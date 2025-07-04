Friday Hope: Isoquercetin: A Strong Cancer Antiproliferative, SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutic
This glycoside of Quercetin exhibits greater bioavailability than Quercetin while providing multiple benefits.
Molecular and physiological targets of quercetin and isoquercetin in Covid-19. SARS-CoV-2 infection and life cycle are graphically represented. Potential targets for inhibition by the flavonols are written in red and highlighted in yellow. Their full identity and the role in Covid-19 pathogenesis are described in the text. NSPs stand for non-structural proteins, and SPs for structural proteins.
For years we have known how beneficial Quercetin is in treating SARS-CoV-2/Spike Protein disease/injury. Today I would like to discuss another voice in the Quercetin chorus. That is its glycoside, Isoquercetin. Isoqercetin is similar, yet different from Quercetin, Please note that you will find this glycoside spelled in many ways. However, they all refer to the same substance.
Isoquercitrin (quercetin-3-O-β-d-glucopyranoside; Fig. 1, Table 1) is, together with rutin (quercetin-3-O-rutinoside), one of the major glycosidic forms of the natural flavonol quercetin (3,5,7,3′,4′-pentahydroxyflavone; Fig. 1). In recent decades, quercetin has been the subject of a large number of biological studies (Boots et al., 2008, Dajas, 2012, Gibellini et al., 2011, Harwood et al., 2007, Okamoto, 2005, Russo et al., 2012). In contrast, the biological activity of quercetin glycosides has been studied to a lesser extent. For instance, in 2012, the Web of Science database shows 1489 records on quercetin, 482 records on rutin and only 49 records on isoquercitrin. However, isoquercitrin has been attracting increasing research attention (Fig. 2) due to its presence in plant-derived food and a growing array of its biological activities.
Isoquercitrin: Pharmacology, toxicology, and metabolism
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0278691514001471
What I particularly like about Isoquercetin is its immense advantage in bioavailability over Quercetin.
A HPLC-FD method with in-line post-column complexation was employed to quantify the quercetin metabolites (QM) in plasma and tissues. Compared to the quercetin gavage the isoquercitrin gavage consistently produced higher levels of QM in tissues (double to five-fold) as well as in plasma (double to three-fold). In body tissues, the highest amounts of QM were observed in the lung. In brain tissue, the highest levels of QM were found in the cerebellum, while the striatum contained the lowest levels of QM. In conclusion, this study clearly demonstrates that orally given isoquercitrin leads to higher levels in plasma and in all investigated tissue than quercetin aglycone.
Isoquercitrin provides better bioavailability than quercetin: comparison of quercetin metabolites in body tissue and brain sections after six days administration of isoquercitrin and quercetin
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23346761/
And here, perhaps, we have another clue as to why Quercetin is so effective against all things Spike. Notice where it distributes the most: The Lung.
Isoquercetin (IQ) is effective at inhibiting the spread of certain cancers. With the advent of Turbocancers, Isoquercetin appears to apply this inhibition to many of the more commonly reported types of Turbocancers.
The antiproliferative activities of quercetin derivatives and rutin were compared using different cancer cell lines and the results demonstrated that IQ had more potent antiproliferative effects than the other flavonoids did, especially in colon, breast, and hepatocellular cancers[71]. Similar studies demonstrated that hydrolyzed rutin, which is obtained following the enzymatic hydrolysis of rutin by an hesperidinase and mainly composed of IQ (70%), exerted markedly potent antiproliferative effect in vitro compared to the effects of quercetin and rutin in various cancer cell lines including ovarian adenocarcinoma (OVCAR-3), breast adenocarcinoma (MCF-7), and glioma (U-251). It is suggested that the most potent antiproliferative effect induced by IQ mixtures might be related to its specific glucose transport carrier SGLT-1[7].
Review of anticancer mechanisms of isoquercitin
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4826964/
Once again, it is the greater bioavailability of Isoquercetin that warrants its inclusion in a COVID/Spike Protein protocol. It is important to note that we are not talking about using one at the expense of the other. They are both valuable and deserving of inclusion. Given the aforementioned anti-cancer effects that are unique to Isoquercetin, especially so.
In this review, we presume that, as a potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 drug, isoquercetin represents a better choice than quercetin aglycone because it is a more absorbable precursor of quercetin, allowing greater bioavailability of the aglycone. Together, these two flavonols represent potentially effective medications for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the reasons being: 1) their broad-spectrum antiviral activities; 2) their potent activities against SARS-CoV-2-induced symptoms as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, anticoagulant agent; 3) in silico analyses by molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulations, indicating that several proteins involved in SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication exhibit strong affinity for these flavonols; 4) their safety when orally administered in phase 1 clinical trials. Experiments in vitro and in animals should corroborate this presumption and elucidate their mechanisms of their action.
