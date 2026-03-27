Beneficial effect of honey consumption.

In looking for simple, inexpensive and everyday ways to support the Endothelium and protect from/treat Spike Protein disease/injury, honey stands out as a versatile player. Honey can ameliorate some of the acute symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 and treat some of the chronic conditions of Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury.

Honey is certainly one of the most ancient therapeutics humanity has employed. Its history with us goes back at least 8000 years.

Honey is a by-product of flower nectar and the upper aero-digestive tract of the honey bee, which is concentrated through a dehydration process inside the bee hive. Honey has a very complex chemical composition that varies depending on the botanical source. It has been used both as food and medicine since ancient times. Human use of honey is traced to some 8000 years ago as depicted by Stone Age paintings. In addition to important role of natural honey in the traditional medicine, during the past few decades, it was subjected to laboratory and clinical investigations by several research groups and it has found a place in modern medicine. Honey has been reported to have an inhibitory effect on around 60 species of bacteria, some species of fungi and viruses. Antioxidant capacity of honey is important in many disease conditions and is due to a wide range of compounds including phenolics, peptides, organic acids, enzymes, and Maillard reaction products. Honey has also been used in some gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, inflammatory and neoplastic states.

Traditional and Modern Uses of Natural Honey in Human Diseases: A Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3758027/

It is the above-mentioned place in modern medicine we will discuss today. Particularly, how it may help us in dealing with both Acute COVID disease and the long-term effects of Spike Protein disease/injury.

First, honey is an effective cough suppressant, which can treat one of the major symptoms of an Acute COVID infection.

The World Health Organization recognizes honey as a potentially effective demulcent for managing cough associated with upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) in children. [35,36]. Demulcent syrups, characterized by their high sugar content, exert their effects by stimulating saliva production and the swallowing reflex while, owing to their viscosity, coating peripheral sensory receptors. This mechanism interrupts the transmission of irritative stimuli to the cortical neural network. Clinical trials have indicated that honey-based syrups may offer symptomatic relief for nocturnal cough associated with URTIs [35,37]. The available evidence suggests that honey is superior to placebo in reducing cough duration in children with acute cough. Additionally, honey decreases cough severity, alleviates bothersome symptoms, and improves sleep quality for both children and their parents to a greater extent than placebo, as confirmed by a recent meta-analysis [38].

Benefits of Honey Supplementation for Enhancing Health and Athlete Performance

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/390472812_Benefits_of_Honey_Supplementation_for_Enhancing_Health_and_Athlete_Performance

The next benefit we will discuss can help with a very serious Acute and Long COVID/Spike condition. That being coagulation cascades which the Spike Protein can induce. Honey inhibits all three coagulation cascade pathways.

The reduction of the activity of blood platelets has been demonstrated in vitro by Ahmed et al. who have investigated the effects of different types of honey on platelet aggregation and coagulation. Honey inhibited coagulation through all three coagulation cascades (intrinsic, extrinsic, and the common cascade) and decreased fibrinogen levels. For all these reasons, honey can be considered excellent for counteracting the process of atherosclerotic plaques formation that can lead to the development of cardiac disorders.

Phenolic Compounds in Honey and Their Associated Health Benefits: A Review

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/23/9/2322

The disruption of the Endothelium by the presence of the Spike Protein is in large part caused by its ability to increase the expression of adhesion molecules. Honey inhibits this.

We further examined the antioxidant potential (ORAC assay) of the extracts, their ability to influence viability of prostate cancer (PC-3) and breast cancer (MCF-7) cells as well as their lowering effect on TNF- α-induced adhesion molecule expression in endothelial cells (HAEC). ORAC values of Greek honeys ranged from 415 to 2129 µmol Trolox equivalent/kg honey and correlated significantly with their content in protocatechuic acid (p<0.001), p-hydroxybenzoic acid (p<0.01), vanillic acid (p<0.05), caffeic acid (p<0.01), p-coumaric acid (p<0.001) and their total phenolic content (p<0.001). Honey extracts reduced significantly the viability of PC-3 and MCF-7 cells as well as the expression of adhesion molecules in HAEC. Importantly, vanillic acid content correlated significantly with anticancer activity in PC-3 and MCF-7 cells (p<0.01, p<0.05 respectively). Protocatechuic acid, vanillic acid and total phenolic content correlated significantly with the inhibition of VCAM-1 expression (p<0.05, p<0.05 and p<0.01 respectively).

Phenolic Acid Composition, Antiatherogenic and Anticancer Potential of Honeys Derived from Various Regions in Greece

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0094860

One other potential Spike-related benefit of honey has to do with its ability to inhibit the viability of cancer cells. Given the now overwhelming evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein are oncogenic, this inhibiting ability of honey could prove to be extremely useful.

Some varieties of Greek honeys, especially thyme honey, are very rich in compounds known to possess anticancer properties, such as polyphenols, and phenolic acids. Greek honey extracts exhibit significant biological effects in human cancer cells, such as antioestrogenic activity in MCF-7 cells and inhibition of cell viability on prostate cancer and endometrial cancer cells. We suggest that honey, especially the thyme honey, may be used as an alternative to sugar...

Bioactivity of Greek honey extracts on breast cancer (MCF-7), prostate cancer (PC-3) and endometrial cancer (Ishikawa) cells: Profile analysis of extracts

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814609003124

I highly recommend reading the entire Phenolic Compounds in Honey and Their Associated Health Benefits: A Review article quoted above. It is excellent and it will inspire you to find as many uses for honey in your diet as you can. And yes! How sweet it is! Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. I can’t do this without you. Please have a very blessed and very hopeful weekend.

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