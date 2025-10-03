Hepatic synthesis of glutathione and nutritional substrates, co-factors, and other nutrients that influence metabolism. Key: 5-Methyl-tetrahydrofolate (5MTHF), system alanine–serine–cysteine (ASC), cystathionine-β-synthase (CBS), cystathionine gamma-lyase (CGL), electrophile response element (EpRE), glutathione-S-transferase (GST), glutamate cysteine ligase (GCL), glutathione reductase (GRx), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), glutathione synthetase (GSx), hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), Nuclear factor erythroid factor-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe), S-adenosylhomocysteine (SAH), tetrahydrofolate (THF), thioredoxin reductase 1 (TRR1), water (H2O), cystine/glutamate antiporter system (xc−). Description: Folic acid is reduced to THF and converted to 5MTHF which can subsequently be transferred to homocysteine and generate methionine. Methionine forms SAMe, which produces SAH from methylation reactions. SAH is hydrolyzed to homocysteine. Homocysteine can either regenerate methionine or be directed to the trans-sulfuration pathway forming cystathionine via the catalytic activity of CBS and serine. CGL cleaves the sulfur–gamma carbon bond of cystathionine, resulting in the release of cysteine which can be used by GCL and GSx to form glutathione. Extracellular cysteine can be either taken up by the cysteine transporter ASC or oxidized to cystine and taken up by system xc−. N-acetylcysteine can donate cysteine or reduce plasma cystine to cysteine. Intracellular cystine is reduced to cysteine via TRR1 or glutathione. The synthesis of γ-glutamyl cysteine is catalyzed by GCL from cysteine and glutamate, and the addition of glycine to γ-glutamyl cysteine via GSx generates glutathione. GPx catalyzes the reduction of H2O2 by glutathione and forms reduced glutathione which is then recycled to glutathione by GRx. Glutathione can also form adducts and conjugate xenobiotics via GST. Oxidative stress activates the Nrf2 pathway which induces EpRE-dependent gene expression of enzymes involved in glutathione metabolism, including GCL, GSx, GPx, and GST, to re-establish cellular redox homeostasis.

Glutathione is perhaps the most important molecule the body produces for combating the diseases of aging. Unsurprisingly, the Spike Protein decreases the levels of this king of antioxidants.

Here, we present a novel experimental model with the inoculation of viral protein in the murine jejunal lumen, in vitro approach with human enterocytes, and molecular docking analysis. Spike protein led to increased intestinal fluid accompanied by Cl− secretion, followed by intestinal edema, leukocyte infiltration, reduced glutathione levels, and increased cytokine levels [interleukin (IL)-6, tumor necrosis factor-α, IL-1β, IL-10], indicating inflammation.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein triggers gut impairment since mucosal barrier to innermost layers: From basic science to clinical relevance

Why is glutathione so important?

Glutathione is a tripeptide that plays a pivotal role in critical physiological processes resulting in effects relevant to diverse disease pathophysiology such as maintenance of redox balance, reduction of oxidative stress, enhancement of metabolic detoxification, and regulation of immune system function. The diverse roles of glutathione in physiology are relevant to a considerable body of evidence suggesting that glutathione status may be an important biomarker and treatment target in various chronic, age-related diseases.

It is vital. So much so, that it is found in every cell of our bodies.

Ubiquitous AO (antioxidant) master, glutathione is a low-molecular weight, major non-protein cellular thiol, present in both eukaryotic as well as prokaryotic cells,[24,25,26] and exist in every single cell of the human body.[24] It is a potent AO that prevents ROS mediated damage to essential cellular components and acts as a cofactor for enzymes in the destruction of ROS. It serves as a reservoir for cysteine, participates in detoxification reactions for xenobiotics and metabolism of numerous cellular compounds (e.g., NO), and is required for synthesis of some prostaglandins (PGs) and thermotolerance.[25] It also has a significant role in nutrient metabolism and regulating cellular events as cell apoptosis, cell proliferation, cytokine production, immune response, gene expression, DNA and protein synthesis, signal transduction and protein glutathionylation.[27]

The antioxidant master glutathione and periodontal health

This week we will be exploring nutrients and supplements that may help us achieve and maintain optimal levels of glutathione.

You will certainly recognize the first subject.

N-Acetylcysteine (NAC)

Another study [54] looking at those with neurodegenerative disorders found that a single intravenous dose of NAC led to an increase of the blood GSH/GSSG ratio and levels of glutathione in the brain. Those who had the greatest percent change in that ratio also had a greater percent change in their levels of glutathione in their brain. While the study was too small and of too short duration to make any conclusions about the role of NAC in these conditions, what is notable is that through intravenous administration of NAC, brain levels could be altered.

I highly recommend that everyone please read the above referenced article. It is superb. I will discuss a few glutathione-improving highlights from the paper here.

What I find most interesting, and inspiring, is that the same supplements and foods continually reappear as allies in combating the Spike Protein.

Salmon (Omega-3)

Salmon, as a whole food source of omega-3 fatty acids may favorably influence glutathione status. In pregnant women, consumption of two meals of salmon per week from week 20 of gestation increased glutathione concentration [80]. Although a comparison between fish oil capsules and salmon found no significant difference on glutathione status [81].

Vitamin C

In 48 individuals with ascorbate deficiency [87], taking 500 or 1000 mg per day of vitamin C for 13 weeks led to an 18% increase in lymphocyte glutathione levels compared with placebo. Similarly, in healthy adults following a self-selected vitamin C-restricted diet [88] and an initial week of placebo supplementation, taking 500 mg L-ascorbate per day for weeks two and three and 2000 mg per day for weeks four and five in a six-week trial led to an increased level of glutathione in red blood cells. The lower dose of 500 mg daily led to the most pronounced rise in glutathione levels.

Green Tea

Thirty-five obese individuals with metabolic syndrome were randomly assigned to receive one of these interventions for eight weeks: green tea at four cups daily, four cups water daily, or green tea extract (two capsules + four cups water daily) [135]. Blood samples and diet records were collected at baseline and at completion of the study. Both the green tea and green tea extract significantly increased plasma antioxidant capacity and whole blood glutathione compared with the group that only received water.

Plant Foods

My two favorite vegetables are here. Asparagus and Spinach. Those who follow my X account will recall seeing one of them in most of my dinners. I hope you enjoy them, too.

Food Glutathione NAC Cysteine Asparagus 349 ± 26 46 ± 1 122 ± 1 Avocado 339 ± 10 ND 4 ± 1 Spinach 313 ± 33 ND 84 ± 2

The good news is that there is much we can do to improve our glutathione levels – and just by focusing on our diets. Of course, if you intend to use any supplements, always check with your primary care provider as this is a work of medical research and not medical advice.

