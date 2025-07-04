WMC Research

"Isoquercitrin is a glycoside form of quercetin, meaning it has a sugar molecule attached to it, which can affect its absorption and bioavailability in the body. Both compounds are flavonoids with antioxidant properties, but isoquercitrin may be more effective in certain health applications due to its enhanced solubility." From "Assist" sourcing information at wickedpedia

TO INCREASE ABSORPTION of quercetin and hard to absorb "herbs". "In Ayurvedic medicine you take remedies together with ghee and honey - fat and sugar." (Elizabeth)

Thanks to Dr Zelenko, Quercetin and zinc were the first purchases I made for my covid early treatment kit in 2020. I read up and found Quercetin can be hard to absorb and is rapidly eliminated with a sharp 8 hour bell shaped absorption and elimination curve which suggested to me 3 times a day dosing and I found out absorption can be increased "at home"

From some reading I am thinking that some? basic simple process of coating with a sugar and then a fat? or a fat then a sugar? or all at once? would substantially increase absorption of many harder to absorb herbs and the like.

While searching to find how to increase absorption of quercetin I found two patents. The first is an Indena SpA patent concerning "Quercefit"- "Quercetin Phytosome" In their earlier application documents ( only the final 2020 patent seems easily available now) they made an interesting revelation that a simple mechanical mixture of quercetin and maltodextrin or fructose (or other sugar) and lecithin (they use sunflower) in the range of 1-1-1 or any number of ratios increased absorption by 10 times while their lysosomal/phytosome product where they dissolve all in 190 proof ethanol which, at that time, they said increased absorption by 20 times. Now in the final document they claim that that their full process increases absorption by 50 times and they make no mention of the efficacy of the simple mechanical mixture but they do put a graph at the very beginning of the document which shows the low absorption of quercetin, the higher absorption of the :"physical mixture" (mechanical mixture) and the highest absorption of their "solid dispersion" which is their alcohol dissolved and dried "phytosome product Quercefit. That graph is best seen in the pdf US20200.... They say the use of the "sugar" is important.

A mortar and pestle is the obvious choice. I first used the back of a tablespoon against a plate to grind together the quercetin and the maltodextrin (sugar) then the lecithin.

I bought and export records show (nutricost) organic maltodextrin "TapiOK" brand is being exported to pharmaceutical / nutraceutical companies.

I have since dissolved the maltodextrin "sugar" in a bit of water, then mixed in the harder to absorb "herb" then mixed in the Now brand sunflower lecithin then added olive oil.

I wonder would it be better to dry the maltodextrin herb lecithin mix then add olive oil? Dissolving the maltodextrin does seem more effective way to "attach" the "sugar", and lecithin does attach to both water and fat and may, then, help present to a fat receptive absorption site in the body as does the maltodextrin absorb easily into the body as per its high absorbabilty feature use as explained in some detail by elite long distance runners (some like straight maltodextrin and some like 3 parts maltodextrin and 1 part fructose in water +++ for fuel and hydration during the run)

the other patent US8440... helps inform the usefulness of taking quercetin with B3 and C. https://patents.google.com/patent/US8440704B2/en

"Additional and related Surprising observations include that a combination of quercetin, vitamin B3. and vitamin C maintains quercetin levels in plasma up to five times those of quercetin alone or a combination of quercetin..." " In one aspect, the invention features a composition containing quercetin, vitamin B3, and vitamin C, in which a weight ratio between quercetin, vitamin B3, and vitamin C is " 1:0.02-1:0.2-2.5. " Which looks to me to be 1 part Quercetin -to- 0.02 to 1 part vitamin B3 -to- 2-2.5 parts vitamin C.

So, based on this, supplement with vitamin B3 or B complex and vitamin C when taking plain Quercetin or some formulation of enhanced absorption Quercetin or your own home mixed enhanced absorption Quercetin.

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200206186A1/en?oq=US20200206186A1

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ab/aa/e9/41f67fcf738609/US20200206186A1.pdf

Is a commercial product using isoquercetin available? If so, what's it's name?

