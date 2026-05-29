WMC Research

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Joey's avatar
Joey
7h

I’m extremely excited to see that Hawthorn is beneficial against the spike protein as well as the heart in general! After reading for some time a couple years ago about substances to help the heart and arteries, most pointed to hawthorn being the top supplement. We own our own logging business in Northern CA and as you’d imagine those two subjects together are beyond stress inducing! It’s a God forsaken state! Add that my husband’s father began heart issues at 28, so he has that strike against him on top of the others! We began taking Oregons Wild Harvest Organic Hawthorn along with CQ 10 two years ago. We’re beginning pomegranate as soon as I receive it on order, that clears plaque from the arteries, even the most plugged! I thank our Lord daily for creating what our bodies need from the start!

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
7h

Your research is invaluable’

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