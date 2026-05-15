WMC Research

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
1h

In other news Walter is going to make a cooking channel. Chicken Marengo will be the 1st recipe he will demonstrate. Bon appetite !

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A.Life's avatar
A.Life
3h

Walter

See latest on what we have - www.archaealife.com Talking with several research labs to help with additional testing. Raising angel funding to make things ramp up. The topical gel is available.

Cheers!

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