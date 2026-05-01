WMC Research

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Yowza's avatar
Yowza
1h

You might find this piece useful if it's new to you. Have a great day! https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/lions-mane-mushroom-may-help-reverse

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
22m

"I found it especially surprising as, in 2019, before the Pandemic, it was known that Lion’s Mane was effective in reducing the inflammatory activity of activated microglia" The Pharma industry was no longer interested in anything where they could not make fortunes at the expense of the people. Even though much of the medicines derived from nature, it was a brave new world of gene therapy injection technology. We see how that worked out. This is why I follow your work so closely. In these times we may need to find alternatives to the medical system to treat or ills, particularly as a recession or depression looms.

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