, 3-arm parallel-design study in healthy individuals. A daily dose of 100 mg or 300 mg of the fruit powder was compared to placebo after supplementation for 4 weeks. Microcirculation and endothelial function were assessed by the Oxygen-to-see System and pulse amplitude tonometry, respectively. Glucose metabolism was assessed under fasting and postprandial conditions by capillary glucose and HbA1c values.Microcirculatory reactive hyperemia flow increased, especially in the 100 mg group (p = 0.025). The 300 mg of the M. indica fruit preparation reduced postprandial glucose levels by trend if compared to placebo (p = 0.0535) accompanied by significantly lower HbA1c values compared to baseline. Furthermore, 300 mg intake significantly improved postprandial endothelial function in individuals with decreased endothelial function after high-dose glucose intake (p = 0.0408; n = 11).In conclusion, the study suggests moderate beneficial effects of M. indica fruit preparation on microcirculation, endothelial function, and glucose metabolism.

Effects of Mangifera indica (Careless) on Microcirculation and Glucose Metabolism in Healthy Volunteers

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28187466/

A compound found in Mango, Mangiferin, is able to not only reduce SARS-CoV-2 LPS induced inflammation, but also expression of its entry vehicles, ACE2 and TMPRSS2.

As shown in Figure 2, the exposure to LPS was able to induce the gene expression of the markers closely related to inflammation, such as interleukin 6 (IL-6), prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase (COX-2), heme oxygenase 1 (HO-1), tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1). Due to the post-treatment with MGF, the expression of such genes was significantly reduced.

In order to evaluate the efficacy of MGF on the expression of the main factors that contribute to the virulence of SARS-CoV-2 and pathogenesis of coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19), angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and trans-membrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2), changes in their mRNA levels were measured following the treatments (Figure 3, above). The data showed that LPS was able to markedly induce both ACE2 and TMPRSS2 levels, whereas the combination with MGF significantly reduced their expression: in particular, the ACE2 levels were halved, while TMPRSS2 expression was decreased to the control level.

Effects of Mangiferin on LPS-Induced Inflammation and SARS-CoV-2 Viral Adsorption in Human Lung Cells

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9788116/

When secondary metabolites and derivatives of the Mango were examined, they were able to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication via its Mpro.

Chemical studies of Mangifera indica twigs yielded two compounds, identified as taraxerol (1) and methyl gallate (2). The galloyl moiety was suggested as a potential scaffold that can interfere with proteases by previous biological investigations on SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) inhibitors in combination with docking studies. Therefore, a series of 13 gallate esters were prepared by treating gallic acid with natural and non-natural alcohols. Their inhibitory effects were evaluated against Mpro and NS2B/NS3 of Zika and Dengue viruses. Among the obtained compounds, 2e and 2i were the most potent against Mpro with IC50 values of 2.60 and 4.0 μM, respectively.

Inhibitory Effects of Mangifera indica Secondary Metabolites and Their Synthetic Derivatives against SARS-CoV-2 Mpro and NS2B/NS3 (ZIKV and DENV-2)

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsomega.4c07148

Again, as with previous Nutriceuticals. it is my hope that this information will inspire research institutes to conduct studies with Mango powder and for clinicians to consider Mango powder as an adjunct therapy for those with Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury.

Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. It is a glorious Spring day here in northern Vermont and I am looking forward to generating some Vitamin D while walking along the waterfront in Burlington.