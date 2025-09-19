The probable beneficial effects of genistein in COVID‐19.

Nattokinase has been highly praised for its ability to degrade the Spike Protein. In addition to this quality, natto is also rich in genistein, which inhibits the Spike Protein from entering cells. First, let’s discuss what genistein is.

Genistein is an isoflavone first isolated from the brooming plant Dyer's Genista tinctoria L. and is widely distributed in the Fabaceae family. Genistein has been originally identified in Genista tinctoria L., from which its name is derived; genistein is widely distributed in leguminous plant foods as well as in seeds, fruits, and vegetables such as alfalfa and clover sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, sunflower, barley meal, caraway, and clover seeds [7]. Soybean, a cholesterol-free and high-protein legume, is the major source of genistein. Genistein is generally attained through plant secondary metabolites and leguminous plants [9, 10] fulfilling various roles, for instance, UV filtration, plant pigmentation, and symbiotic nitrogen fixation. It has been shown that certain foods are poor or lacking, for example, soy oil and soy sauce, while other ones such as soybeans, soy nuts, soy powder, soy milk, and tofu contain a variable amount of genistein (1.9-18.5 μg/g). However, the most genistein-rich foods are those fermented (miso and natto), which contain 38.5-230 μg/g of genistein, due to the β-glycosyl bond cleavage of genistin (7-O-β-D-glucoside form of genistein, naturally occurring in plants) by microbes during the fermentation process [11].

Genistein: An Integrative Overview of Its Mode of Action, Pharmacological Properties, and Health Benefits

Now let’s talk about Spike Protein entry inhibition. Genistein, along with Quercetin, does this by inhibiting the TMPRSS2 priming of the Spike Protein.

The compounds, Quercetin and Genistein, can inhibit the TMPRSS2 guided priming of the spike protein. The compounds could reduce the interaction of the host cell with the type I transmembrane glycoprotein to prevent the entry of the virus. The critical finding is that compared to Genistein, Quercetin exhibits higher binding affinity with the catalytic unit of TMPRSS2 and forms a stable complex with the target. Thus, enhancing our innate immunity by consuming foods rich in Quercetin and Genistein or developing a novel drug in the combination of Quercetin and Genistein could be the brilliant choices to prevent SARS-Cov-2 infection when we consider the present chaos associated with vaccines and anti-viral medicines.

Molecular docking analysis reveals the functional inhibitory effect of Genistein and Quercetin on TMPRSS2: SARS-COV-2 cell entry facilitator spike protein

In addition to preventing entry of the Spike Protein into our cells, genistein can treat aspects of acute and long COVID. It is an anti-inflammatory with effectiveness against TNF-α and IL-6, two major COVID cytokines.

In the research of Sutrisno et al. (2014), they proposed that genistein exhibited inhibitory effects on proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, TNF-α and IL-6 through in vitro model. Genistein at dose of five until 50 μM significantly reduced the level of TNF-α and IL-6 in supernatant cells as compared with control group in all duration of treatment (6, 24 and 48 h) (p < 0.05).

Genistein: A Review on its Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Genistein also protects the endothelium, which is a prime target of SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein.

In conclusion, genistein protects against TNF-α induced vascular endothelial inflammation both in vitro and in vivo models. This anti-inflammatory effect of genistein is independent of the ER-mediated signaling machinery or antioxidant activity, but mediated via the PKA signaling pathway.

Genistein inhibits TNF-α-induced endothelial inflammation through the protein kinase pathway A and improves vascular inflammation in C57BL/6 mice

Yet, beyond all genistein’s properties for treating COVID and Spike Protein disease/injury, genistein is very effective at modulating many pathways of chronic disease, which we have previously discussed.

mTOR

Similarly, mTOR pathway activation by Akt allows the cell to regulate metabolism and divide and proliferate. A study of endometrial cancer cells showed anti-cancer effects of genistein, concerning its capability to attenuate phosphorylation of mTOR pathway components [19]. In a similar study, a concomitant increase in progesterone receptor transcription and a decrease in estrogen receptor transcription were also reported, because of treatment with genistein and novasoy. In acetaminophen (APAP)-induced liver injury in rats the treatment with genistein improved the injury by up-regulating Silent information regulator 1 (SIRT1; a negative regulator of mTOR pathway).

NF-kB

Genistein directly suppresses the activity of Akt and therefore this substance promotes the inactivation of its downstream signaling pathways, including nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-κB) [5–7]. The electrophoretic mobility shift assay further demonstrated that treatment with genistein directly inactivates NF-κB in MDA-MB-231 cells [6]. Genistein also inhibits Akt activation by preventing its upstream EGF signal activation [6, 7]. It can be concluded that genistein inhibits NF-κB activation either by EGF and Akt inactivation or by directly inactivating it.

JAK-STAT

Genistein targets JAK/STAT signaling cascade components and prevents activation and nuclear translocation of NF-κB [14]. A study demonstrated that genistein specifically interacts and suppresses IL-6 receptor-associated JAK2. Its particular targeting of STAT3 in rheumatoid arthritis was also reported [15].

Genistein as a regulator of signaling pathways and microRNAs in different types of cancers