Isoquercetin as an Anti-Covid-19 Medication: A Potential to Realize
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8924057/
I hope clinicians and research institutes will study Isoquercetin further, not only in its ability to treat COVID/Spike related disease but also its ability to curb the spread of cancers. Of course, as with all medicines and supplements, always consult your primary care provider before use.
Happiest of Fouths to all! It is full-on glorious summer here in northern Vermont. One could not ask for a more perfect day. Calm breezes, mostly sunny skies and highs in the seventies. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. Wherever you live, please have a blessed and hopeful weekend.
"Isoquercitrin is a glycoside form of quercetin, meaning it has a sugar molecule attached to it, which can affect its absorption and bioavailability in the body. Both compounds are flavonoids with antioxidant properties, but isoquercitrin may be more effective in certain health applications due to its enhanced solubility." From "Assist" sourcing information at wickedpedia
TO INCREASE ABSORPTION of quercetin and hard to absorb "herbs". "In Ayurvedic medicine you take remedies together with ghee and honey - fat and sugar." (Elizabeth)
Thanks to Dr Zelenko, Quercetin and zinc were the first purchases I made for my covid early treatment kit in 2020. I read up and found Quercetin can be hard to absorb and is rapidly eliminated with a sharp 8 hour bell shaped absorption and elimination curve which suggested to me 3 times a day dosing and I found out absorption can be increased "at home"
From some reading I am thinking that some? basic simple process of coating with a sugar and then a fat? or a fat then a sugar? or all at once? would substantially increase absorption of many harder to absorb herbs and the like.
While searching to find how to increase absorption of quercetin I found two patents. The first is an Indena SpA patent concerning "Quercefit"- "Quercetin Phytosome" In their earlier application documents ( only the final 2020 patent seems easily available now) they made an interesting revelation that a simple mechanical mixture of quercetin and maltodextrin or fructose (or other sugar) and lecithin (they use sunflower) in the range of 1-1-1 or any number of ratios increased absorption by 10 times while their lysosomal/phytosome product where they dissolve all in 190 proof ethanol which, at that time, they said increased absorption by 20 times. Now in the final document they claim that that their full process increases absorption by 50 times and they make no mention of the efficacy of the simple mechanical mixture but they do put a graph at the very beginning of the document which shows the low absorption of quercetin, the higher absorption of the :"physical mixture" (mechanical mixture) and the highest absorption of their "solid dispersion" which is their alcohol dissolved and dried "phytosome product Quercefit. That graph is best seen in the pdf US20200.... They say the use of the "sugar" is important.
A mortar and pestle is the obvious choice. I first used the back of a tablespoon against a plate to grind together the quercetin and the maltodextrin (sugar) then the lecithin.
I bought and export records show (nutricost) organic maltodextrin "TapiOK" brand is being exported to pharmaceutical / nutraceutical companies.
I have since dissolved the maltodextrin "sugar" in a bit of water, then mixed in the harder to absorb "herb" then mixed in the Now brand sunflower lecithin then added olive oil.
I wonder would it be better to dry the maltodextrin herb lecithin mix then add olive oil? Dissolving the maltodextrin does seem more effective way to "attach" the "sugar", and lecithin does attach to both water and fat and may, then, help present to a fat receptive absorption site in the body as does the maltodextrin absorb easily into the body as per its high absorbabilty feature use as explained in some detail by elite long distance runners (some like straight maltodextrin and some like 3 parts maltodextrin and 1 part fructose in water +++ for fuel and hydration during the run)
the other patent US8440... helps inform the usefulness of taking quercetin with B3 and C. https://patents.google.com/patent/US8440704B2/en
"Additional and related Surprising observations include that a combination of quercetin, vitamin B3. and vitamin C maintains quercetin levels in plasma up to five times those of quercetin alone or a combination of quercetin..." " In one aspect, the invention features a composition containing quercetin, vitamin B3, and vitamin C, in which a weight ratio between quercetin, vitamin B3, and vitamin C is " 1:0.02-1:0.2-2.5. " Which looks to me to be 1 part Quercetin -to- 0.02 to 1 part vitamin B3 -to- 2-2.5 parts vitamin C.
So, based on this, supplement with vitamin B3 or B complex and vitamin C when taking plain Quercetin or some formulation of enhanced absorption Quercetin or your own home mixed enhanced absorption Quercetin.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200206186A1/en?oq=US20200206186A1
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ab/aa/e9/41f67fcf738609/US20200206186A1.pdf
Is a commercial product using isoquercetin available? If so, what's it's name?