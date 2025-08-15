Boxplot and whiskers of duration of stay at the intensive care unit, which shows a significant difference between standard care (n= 11) and standard care + iodide (n= 7).

As data has shown year after year since COVID first appeared five years ago, the Autumn and Winter months are host to significant increases in COVID infection and disease. Of course, this means you are more likely to be exposed to the Spike Protein during these periods of increased COVID presence in the community.

Fortunately, there is a remarkably, actually safe and effective natural way to reduce the risk of becoming infected with COVID and of experiencing severe disease if you happen to become infected. This natural resource is Iodine. In addition to these protective benefits, evidence has emerged that long-term Iodine nutrition is linked with longevity in older adults.

If you find yourself attending a large gathering later this year as the weather turns colder here in North America, or if you find yourself shopping in a large supermarket or mall, you may wish to consider using a povidone-iodine throat spray before leaving the house. A study was conducted at a quarantined dormitory in Singapore with 3037 SARS-CoV-2 seronegative participants. The reduction in COVID infections in those who were given povidone-iodine throat spray was impressive.

A total of 3037 asymptomatic participants (mean age, 33.0 years; all men) who were seronegative to SARS-CoV-2 at baseline were included in the primary analysis. Follow-up was nearly complete (99.6%). Compared with vitamin C, significant absolute risk reductions (%, 98.75% confidence interval) were observed for oral hydroxychloroquine (21%, 2–42%) and povidone-iodine throat spray (24%, 7–39%). No statistically significant differences were observed with oral zinc/vitamin C combination (23%, –5 to +41%) and ivermectin (5%, –10 to +22%). Interruptions due to side effects were highest among participants who received zinc/vitamin C combination (6.9%), followed by vitamin C (4.7%), povidone-iodine (2.0%), and hydroxychloroquine (0.7%).

Positive impact of oral hydroxychloroquine and povidone-iodine throat spray for COVID-19 prophylaxis: An open-label randomized trial

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8056783/

A study published July 21st offers great therapeutic hope. Even if you do manage to acquire a case of COVID, Iodine added to a standard treatment protocol resulted in a staggering two-thirds reduction in the amount of time those who had a severe case were in the ICU.

In these exploratory analyses comparing additional outcome parameters between the standard of care and the standard of care + iodine group we observed a significant difference in time of ICU treatment (p=0.016). In which the patients that received iodine (8.33 days S.D. 5.5, n=7) had a significantly shorter stay on the ICU compared to the standard of care group (26.5 days S.D. 19, n=11) (Figure 2). No confounders of this effect were revealed by additional analyses.

Iodine increases pulmonary type I interferon responses and decreases COVID-19 disease severity: results from an open-label randomized clinical trial

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.07.18.25331773v1.full-text

Yet there is another benefit that Iodine has in store for us, when the specter of a COVID infection does not loom large. Long-term Iodine nutrition is associated with a remarkable HR of .6 for death in elderly populations.

Iodine intake affects the occurrence of thyroid disorders. However, the association of iodine intake with longevity remains to be described. This led us to perform a 20 years’ follow-up on participants from the Randers–Skagen (RaSk) study. Residents in Randers born in 1920 (n 210) and Skagen born in 1918–1923 (n 218) were included in a clinical study in 1997–1998. Mean iodine content in drinking water was 2 µg/l in Randers and 139 µg/l in Skagen. We collected baseline data through questionnaires, performed physical examinations and measured iodine concentrations in spot urine samples. Income data were retrieved from Danish registries. We performed follow-up on mortality until 31 December 2017 using Danish registries. Complete follow-up data were available on 428 out of 430 of participants (99·5 %). At baseline, the median urinary iodine concentration was 55 µg/l in Randers and 160 µg/l in Skagen residents. Participants were long-term residents with 72·8 and 92·7 % residing for more than 25 years in Randers and Skagen, respectively. Cox regression showed that living in Skagen compared with Randers was associated with a lower hazard ratio (HR) of death in both age- and sex-adjusted analyses (HR 0·60, 95 % CI 0·41, 0·87, P = 0·006), but also after adjustment for age, sex, number of drugs, Charlson co-morbidity index, smoking, alcohol and income (HR 0·60, 95 % CI 0·41, 0·87, P = 0·008). Residing in iodine-replete Skagen was associated with increased longevity. This indicates that long-term residency in an iodine-replete environment may be associated with increased longevity compared with residency in an iodine-deficient environment.

Long-term iodine nutrition is associated with longevity in older adults: a 20 years’ follow-up of the Randers–Skagen study

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/longterm-iodine-nutrition-is-associated-with-longevity-in-older-adults-a-20-years-followup-of-the-randersskagen-study/D5F512AB0A2D01834E7528674FFEF264

Iodine may be a great ally during the winter months, especially when we are attending large family, social or business-related gatherings. Iodine may also help us remain on this Earth a little longer as we age. Of course, as with any medication or supplement always check with your primary care provider before using.

