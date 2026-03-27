Friday Hope: Honey: Inhibiting Endothelial Adhesion Molecules, Coagulation Cascades and Cancer Cell Viability while Suppressing Cough
This natural sweetener – a far healthier alternative to processed sugars – also provides therapeutic benefits to those suffering from Spike-related maladies.
Beneficial effect of honey consumption.
In looking for simple, inexpensive and everyday ways to support the Endothelium and protect from/treat Spike Protein disease/injury, honey stands out as a versatile player. Honey can ameliorate some of the acute symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 and treat some of the chronic conditions of Long COVID/Spike Protein disease/injury.
Honey is certainly one of the most ancient therapeutics humanity has employed. Its history with us goes back at least 8000 years.
Honey is a by-product of flower nectar and the upper aero-digestive tract of the honey bee, which is concentrated through a dehydration process inside the bee hive. Honey has a very complex chemical composition that varies depending on the botanical source. It has been used both as food and medicine since ancient times. Human use of honey is traced to some 8000 years ago as depicted by Stone Age paintings. In addition to important role of natural honey in the traditional medicine, during the past few decades, it was subjected to laboratory and clinical investigations by several research groups and it has found a place in modern medicine. Honey has been reported to have an inhibitory effect on around 60 species of bacteria, some species of fungi and viruses. Antioxidant capacity of honey is important in many disease conditions and is due to a wide range of compounds including phenolics, peptides, organic acids, enzymes, and Maillard reaction products. Honey has also been used in some gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, inflammatory and neoplastic states.
Traditional and Modern Uses of Natural Honey in Human Diseases: A Review
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3758027/
It is the above-mentioned place in modern medicine we will discuss today. Particularly, how it may help us in dealing with both Acute COVID disease and the long-term effects of Spike Protein disease/injury.
First, honey is an effective cough suppressant, which can treat one of the major symptoms of an Acute COVID infection.
The World Health Organization recognizes honey as a potentially effective demulcent for managing cough associated with upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) in children. [35,36]. Demulcent syrups, characterized by their high sugar content, exert their effects by stimulating saliva production and the swallowing reflex while, owing to their viscosity, coating peripheral sensory receptors. This mechanism interrupts the transmission of irritative stimuli to the cortical neural network. Clinical trials have indicated that honey-based syrups may offer symptomatic relief for nocturnal cough associated with URTIs [35,37]. The available evidence suggests that honey is superior to placebo in reducing cough duration in children with acute cough. Additionally, honey decreases cough severity, alleviates bothersome symptoms, and improves sleep quality for both children and their parents to a greater extent than placebo, as confirmed by a recent meta-analysis [38].
Benefits of Honey Supplementation for Enhancing Health and Athlete Performance
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/390472812_Benefits_of_Honey_Supplementation_for_Enhancing_Health_and_Athlete_Performance
The next benefit we will discuss can help with a very serious Acute and Long COVID/Spike condition. That being coagulation cascades which the Spike Protein can induce. Honey inhibits all three coagulation cascade pathways.
The reduction of the activity of blood platelets has been demonstrated in vitro by Ahmed et al. who have investigated the effects of different types of honey on platelet aggregation and coagulation. Honey inhibited coagulation through all three coagulation cascades (intrinsic, extrinsic, and the common cascade) and decreased fibrinogen levels. For all these reasons, honey can be considered excellent for counteracting the process of atherosclerotic plaques formation that can lead to the development of cardiac disorders.
Phenolic Compounds in Honey and Their Associated Health Benefits: A Review
https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/23/9/2322
The disruption of the Endothelium by the presence of the Spike Protein is in large part caused by its ability to increase the expression of adhesion molecules. Honey inhibits this.
We further examined the antioxidant potential (ORAC assay) of the extracts, their ability to influence viability of prostate cancer (PC-3) and breast cancer (MCF-7) cells as well as their lowering effect on TNF- α-induced adhesion molecule expression in endothelial cells (HAEC). ORAC values of Greek honeys ranged from 415 to 2129 µmol Trolox equivalent/kg honey and correlated significantly with their content in protocatechuic acid (p<0.001), p-hydroxybenzoic acid (p<0.01), vanillic acid (p<0.05), caffeic acid (p<0.01), p-coumaric acid (p<0.001) and their total phenolic content (p<0.001). Honey extracts reduced significantly the viability of PC-3 and MCF-7 cells as well as the expression of adhesion molecules in HAEC. Importantly, vanillic acid content correlated significantly with anticancer activity in PC-3 and MCF-7 cells (p<0.01, p<0.05 respectively). Protocatechuic acid, vanillic acid and total phenolic content correlated significantly with the inhibition of VCAM-1 expression (p<0.05, p<0.05 and p<0.01 respectively).
