HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy) mechanisms in Long Covid-19 pathophysiology.

Those who have been following my COVID research from the beginning will know that I have compared what the Spike Protein does to the body as being parallel to what burns and radiation do to the body. I wrote a post in November of 2021 describing how the Spike Protein induces in its victim what could be considered “radiation poisoning.”

I also wrote a post last summer summarizing how Spike Protein pathophysiology mimics that of burns.

In looking for therapeutics to treat these conditions, I realized that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is almost certainly a first line treatment. Let’s look at what HBOT is and what it is used for.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment. Your body's tissues need an adequate supply of oxygen to function. When tissue is injured, it requires even more oxygen to survive. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the amount of oxygen your blood can carry. With repeated treatments, the temporary extra high oxygen levels encourage normal tissue oxygen levels, even after the therapy is completed. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used to treat several medical conditions. And medical institutions use it in different ways. Your health care provider may suggest hyperbaric oxygen therapy if you have one of the following conditions: Severe anemia.

Brain abscess.

Bubbles of air in your blood vessels, known as arterial gas embolism.

Burns.

Carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crushing injury.

Deafness, sudden.

Decompression sickness.

Gangrene.

Infection of skin or bone that causes tissue death.

Nonhealing wounds, such as a diabetic foot ulcer.

Radiation injury.

Skin graft or skin flap at risk of tissue death.

Vision loss, sudden and painless.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy/about/pac-20394380

As you may read, HBOT provides temporary extra high oxygen levels. And it makes perfect sense. “When tissue is injured, it requires even more oxygen to survive.” It is absolutely beyond any reasonable doubt that the Spike Protein damages tissue.

If you please refer to the graphic above, the results of these extra high oxygen levels seem tailor-made for repairing the damage caused by the Spike Protein. Also, please note that HBOT is used for these very same reasons to treat Radiation Injury and Burns.

We now have hard evidence that HBOT is indeed successful in treating those with Long COVID/Spike Protein Injury. For those who may not yet know the connection, please search for the numerous studies showing circulating Spike Protein in Long COVID.

The primary objective of the present study was to evaluate the enduring 1 year long term effects of HBOT on long COVID syndrome. This longitudinal long-term follow-up included 31 patients with reported post COVID-19 cognitive symptoms, who underwent 40 daily sessions of HBOT. Participants were recruited more than one year (486 ± 73) after completion of the last HBOT session. Quality of life, assessed using the short form-36 (SF-36) questionnaire revealed, that the long-term results exhibited a similar magnitude of improvement as the short-term outcomes following HBOT across most domains. Regarding sleep quality, improvements were observed in global score and across five sleep domains with effect sizes of moderate magnitude during the short-term evaluation, and these improvements persisted in the long-term assessment (effect size (ES1) = 0.47–0.79). In the realm of neuropsychiatric symptoms, as evaluated by the brief symptom inventory-18 (BSI-18), the short-term assessment following HBOT demonstrated a large effect size, and this effect persisted at the long-term evaluation. Both pain severity (ES1 = 0.69) and pain interference (ES1 = 0.83), had significant improvements during the short-term assessment post HBOT, which persisted at long term. The results indicate HBOT can improve the quality of life, quality of sleep, psychiatric and pain symptoms of patients suffering from long COVID. The clinical improvements gained by HBOT are persistent even 1 year after the last HBOT session.

Long term outcomes of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in post covid condition: longitudinal follow-up of a randomized controlled trial

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-53091-3

It is my hope that more studies will be conducted with HBOT and more clinicians will prescribe HBOT for those patients suffering from Long COVID and Spike Protein-related pathologies and injury.

Thank you, as always, for your support, readership and dialogue. I will continue the search for understanding and healing.