Schematic of the blockade of the SARS-CoV-2 spike S1 RBD:ACE2 receptor interaction by KC.

Nature has yet another weapon we may add to our arsenal for combating SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein. This is the flavone Kuwanon C (KC), which can be found in members of the Mulberry family.

What is Kuwanon C?

Natural products provide valuable building blocks for new antiviral-agent development or prevention of viruses [9,10]. In addition, Natural products can be a safe and cost-effective strategy to protect against various viral infections [11,12]. Morus alba L., commonly known as the mulberry plant, has been used as a food source for jams, vinegars, juices, and wines. It is also a traditional medicine with hypoglycemic, hypolipidemic, anti-inflammatory, antiatherogenic, fever-reducing, blood pressure-lowering, and antioxidant efficacies [13,14,15,16,17,18]. The antiviral efficacy of M. alba L. against herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1), influenza virus, and human norovirus (hCoV-229E) has been reported [19,20,21]. Kuwanon C (KC) is a flavone with two isopentenyl groups at positions 3 and 8, which was isolated from the root barks of M. alba L. [22]. KC has been reported to have a variety of biological activities, such as antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, tyrosinase inhibitory, antioxidant, neuroprotective, and anti-inflammatory effects [19,23,24,25,26,27,28].

Mulberry Component Kuwanon C Exerts Potent Therapeutic Efficacy In Vitro against COVID-19 by Blocking the SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 RBD:ACE2 Receptor Interaction

Reading the title of the above referenced article, you may surmise the first benefit of Kuwanon C we will discuss. It blocks the Spike Protein from binding to our cells.

The binding of the spike S1 RBD to the ACE2 receptor is a crucial step in the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into cells. Using competitive ELISA, we examined the inhibitory efficacy of the molecular binding between the spike S1 RBD and the ACE2 receptor in the presence of KC. A neutralizing antibody against spike S1 RBD was used as the positive control. Reduced chemiluminescence was observed by an increase in the positive control spike S1 neutralizing antibody, showing that the spike S1 neutralizing antibody very efficiently blocked the binding of the ACE2 receptor to the spike S1 RBD coated on a plate (Figure 1A). KC treatment also blocked the spike S1 RBD:ACE2 receptor interaction in a dose-dependent manner, with an IC50 of 91.4 µM, at doses up to 100 µM (Figure 1B). We then investigated the binding affinity of KC for the spike S1 RBD and the ACE2 receptor using the BLItz system, and found that KC had equilibrium dissociation constants (KD) of 5.03 × 10−4 M for the spike S1 RBD and 8.11 × 10−4 M for the ACE2 receptor.

Of course, preventing the Spike Protein from accessing our cells is paramount in preventing its deleterious effects.

There are additional benefits that KC offers in relation to the ill effects that SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein may induce. SARS-CoV-2 and the Spike Protein have been shown to possess the ability to be oncogenic. KC demonstrates properties that inhibit tumor proliferation.

We assessed the antitumor effects of kuwanon C using various experimental techniques, including cell proliferation assay, wound healing assays, EdU 488 proliferation assay, mitochondrial membrane potential assay, ROS level assay, cell cycle, apoptosis analysis, and studies on kuwanon C target sites and molecular docking. The results revealed that kuwanon C significantly impacted the cell cycle progression of HeLa cells, disrupted their mitochondrial membrane potential, and induced a substantial increase in intracellular ROS levels. Moreover, kuwanon C exhibited notable anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects on HeLa cells, surpassing the performance of commonly used antitumor drugs such as paclitaxel and cisplatin. Notably, kuwanon C demonstrated superior efficacy while also being more easily accessible compared to paclitaxel. Our study demonstrates that kuwanon C exerts potent antitumor effects by its interaction with the mitochondrial and endoplasmic reticulum membranes, induces a significant production of ROS, disrupts their normal structure, inhibits cell cycle progression, and stimulates apoptotic signaling pathways, ultimately resulting in the death of HeLa tumor cells. As an isopentenyl compound derived from Morus alba, kuwanon C holds great promise as a potential candidate for the development of effective antitumor drugs.

Kuwanon C Inhibits Tumor Cell Proliferation and Induces Apoptosis by Targeting Mitochondria and Endoplasmic Reticulum

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/15/8293

There is one additional, significant property of KC that I would like to discuss today. That is KC’s ability to blunt macrophage activation via inhibition of the NF-kB pathway. As we have learned in previous discussions, the Spike Protein activates macrophages and this inflammatory pathway, which is one of the pathways involved in chronic disease.

Macrophages play a prominent role in inflammatory diseases and produce a variety of inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and other inflammatory mediators induced by LPS. Macrophages also produce proinflammatory and cytotoxic mediators, including NO and prostaglandins (PGs), through the activity of their inducible enzymes, such as iNOS and COX-2 [61,62]. In macrophages, the NF-κB pathway is a master regulator of the molecular inflammatory response and is involved in the expression and production of proinflammatory mediators and cytokines. Under normal conditions, NF-κB is made up of inactive p50 and p65 subunits bound to the inhibitor of NF-κB (IκB-α), but, when this pathway is activated by LPS or other stimuli, it phosphorylates IκB-α, leading to its degradation and the subsequent translocation of NF-κB into the nucleus [63]. Macrophage-like RAW264.7 and microglia-like BV2 cells are useful for evaluating these anti-inflammatory effects. In this study, we showed that kuwanon C effectively inhibited NO, PGE2, IL-6, and TNF-α production in BV2 and RAW264.7 cells (Figure 7). In addition, iNOS and COX-2 were also effectively inhibited by this compound (Figure 8), and NF-κB activation and its translocation into the nucleus were also inhibited by kuwanon C treatment (Figure 9). Because HO-1 and Nrf2 are known to be critical to the regulation of oxidative damage and inflammation in most cell types [4], we examined whether antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects were directly related to the modification of their expression by testing the effects of kuwanon C in the presence of an HO-1 inhibitor. Using this approach, we confirmed that the antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects of kuwanon C were mediated by HO-1 and Nrf2 in HT22, BV2, and RAW264.7 cells (Figure 10). These results suggest that HO-1 mediates the effects of kuwanon C and that these effects are regulated by the Nrf2 pathway.

Neuroprotective and Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Kuwanon C from Cudrania tricuspidata Are Mediated by Heme Oxygenase-1 in HT22 Hippocampal Cells, RAW264.7 Macrophage, and BV2 Microglia

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7402286/

Please understand that the above is not likely possible through dietary intake of Mulberry family fruits alone. As this is a work of medical research and not medical advice, KC or any supplementation needs the consultation of your primary care provider before use.

