Role of l-glutamine (Gln)-derived ammonia (NH3) in stimulating endothelial cell heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) gene expression and maintaining vascular homeostasis. Gln is metabolized by glutaminase-1 (GLS1) to form the gas NH3. NH3 stimulates the production of mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (ROS) which causes the activation and translocation of NF-E2-related factor-2 transcription factor (Nrf2) into the nucleus, where it binds to the antioxidant responsive element (ARE) in the promoter region of the gene to trigger HO-1 transcription. HO-1 catalyzes the conversion of heme to carbon monoxide (CO) and biliverdin, the latter being rapidly metabolized to bilirubin by biliverdin reductase (BR). CO and the bile pigments (biliverdin and bilirubin) promote vascular homeostasis by inhibiting apoptosis, oxidative stress, inflammation, arterial tone, and vascular smooth muscle cell (SMC) proliferation and migration.

Today we will discuss the benefits of the most abundant amino acid in plasma in relation to SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. That amino acid is Glutamine. It is mostly known for its ability to improve gut health. In particular, it helps ameliorate leaky gut and reduce intestinal inflammation.

Studies investigating the effects of glutamine supplementation on the severity of gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with IBS are scarce. In line with our study, Zhou et al. (21) found that oral glutamine supplementation normalized intestinal permeability and improved gastrointestinal symptoms in post-infectious IBS. In this study, the patients did not receive dietary advice, so the changes in IBS symptoms were less than our study. Moreover, recent studies have reported the potential role of intestinal microbiota in the pathophysiology of IBS (36–38). For instance, gut microbiota can affect motor function, hypersensitivity, and immune activity in the gut (resulting in low-grade inflammation), leading to the development of IBS or the exacerbation of gastrointestinal symptoms (37, 39). A recent review of clinical, in vitro, and in vivo studies reported that glutamine affects gut microbiota community and composition through several mechanisms. Therefore, it can be used to manage some conditions such as bacterial translocation, inflammation, and constipation (18).

Glutamine Supplementation Enhances the Effects of a Low FODMAP Diet in Irritable Bowel Syndrome Management

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2021.746703/full

This is important as the Spike Protein induces intestinal barrier dysfunction.

In this study, we uncovered the low expression and protective role of CEACAM5 in intestinal barrier dysfunction induced by SARS-Cov-2 spike. CEACAM5 acted as a protective protein in maintaining intestinal barrier homeostasis in normal physiological states through binding to Galectin-9 and inhibiting Galectin-9 expression and promoting PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathways activation in CD4+ T cells. Therefore, when the expression of CEACAM5 is reduced after the stimulation with SARS-Cov-2 spike, its protective effect on intestinal barrier homeostasis is also reduced. Thus reduced CEACAM5 protein expression in enterocytes could increase Galectin-9 protein expression and inhibit PI3K/Akt/ mTOR pathways in CD4+ T cells. Then inflammatory factors released and increased apoptosis of CD4+ T cells happened and eventually intestinal barrier dysfunction developed.

SARS-Cov-2 spike induces intestinal barrier dysfunction through the interaction between CEACAM5 and Galectin-9

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1303356/full

When looking at COVID infection, itself, Glutamine is almost certainly a beneficial supplement to employ.

The benefit of exogenous glutamine administration for oxidative stress in surgery and critical care patients is well documented in the literature. Exogenous glutamine treatment will likely increase antioxidant reserve and modulate the excessive inflammatory process reported in moderate to severe COVID-19 infection [37]. Therapeutic doses of oral or parenteral glutamine between 0.3-0.75 g/kg body weight improved clinical outcome of surgical and intensive care patients [21,23,38]. These doses can be adopted for COVID-19 patients. Prophylactic glutamine treatment has also been employed in different conditions and may also be beneficial in some COVID-19 patients [6,34,37,39].

Overview of the Rationale for L-Glutamine Treatment in Moderate-Severe COVID-19 Infection

https://www.clinmedjournals.org/articles/jide/journal-of-infectious-diseases-and-epidemiology-jide-7-187.php?jid=jide

Now we have an understanding of how L-Glutamine can help us in preventing and treating certain diseases and conditions induced and/or exacerbated by SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. However, there are additional benefits to supplementing with L-Glutamine. L-Glutamine is a powerhouse when it comes to putting the brakes on the diseases of aging. Of course, we are all very well aware of how the Spike Protein induces all Nine Hallmarks of Aging.

Glutamine suppresses the NF-kB inflammatory pathway, which, when activated, is one of the inducers/progressors of chronic disease. It also attenuates weight gain, which is another deleterious effect of aging.

Increased glutamine levels can inhibit fatty acid oxidation, decrease plasma glucose, and attenuate weight gain in mice prone to obesity [146]. A mitochondrial glutamine transport activity has been characterized, but its molecular identity is still unknown [147]. Following prolonged exercise by athletes supplemented with glutamine, an increased T-helper/T-suppressor cell ratio was measured, which corresponded with a decrease in the rate of infection [148]. Glutamine regulates the expression of genes involved with cellular proliferation and survival, as well as decreases the expression of pro-inflammatory genes such as NFҠβ [149]. Supplementation with glutamine increased the levels of anti-inflammatory monocytes and regulatory T lymphocytes in the serum of diabetic mice contributing to enhanced muscle regeneration following limb ischemia [150].

Furthermore, it offers protection against neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s.

Glutamine levels and glutamine synthetase activity are decreased in Alzheimer's disease brain, but glutamine synthetase was increased in a fraction of hippocampal neurons where it can play a maladaptive, cytotoxic role when glutamine levels are low [156]. Consistent with this, glutamine supplementation was shown to protect against Alzheimer's amyloid-beta toxicity in cultured neurons [157].

Amino acids in the regulation of aging and aging-related diseases

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468501119300082

Glutamine offers us much in terms of prevention of and treatment for conditions related to and including SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. It is my hope that Glutamine may also help those suffering from Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury. Of course, always check with your Primary Care Provider before using any medication or supplement.

