LINKEDIN CLOVES take two to 3 a day

LANSON BURROWS JONES JR

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lanson-burrows-jones-jr-49161651_clove-glutathione-antioxidants-activity-7377355308047798272-t6xL

.

Peer-reviewed trials just confirmed: Clove raises your body’s master antioxidant by 150% in just 30 days in a new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human trial.

.

Healthy adults who consumed 250 mg/day of Clovinol a standardized clove bud polyphenol extract for 30 days saw their levels of glutathione, the body’s master detox and repair molecule, rise by more than 150% compared to baseline.

.

This is not kitchen folklore.

It’s measurable human redox biology.

.

Glutathione quietly shields every cell you own.

It neutralizes free radicals before they scar DNA.

It recycles antioxidants like vitamin C and E.

It keeps mitochondria — your energy engines — running clean.

It helps your liver clear the daily chemical and metabolic load you carry.

.

When glutathione surges, your whole system tilts toward repair and resilience.

.

Emerging human trials also reveal clove polyphenols can help regulate blood sugar improving glucose handling and post-meal control in early pilot studies.

.

Clove’s polyphenols — eugenol, gallic acid, ellagic acid — appear to activate the Nrf2/HO-1 antioxidant defense pathway, flipping the body’s master switch for detox and cellular renewal. Scientists have also observed downstream effects:

• Anti-inflammatory signaling: less oxidative damage and lower inflammatory enzymes in early studies.

• Metabolic support: improved glucose handling and insulin sensitivity in preclinical work.

• Neuroprotection: protection against oxidative injury and support for brain repair factors like BDNF and NGF.

• Liver resilience: mitigation of chemical stress on hepatocytes.

• Antimicrobial defense: potent action against oral pathogens and some viruses in cell studies.

.

And yes…clove is one of the core flavors in pumpkin spice.

Grandma was right again — her holiday pies weren’t just comfort food; they were quiet biochemical resilience training.

.

Modern physiology now lets us measure what traditional medicine always sensed:

• Detox engines accelerate.

• Cellular shields strengthen.

• Repair networks wake back up.

.

Imagine finishing a heavy season — travel, long work cycles, environmental stress — with your repair chemistry doubled.

Energy steadier.

Immune system clearer.

Cells better armed for the next hit of life.

.

Practical ways to add clove daily: steep 2–3 whole cloves in hot water for tea; add ground clove to oatmeal, smoothies, or baking; or use 1–2 cloves when brewing coffee or chai. A little goes a long way — concentrated oils and extracts can be potent.

.

Spice of the ancients.

Measured by science.

A reminder that sometimes resilience hides in the ordinary.

.

Peer Reviewed Sources in comments. 👇

Great topic and timely Walter !!! Thus one of the issues with Tylenol, blocks glutathione. 😢