Phenolic Acid Composition, Antiatherogenic and Anticancer Potential of Honeys Derived from Various Regions in Greece
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0094860
One other potential Spike-related benefit of honey has to do with its ability to inhibit the viability of cancer cells. Given the now overwhelming evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein are oncogenic, this inhibiting ability of honey could prove to be extremely useful.
Some varieties of Greek honeys, especially thyme honey, are very rich in compounds known to possess anticancer properties, such as polyphenols, and phenolic acids. Greek honey extracts exhibit significant biological effects in human cancer cells, such as antioestrogenic activity in MCF-7 cells and inhibition of cell viability on prostate cancer and endometrial cancer cells. We suggest that honey, especially the thyme honey, may be used as an alternative to sugar...
Bioactivity of Greek honey extracts on breast cancer (MCF-7), prostate cancer (PC-3) and endometrial cancer (Ishikawa) cells: Profile analysis of extracts
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814609003124
I highly recommend reading the entire Phenolic Compounds in Honey and Their Associated Health Benefits: A Review article quoted above. It is excellent and it will inspire you to find as many uses for honey in your diet as you can. And yes! How sweet it is! Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. I can’t do this without you. Please have a very blessed and very hopeful weekend.
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Thank you for always inspiring information.
I just became grandma. The new parents have been told by the midwife that the child should avoid honey the first year of life. I find that advice very strange. I would expect the opposit.
Did you in your research find any documentation for that claim?
I first heard about Honey and "Black Seed" for the treatment for covid when Dr Mobeen Syed "drbeen" reviewed this covid treatment study "Honey and Nigella sativa against COVID-19 in Pakistan (HNS-COVID-PK): A multi-center placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial" here https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.30.20217364v4 - Youtube channel video "Study - Honey and Nigella Sativa For COVID-19" Drbeen Medical Lectures here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOwa6-EOohI
links to the study and to additional information are listed below his video, the mechanism of action discussed, Severe case Mortality reduction etc., doses bases on weight etc are discussed.
Also see Thymoquinone: A Promising Natural Compound with Potential Benefits for COVID-19 Prevention and Cure https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8106451/
I bought the seed. From some reading I did not trust buying the oil and I found there concerns "low bioavailability (seed? oil?) -- short half life -- heat and light sensitive".
As with some nutraceuticals perhaps also much greater absorption with greater benefit is to be had with proper preparation of Nigella sativa seeds. I found the following review to be food for thought
"There are two Black Cumin Seed products commonly available on the market, those from India and those from Egypt. If you buy the Indian variety you'll be disappointed, they're so bad that you'd be better off without any Black Cumin Seed at all. Those from Egypt, on the other hand, will transform your life.
I'm an aging athlete (70) and I've learned that Super Foods are the difference between continuing and being finished. The vitality I get from these Egyptian Black Cumin Seeds has to be experienced to be believed.
In order to get the most from them, proper preparation is essential. First, they need to be soaked for 24hrs (to get rid of enzyme blockers that interfere with digestion). Then you should run them through a blender until they reach a temperature of 110 degrees (which gets rid of absorption inhibitors).
This last step is optional but highly recommended (I ferment all my foods which gets rid of the lectins which cause "Leaky Gut Syndrome" which is the root cause of almost all human ailments), add a multiple strain probiotic to your mash and let it sit in a warm environment (in your oven with the light on is ideal) for 24hrs. I use a 34 strain probiotic from "Garden of Life".
Last but not least, take on an empty stomach between meals for maximum benefit."
From a friend - "In Ayurvedic medicine you take remedies together with ghee and honey - fat and sugar." (Elizabeth)
From a Indena SpA patent concerning "Quercefit"- "Quercetin Phytosome" In their earlier application documents ( only the final 2020 patent seems easily available now) they made an interesting revelation that a simple mechanical mixture of quercetin and maltodextrin (or fructose or other "sugar"such as honey?) and lecithin (they use sunflower) in the range of 1-1-1 or any number of ratios increased absorption by 10 times"
So perhaps - When the properly prepared ground up seed is additionally combined / ground together with a sugar that export records show is exported to pharma/ nutraceutical manufacturers i.e. organic tapioca maltodextrin, perhaps best first dissolved in a bit of water and mixed with the ground seed then ground with sunflower lecithin then with a fat such as olive oil added - absorption may be much greater
I bought this seed that looked to be good quality https://www.amazon.com/Black-Cumin-Seed-Nigella-Sativa/dp/B073V7W2VD/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=nigella%2Bsativa%2Bseeds&qid=1628536436&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyUU8zQzZZSDc1Vk9EJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwODQ5Mjg4M0pTRkhaTUhFRTNXUiZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwODYyNTQ4MjZGR0JDS1BFSDlPUCZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU&th=1