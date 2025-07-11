Given that the Spike Protein can activate PIEZO1 with deleterious effects, I began a search for natural compounds that could inhibit PIEZO1 – and Nature did not disappoint. Jatrorrhizine is a compound found in TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) herbs that does inhibit precisely this – and does a great deal more, as we shall see. For details about the interaction of the Spike Protein and PIEZO1 please see my previous post.

First, some background information about Jatrorrhizine.

Coptis, a species of goldthread flowering plants and a notable remedy in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), has been used for centuries for the prevention and treatment of diseases. Among the fifteen species of Coptis, C. chinensis, C. deltoidea and C. teeta are three of the most commonly used in southwest China.[4] The use of Coptis herbs is documented in Shennong's Classic of Materia Medica, written during the Han Dynasty, with notable attribution to the treatment of dysentery, jaundice, seasonal febrile diseases, sore throats and many other illnesses by utilizing dried rhizomes of these ranunculaceous plants.[3] To date, the molecular phylogeny of these plants has been reported, however, not much attention has been given to the complete elucidation of their medicinal properties. Recent phytochemical and pharmacological studies of Coptis herbs revealed the presence of a key quaternary protoberberine alkaloid (QPA) known as jatrorrhizine.[4, 5]

Jatrorrhizine: a review of its pharmacological effects

https://academic.oup.com/jpp/article/73/6/709/6209765

As mentioned above, what first brought my attention to Jatrorrhizine (Jat) is its ability to inhibit PIEZO1, which the Spike Protein causes to be pathological.

In a previous study by Pan et al., Jat was found to be an efficient inhibitor of Piezo1, with an inhibitory ratio of approximately 75 % [138]. To further investigate the interplay between Jat and Piezo1 activity, Hong et al. utilized a vascular inflammation model induced by partial artery ligation in mice. The findings showed that Jat can reduce the expression of IL-1β, IL-6, and VE-cadherin while upregulating the expression of TGF-β, thereby alleviating the severity of ligation-induced vascular inflammation [148]. In vitro studies on H2O2-induced HUVECs inflammation further corroborated these results [148]. Interestingly, treatment of endothelial-specific Piezo1-knockout mice with Jat exhibited the same effect with the EC-Piezo1-flox control group [148]. Consistent with these observations, Jat could effectively block the Piezo1-induced Ca2+ entry in a concentration-dependent manner [148]. Additionally, the potential therapeutic effects of Jat in vascular inflammation may result from its inhibition of endothelial-mesenchymal transition (EndMT), which is closely related to Piezo1 activation [148]. Taken together, Jat is a prospective candidate for the management of vascular-related diseases. However, the inhibition mechanisms and selectivity of this compound towards Piezo1 remain to be discovered.

Piezo1 and its inhibitors: Overview and perspectives

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0223523424003829

Further researching Jatrorrhizine, I found that it has several other properties that may be beneficial in treating COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury. We know that the Spike Protein is amyloidogenic. Jat is able to protect neurons from amyloid cell damage.

It has been reported that the active anti-AD compounds in Chinese herbs, including jatrorrhizine (JAT), ginsenoside Rg1 (Rg1), and Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides, can affect the composition of the gut microbiome in various AD animal models. JAT is a tetrahydro-isoquinoline alkaloid isolated from Coptis chinensis which can be used to protect neurons against hydrogen peroxide- or Aβ oligomer-induced cell damage [155].

Traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease: A focus on the microbiota–gut–brain axis

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332223010351

The Spike Protein is almost certainly carcinogenic. Jat is helpful here, as well, as it inhibits the metastasis of certain cancers. Breast cancer being one.

Jatrorrhizine is an alkaloidal compound mainly obtained from Rhizoma coptidis and several species of Tinospora (Sarma, Khosa, & Sahai, 1995; Wu, He, et al., 2014a; Wu, Nusrat, et al., 2014b). This compound has been clinically utilized in Chinese medicinal preparations for its anti-inflammatory properties. Sun and colleagues (Sun et al., 2019) investigated the mechanism of jatrorrhizine in mammary carcinoma cells using CRISPR/Cas9 technique for the knockout of Traf2 and Nck interacting serine protein kinase (TNIK) gene and found that jatrorrhizine significantly suppressed metastasis and proliferation of mammary carcinoma cells by attenuating β-catenin, increasing E-cadherin, and decreasing N-cadherin.

Targeting the crosstalk between canonical Wnt/β-catenin and inflammatory signaling cascades: A novel strategy for cancer prevention and therapy

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0163725821000784

Yet another way Jat may ameliorate damage/disease caused by the Spike Protein is its ability to protect the endothelium. I know the reference below is in the context of diabetes, yet it is appropriate as it is known that the Spike Protein impairs glucose metabolism. Indeed, there have been cases of de novo T2D post COVID vaccination.

High glucose or endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress inducer tunicamycin impaired acetylcholine-induced endothelium-dependent relaxations (EDRs) in mouse aortas, induced oxidative stress in carotid arteries and HUVECs, downregulated phosphorylations of Akt at Ser473 and eNOS at Ser1177 and enhanced ER stress in mouse aortas and HUVECs, and these impairments were reversed by cotreatment with JAT. JAT increased NO release in high-glucose-treated mouse aortas and HUVECs. In addition, chronic JAT treatment restored endothelial function with EDRs comparable to the control, increased Akt/eNOS phosphorylation, and attenuated ER stress and oxidative stress in aortas from DIO mice. Blood pressure, glucose sensitivity, fatty liver and its morphological change, as well as plasma levels of aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and plasma lipid profile, were also normalized by JAT treatment. Collectively, our data may be the first to reveal the vasoprotective effect of JAT that ameliorates endothelial dysfunction in diabetes and obesity through enhancement of the Akt/eNOS pathway and NO bioavailability, as well as suppression of ER stress and oxidative stress.

Jatrorrhizine Improves Endothelial Function in Diabetes and Obesity through Suppression of Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/20/12064

It is also interesting to note that Jat is effective at halting the replication of SARS-CoV-2. Of course, the less Spike Protein being produced (in any form) is always beneficial.

Isoquinoline, quinolone and β-carboline alkaloids possess intercalating characteristics and they have shown potent anti-viral activity.114–118 SARS-CoV replication was inhibited by isoquinoline alkaloids such as berberine, berbamine, berberrubine, coptisine, dicentrine, jatrorrhizine, palmatine, tetrandrine, fangchinoline, and cepharanthine.

A review on potential of natural products in the management of COVID-19

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9031656/

I am quite impressed by Jat. I hope clinicians with patients suffering from COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury will consider Jat as an adjunct therapeutic. As always, consult your primary care provider before using any medication or supplement.

