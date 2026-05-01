Modulation of signaling pathways and inflammatory mediators by erinacines and hericenones produced by Hericium erinaceum. (A) NF-κB signaling pathway, where bioactive compounds produced by H. erinaceus inhibit the phosphorylation of IκBα, preventing NF-κB activation, which leads to the increased production of cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β, and nuclear translocation. (B) H. erinaceus also acts in the inhibition of COX-2 (cyclooxygenase-2) and iNOS (inducible nitric oxide synthase), where hericenones inhibit COX-2, reducing prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) synthesis, and suppress iNOS expression, leading to reduced nitric oxide (NO) production. (C) H. erinaceus contributes to anti-inflammatory effects by activating the Nrf2 (nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2) pathway, which enhances the expression of antioxidant enzymes like superoxide dismutase (SOD) and glutathione peroxidase (GPx).

As I was researching Lion’s Mane this week, I was surprised that, to date, no high-quality clinical studies have been done regarding the mushroom and its therapeutic potential for treating Long COVID/Spike Disease/Injury. I found it especially surprising as, in 2019, before the Pandemic, it was known that Lion’s Mane was effective in reducing the inflammatory activity of activated microglia – microglial activation being a well-known effect of the Spike Protein. It also demonstrated abilities to reduce oxidative stress and improve mitochondrial membrane potential.

Oxidative stress and inflammation in neuron-glia system are key factors in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases. As synthetic drugs may cause side effects, natural products have gained recognition for the prevention or management of diseases. In this study, hot water (HE-HWA) and ethanolic (HE-ETH) extracts of the basidiocarps of Hericium erinaceus mushroom were investigated for their neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory activities against hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)-induced neurotoxicity in HT22 mouse hippocampal neurons and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced BV2 microglial activation respectively. HE-ETH showed potent neuroprotective activity by significantly (p < 0.0001) increasing the viability of H2O2-treated neurons. This was accompanied by significant reduction in reactive oxygen species (ROS) (p < 0.05) and improvement of the antioxidant enzyme catalase (CAT) (p < 0.05) and glutathione (GSH) content (p < 0.01). Besides, HE-ETH significantly improved mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) (p < 0.05) and ATP production (p < 0.0001) while reducing mitochondrial toxicity (p < 0.001), Bcl-2-associated X (Bax) gene expression (p < 0.05) and nuclear apoptosis (p < 0.0001). However, gene expression of Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), heme oxygenase 1 (HO-1) and NAD(P)H quinone dehydrogenase 1 (NQO1) were unaffected (p > 0.05). HE-ETH also significantly (p < 0.0001) reduced nitric oxide (NO) level in LPS-treated BV2 indicating an anti-inflammatory activity in the microglia. These findings demonstrated HE-ETH maybe a potential neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory agent in neuron-glia environment.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Hericium erinaceus (Bull.: Fr.) Pers. Suppresses H2O2-Induced Oxidative Damage and LPS-Induced Inflammation in HT22 Hippocampal Neurons and BV2 Microglia

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6720269/

Lion’s Mane is a very distinctive looking mushroom which has become the focus of much research in recent years due to its abundance of bioactive compounds.

Among the mushrooms, Hericium erinaceus, commonly known as lion’s mane mushroom, has been the subject of extensive research in recent years due to its promising bioactive compounds [29]. It is recognized as a purported benefit in enhancing cognitive function and supporting gastrointestinal health [30]. This unique mushroom is characterized by its distinct appearance, with long, white spines resembling a lion’s mane [31]. Studies have highlighted its potential in promoting neurogenesis, improving memory and concentration, and protecting against neurodegenerative diseases [32]. H. erinaceus contains a variety of bioactive compounds, which include polysaccharides, terpenoids, and phenolic compounds. Polysaccharides, particularly β-glucans, are known for their immunomodulatory and neuroprotective effects. Terpenoids, such as hericenones and erinacines, have been shown to stimulate nerve growth factor (NGF) synthesis, promoting neuronal growth and repair. Additionally, phenolic compounds present in H. erinaceus exhibit strong antioxidant properties, helping to mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation [29]. These properties make H. erinaceus an attractive candidate for applications in functional foods, nutraceuticals, and even pharmaceutical development [33,34,35].

Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus): A Neuroprotective Fungus with Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, and Antimicrobial Potential—A Narrative Review

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12030463/

Lion’s Mane may be particularly important as a therapeutic in the context of COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury for many of its observed benefits. The first being its ability to prevent the activation of the NF-kB inflammatory pathway.

The NF-κB signaling pathway plays a central role in inflammation by regulating the transcription of pro-inflammatory genes [111]. Activation of NF-κB leads to the increased production of cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β [112]. Erinacines and hericenones inhibit the phosphorylation of IκBα [72], preventing NF-κB activation [113] and nuclear translocation (Figure 3A) [87]. Polysaccharides suppress NF-κB signaling in macrophages, reducing the release of inflammatory mediators [114]. This inhibition of NF-κB signaling is particularly relevant in the context of neuroinflammation, as chronic activation of this pathway has been linked to the progression of AD and PD [115]. By suppressing neuroinflammation, H. erinaceus may contribute to slowing cognitive decline and protecting neuronal integrity in these disorders [97].

Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus): A Neuroprotective Fungus with Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, and Antimicrobial Potential—A Narrative Review

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/8/1307

Next, its anti-hyperglycaemic effects.

The anti-hyperglycaemic effect, along with antioxidant protection on the pancreas, kidney, and liver, were also demonstrated with H. erinaceus polysaccharides on STZ-induced rats [80].

Health-Promoting Properties of Medicinal Mushrooms and Their Bioactive Compounds for the COVID-19 Era—An Appraisal: Do the Pro-Health Claims Measure Up?

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9000601/

Also, its beneficial effects on cognitive function and in treating neurodegenerative disease. These may almost certainly help those suffering from neuroCOVID.

One of the most significant clinical trials investigated the effects of H. erinaceus supplementation on cognitive function in 50- to 80-year-old Japanese men and women with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, subjects who consumed H. erinaceus extract for 16 weeks showed significant improvements in cognitive performance compared to the placebo group. Notably, these benefits declined after the discontinuation of supplementation, suggesting a need for sustained intake to maintain cognitive enhancements [130]. Another trial focused on the potential neuroprotective effects of H. erinaceus in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Preliminary findings indicated that regular consumption of H. erinaceus improved memory recall and reduced neuropsychiatric symptoms, likely due to its ability to stimulate NGF production and mitigate neuroinflammation. While promising, these results highlight the need for larger-scale studies with longer follow-up periods to establish definitive clinical efficacy [131].

Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus): A Neuroprotective Fungus with Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, and Antimicrobial Potential—A Narrative Review

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/8/1307

Here we are six years in and yet another example of a very promising natural therapeutic unstudied in the context of COVID. And, again, I hope those who are able to initiate such studies will do so. Thank you, as always, for your readership, dialogue and support. And, as always, I cannot do this without you. Please have a blessed weekend.

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