Cumulative hazard for cardiac mortality (a, c) and sudden cardiac death (b, d): all patients (a, b) or patients with LVEF ≥ 25% (c, d) (from [40]). LVEF left ventricular ejection fraction

Given the observed actions of the Spike Protein to induce arrhythmias and heart failure, Hawthorn may prove to be a very valuable ally in preventing and treating these deleterious effects of the Spike Protein. Adding the Spike Protein’s “superb” ability to assault the Endothelium, Hawthorn presents itself very strongly as a therapeutic candidate.

In vitro experiments with human myocardial tissue demonstrated a positive inotropic effect of WS 1442 (a dry extract from hawthorn leaves with flowers) and a concentration-dependent increase of myocardial contractility accompanied by a transient rise in intracellular calcium [11, 12]. The effect is likely mediated by cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-independent inhibition of sodium-potassium-ATPase, and is accompanied by an improved energy turnover of myocytes [12–14]. In contrast to cardiac glycosides, WS 1442 prolongs the action potential and the refractory period, and possesses pronounced anti-arrhythmic properties [15]. WS 1442 enhances the relaxant effect of the nitric oxide (NO) donor nitroprusside and increases the release of NO from the endothelium while possibly inhibiting the NO degradation due to the antioxidative properties of WS 1442 [16]. The extract causes endothelium-dependent vasorelaxation by an NO-mediated mechanism via endothelial NO synthase (eNOS)-phosphorylation at serine 1177 [17, 18]. Increased endothelial NO availability delays activation of the local angiotensin system and endothelial senescence [19]. Endothelium-derived hyperpolarizing factor contributes to the vasorelaxing activity of WS 1442, most likely due to reduced vascular oxidative stress [20]. Moreover the compound enhances microcirculation by reducing endothelial surface layer height and stiffness [21] as well as by increasing red blood cell (RBC) NO formation [22] and RBC surface negativity [23]. Chronic administration of WS 1442 leads to a dose-dependent increase in myocardial basal vessel blood flow [24] and prevents deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA) salt-induced hypertension and alterations of cardiac, vascular, and renal structure and function [25].

Benefit-Risk Assessment of Crataegus Extract WS 1442: An Evidence-Based Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5772138/

But, what is Hawthorn? Well, it’s been in use for literally thousands of years – and for good reason.

Crataegus sp., commonly known as hawthorn, or hawberry, is a large genus of thorny shrubs and trees belonging to the family Rosaceae, comprising approximately 280 species, native to zones with a mild climate in Europe, East Asia, and North America (Hobbs and Foster, 1994). Hawthorn has been used for centuries worldwide as both food and folk medicine. Hawthorn is one of the recognized medicinal plants in European medicine, as Dioscorides primarily described its cardiovascular actions in the first century (Petrovska, 2012). Currently, countries such as China, Germany, and France have officially recorded some species in their pharmacopeias (Chang et al., 2002). In China, the bright red berries of hawthorn, also called Shanzha ( Figure 1 ), have been extensively used to treat various ailments given their medicinal properties. It was mentioned first for “treating dysentery” in Tang Materia Medica (Tang Ben Cao) dating back to 659 AD, the first known official pharmacopeia in the world. As described in the Compendium of Materia Medica (Bencao Gangmu), which is regarded as the most complete and comprehensive herbal monograph, the dried berry of Crataegus pinnatifida was described with healing efficacy for thoracalgia, hernia, indigestion, blood stagnation, and hematochezia (Liu et al., 2011). Currently, considerable efforts are underway to identify bioactive components from different parts of the plants and to unveil potential mechanisms of their pharmaceutical actions.

Roles and Mechanisms of Hawthorn and Its Extracts on Atherosclerosis: A Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7047282/

The anti-arrhythmic effect of Hawthorn may be particularly helpful for those suffering from Long COVID and/or recent/chronic Spike Protein exposure.

During 2 years of treatment, cumulative first cardiac event rates were lower with WS 1442 compared to placebo, albeit without reaching statistical significance (Fig. 1). Moreover, participants treated with WS 1442 were at a lower cumulative risk of cardiac mortality and sudden cardiac death (Fig. 2), notably in patients with baseline LVEF between 25 and 35% (upper limit for inclusion). In this subset, the difference with respect to placebo was descriptively significant at months 12, 18, and 24 in favor of WS 1442 for sudden cardiac death (Fig. 3). The results point to a potential antiarrhythmic and/or anti-ischemic effect already observed in animal models, where WS 1442 prevented reperfusion arrhythmias effectively.

Benefit-Risk Assessment of Crataegus Extract WS 1442: An Evidence-Based Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5772138/

In broader terms, Hawthorn may also be effective at quelling chronic systemic low-level inflammation. Particularly inflammation involving the Spike Protein’s preferred cytokines and pathways.

An in vitro study on mouse macrophage cell line showed that an aqueous extract of hawthorn fruit suppressed expression of inflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin (IL)-1β, tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, and IL-6 (Kim et al., 2011), which may be regulated by the nuclear factor (NF)-κB, a well-known mediator for its role in pro- and anti-inflammatory regulation and for controlling the expression of inflammatory genes including adhesion molecules, cytokines, and chemokines. Data from Crataegus aronia extracts showed inhibition of the nuclear accumulation of NF-κB and NLRP-3 protein levels and caspase-1 in HFD-induced aortic vascular inflammation in rats, thus suggesting inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated pathway (Shatoor and Al Humayed, 2019). The monocyte/macrophage is a major immunocyte involved in atherosclerosis, which scavenges modified LDLs and accelerates the local inflammatory response (Kao et al., 2005). One study reported that water extracts of C. pinnatifida inhibited NO production and inflammatory gene expression, including TNF-α, COX-2, IL-1β, and IL-6 in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated RAW 264.7 cells (Li and Wang, 2011). In addition, ethanol extracts of C. pinnatifida seeds elicit a potent NO and TNF-α inhibitory effect, hence regarded as a promising and reliable source of antioxidants and inhibitors of inflammation (Peng et al., 2016).

Roles and Mechanisms of Hawthorn and Its Extracts on Atherosclerosis: A Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7047282/

A word of caution. Hawthorn is not for everyone and should only be used under the guidance and care of your primary care provider. It can interact negatively with some medications. So, as with all medications and supplements, always consult your primary care provider before using.

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