This diagram demonstrates the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into the cell, as well as potential lycopene-based prevention measures (Cantuti-Castelvetri et al. 2020; Haslberger et al. 2020; Raha et al. 2020)

The subject of this week’s Friday Hope is actually a pigment. And one that has potent antioxidant activity. Indeed, its antioxidant potency is prodigious.

Lycopene, a fat-soluble carotenoid, is one of the most abundant and important carotenoids [4]. It has potent antioxidant activity [5]. This carotenoid, a bioactive organic pigment, is found in pink grapefruit, papaya, guava, apricot, watermelon, and vegetables but is highly concentrated in tomatoes and tomato-derived products [6]. It has been reported to be one of the strongest antioxidants among carotenoids [7]. As one of the most potent antioxidants, its capacity to neutralise singlet oxygen is double that of β-carotene, ten times greater than that of α-tocopherol, and one hundred and twenty-five times more effective than glutathione [5]. Lycopene, isolated from Lycopersicum esculentum (tomato) in 1903, was named after the fruit from which it was isolated [8]. More than 85% of the lycopene in the diet is derived from tomatoes and tomato-based products [8]. In addition to fruits and vegetables, lycopene is also found in some food ingredients, as shown in Table 1 [9, 10]. While overall tomatoes are a good source of lycopene, research has demonstrated that different tomato and other fruit varieties have different lycopene content [7]. In addition to varietal differences, the microenvironment in which the tomato and or other lycopene-containing fruit are grown, for example, temperature, humidity, edaphic conditions, and fruit maturity status at harvest also influence lycopene content [11]. Where the soil microbiome has favourable microbes, a 36% increase in lycopene has been reported [11].

Lycopene: A Potent Antioxidant with Multiple Health Benefits

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11179732/

Of the multiple health benefits that Lycopene possesses, several may be quite useful in combating the effects of the Spike Protein. Namely, reducing the inflammation, endothelial dysfunction and oxidative stress it induces in Acute and Long COVID and treating the fibrosis that may result from either.

First, let’s examine the results of Lycopene’s use in treating inflammation, especially cytokines IL-6, TNF-a, and the NF-κB pathway, all of which are well known to be upregulated by the Spike Protein.

The inflammatory response was triggered by ATR (atrazine), which increased NO (nitric oxide) generation and caused heart injury. By regulating NO (nitric oxide) and NOS (nitric oxide synthase) generating systems and inhibiting the TRAF6-NF-κB pathway, supplement lycopene dramatically reduces heart damage (Li et al. 2017). Lycopene suppresses the production of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines in macrophages (Lee et al. 2012; Marcotorchino et al. 2012). Lycopene improved blood cell and hepatic lipid function, boosted high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, reduced TNF-α and malondialdehyde, and increased hepatic antioxidant activity (Róvero Costa et al. 2019). Lycopene’s anti-inflammatory actions are mediated via a reduction in TNF-α, NO, and IL-6 release, which leads to a reduction in uveal inflammation. Lycopene’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties may make it useful in the treatment of eye inflammation (Göncü et al. 2016). Lycopene’s anti-inflammatory properties were linked to an M2-dominant phenotype in adipose and hepatic macrophages. Lycopene reduced HFD-stimulated insulin resistance and inflammation in epididymal white adipose tissues and the liver by easing M2-dominant polarization in adipose tissue macrophages (Chen et al. 2019). Interleukin-1, Interleukin-6, and NF-κB-p65 expression were downregulated in the PA control, but Interleukine-10 expression was elevated owing to lycopene therapy. Lycopene normalized severe brain vacuolation was seen in the histopathology of PA control rats (Ugbaja et al. 2021). Lycopene possesses anti-obesity and anti-diabetic properties in a variety of organs and tissues, including adipose tissue, liver, kidney, pancreas, brain, ovaries, stomach, and eyes. Several studies have revealed that lycopene consumption has antioxidant properties as well as immunological and inflammatory functions (Agarwal and Rao 2000; Zhao et al. 2020; Zou et al. 2013).

Lycopene: a therapeutic strategy against coronavirus disease 19 (COVID- 19)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10787-022-01061-4

Next, Lycopene shows ameliorative effects on endothelial dysfunction by reducing oxidative stress. This reduction happening as Lycopene attenuates the overexpression of iNOS, the expression of which the Spike Protein induces.

These results showed the ameliorative effect of lycopene on diabetes-related endothelial dysfunction. Endothelial dysfunction is a common feature in diabetes characterized by an imbalance between NO and ROS (CitationSchäfer et al., 2008). The underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms associated with diabetes-related endothelial dysfunction include increased breakdown of NO due to augmented production of O2− and an imbalance between reactive oxygen/nitrogen species production and disposal within the microenvironment of the vessels (CitationSena et al., 2008). Thus, antioxidants with singlet-oxygen-scavenging capacity might attenuate endothelial dysfunction through increasing NO production in aortic endothelial cells. In accordance with this hypothesis, we found that lycopene dose-dependently ameliorated diabetes-related endothelial dysfunction in parallel with an increased aortic NO levels. The present study also demonstrated lycopene could dose-dependently attenuate the overexpression of iNOS. iNOS is activated to produce NO and O2− (CitationBardell and MacLeod, 2001). The direct inactivation of NO by O2− could generate the highly reactive molecules and trigger a cascade of events responsible for the pathogenesis of endothelial dysfunction, including endothelium apoptosis and NOS uncoupling (CitationMaritim et al., 2003; CitationQian et al., 2010). Thus, lycopene treatment at varying doses attenuated endothelial dysfunction might also be due to its iNOS inhibitory potential.

Lycopene attenuates endothelial dysfunction in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats by reducing oxidative stress

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.3109/13880209.2011.574707?url_ver=Z39.88-2003

The third Spike-related therapeutic benefit of Lycopene I would like to discuss is its ability to slow renal fibrosis. This may translate into benefits for those suffering from Spike-induced fibrosis as the Spike induces the activation and expression of various SMAD proteins.

This study showed that LYC intervention was able to activate autophagy and slow AAI-induced renal fibrosis. The main mechanism is that LYC activates mitophagy by inhibiting the AKT signaling pathway. LYC promoted the generation of autophagosomes and then induces phagocytosis of injured mitochondria, ultimately maintaining tubular epithelial cell homeostasis, and inhibits the transduction of SMAD2 and SMAD3 signaling pathways. Our data provide a novel therapeutic idea for targeting to regulate mitophagy to ameliorate CKD. LYC is expected to be a protective agent against chronic drug-induced renal fibrosis.

LYC inhibits the AKT signaling pathway to activate autophagy and ameliorate TGFB-induced renal fibrosis

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11135866/#s0003

The best way to consume Lycopene is by eating cooked tomatoes paired with a healthy fat source, such as olive oil. So, I will be having Chicken Marengo this weekend for Sunday Dinner. I highly recommend it. It is a wonderful, relatively easy dish to make on a Sunday afternoon. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. And, as always, I cannot do this without you. Please have a blessed weekend.

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