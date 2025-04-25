Given the rising concern of the amyloidogenic nature of the Spike Protein, I began to research natural therapeutics which may be able to ameliorate this highly pathological aspect of the Spike Protein. In the Ayurvedic preparation Lasunadya Ghrita (LG), we may have found a great ally.

Lasunadya Ghrita is, indeed, a fascinating preparation. It is based on its namesake ingredients: Garlic and Ghee. Because of Garlic’s potential for neuronal protection, and the ROS modulating/anti-inflammatory effects of other ingredients, LG caught the eye of researchers looking into Alzheimer’s (AD) treatment.

Lasunadya Ghrita (LG) (Scheme 1B), an Ayurveda formulation, has lasun (garlic) and ghrita (clarified butter) as its primary components and is used in psychiatric disorders in Ayurvedic therapeutic practices [36]. Therefore, LG, which is used to treat gut dysregulation and mental illnesses was considered for treating AD [36]. Furthermore, garlic (Allium sativum) extract, with its potent antioxidant activity, exhibits significant potential in protecting neurons, preventing cognitive decline, enhancing learning and memory, along with reduction of ischemia or reperfusion-related neuronal death [37,38]. Honey, containing carbohydrates and polyphenols acts as a natural antioxidant by quenching biological reactive oxygen species (ROS), thereby protecting neurons from oxidative damage, promoting regeneration, and modulating signaling pathways [39,40]. Additionally, the aqueous extract of Haritaki (Terminalia chebula Retz), enriched with hydrolyzable tannins and phenolic compounds, exhibits acetylcholinesterase inhibitory (AChEI) activities, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects [41].

Enhancing amyloid beta inhibition and disintegration by natural compounds: A study utilizing spectroscopy, microscopy and cell biology

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0301462224001200

Garlic, on its own, has the ability to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection and even completely destroy its genome. However, the cultivar of Garlic matters.

A) Undiluted garlic juice samples (n = 4) were spiked with SARS-CoV-2 inoculum, then 30 min later aliquots processed in quadruplicate via TCID50 assay, then examined for virus-induced CPE 3d later. Samples of supernatant from each well were then taken and re-passaged on Vero cells, then a further 3d later, presence of CPE microscopically detected and infectious titre recorded. (B) Repeat of (A) using garlic juice preparations that had been stored at 4 °C for 20 days (n = 3). (C) Quantitative RT-PCR detection of intact E gene present in RNA extractions taken at the same time as samples evaluated for infectious titre for B). ***p < 0.001 compared to the saline control, one way ANOVA Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

To assess the impact of different garlic juice varieties, we conducted repeated SARS-CoV-2 inhibition assays using freshly extracted juice from the bulb. We found that two of the juice preparations, AGJ31175 and AGJ31150 were able to significantly reduce the infectious titre of SARS-CoV-2, which was maintained after a second passage of the samples in Vero cells (Fig. 4A). To confirm findings, a second batch of garlic juice extracts was provided and the reduction in infectious SARS-CoV-2 titre was maintained (data not shown). To test potential longevity of the activity of the garlic juice extract against SARS-CoV-2, using the second batch of juices supplied, the effective preparations, AGJ31175 and AGJ31150, along with an ineffective juice preparation (AGJ56175) were stored at 4 °C for 20 days. We then repeated the SARS-CoV-2 inhibition assay, this time also extracting viral RNA from the incubation mixtures at the time of sampling for TCID50 assay. We found both juice preparations, AGJ31175 and AGJ31150 maintained their ability to significantly reduce the infectious titre of SARS-CoV-2 compared to the saline control (Fig. 4B). Examination of the SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNA present in these samples via qRT-PCR revealed a significantly reduced amount of detectable E-gene compared to the saline control (Fig. 4C), indicating potential complete destruction of the virion genome.

Inhibitory effects of SARS-CoV-2 penetration of host cells by garlic oil and juice extract are cultivar specific

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464624003955

Another ingredient of Lasunadya Ghrita has been shown to be effective in treating COVID itself. That is Black myrobalan.

The active ingredients of black myrobalan are terpenoids, carotenoids, flavonoids, alkaloids, tannins, and glycosides [24]. In studies, this plant has been mentioned as a rich flavonoid plant [25]. While we did not have the opportunity of chemical constituent compounds analysis of herbs, previous administrations of black myrobalan were shown to be safe in humans. AyuFlex herbal, manufactured by Natreon Inc., New Jersey, USA, is a US FDA approved black myrobalan supplement [26]. Black myrobalan has antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial activity due to containing a variety of molecules. Molecules in this plant are gallic acid and 3-glycol glucose molecules that inhibit the process of HIV-1 integration [27-29], and thus prevent viral infection without any side effects. Black myrobalan extract is effective in inhibiting the division of cytomegalovirus and is useful in people with immune deficiencies. The proposed combination of Sugarcane, Black Myrobalan, and Mastic seems to be effective in the symptom treatment and reducing the length of hospitalization in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, its safety was confirmed. Its application as a supplementary medication in COVID-19 treatment should be studied in more powered studies.

Safety and Efficacy of Popular Iranian Herbal Cold Remedy for COVID-19: A Randomized Clinical Trial in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Cases

https://www.jmchemsci.com/article_163780_1520eaa6244be3309fa28ef5f360a61f.pdf

Now we arrive at the potential for LG to be a stellar player in treating COVID, Long COVID and Spike Protein injury/disease. LG has the ability to prevent the aggregation of and to disintegrate amyloid beta aggregates.

Amyloid proteins and peptides play a pivotal role in the etiology of various neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD). Synthetically designed small molecules/ peptides/ peptidomimetics show promise towards inhibition of various kinds of amyloidosis. However, exploration of compounds isolated from natural extracts having such potential is lacking. Herein, we have investigated the repurposing of a traditional Indian medicine Lasunadya Ghrita (LG) in AD. LG is traditionally used to treat gut dysregulation and mental illnesses. Various extracts of LG were obtained, characterized, and analyzed for inhibition of Aβ aggregation. Biophysical studies show that the water extract of LG (LGWE) is more potent in inhibiting Aβ peptide aggregation and defibrillation of Aβ40/Aβ42 aggregates.

This is new. I cannot find any studies, or even anecdotal evidence, where LG has been trialed or used as a treatment for anything related to SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. Furthermore, LG appears to be a very safe preparation. It is my hope that clinicians and institutions will initiate trials using LG in the context of SARS-CoV-2. Of course, this is medical research and not medical advice. Please consult your Primary Care Provider before using any supplement or medication.

I am very inspired by the prospect of LG becoming a potential major player in healing those suffering from Long COVID and/or Spike Protein disease/injury. I wish everyone a peaceful, contemplative and blessed early Spring weekend. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. You keep me going. It is an honor to share my work with you.